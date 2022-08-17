Start the day off right with breakfast
Mornings are busy for most households. If you’re one of the millions of Americans who skip breakfast, consider this: many studies have shown that both adults and children who eat breakfast weigh less than their breakfast-skipping counterparts. Why?
One theory suggests that breakfast reduces your hunger throughout the day and prevents the habit of “grazing.” Another theory is that breakfast eaters lead an overall healthier lifestyle and are more likely to choose healthy foods and exercise regularly. People who eat breakfast have higher intakes of key nutrients such as protein, fiber, iron, calcium and vitamin C.
Did you know that kids who eat breakfast have better concentration in school, perform better in math and reading and score higher on standardized tests? Children who skip breakfast, and don’t eat anything until lunch, can go 15 or more hours without food. Going without food equals 1 thing – not enough energy for a growing body or brain. Teachers find that students who eat breakfast have less behavior problems and more energy to play on the playground and participate in sports.
If you have a hard time getting your children to eat breakfast in the morning, or find yourself not hungry before going to work, try these solutions offered by the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics:
Cut down on late night snacking.
Give yourself and your children time to wake up before eating. Get dressed and ready before heading to the kitchen table.
Set the alarm for 10 minutes earlier than you would normally wake up. This will give you time to grab something quick and nutritious.
Start small. If you’re not used to eating anything, starting out with a small amount of food will help ease you into the breakfast habit. A container of low fat yogurt and a piece of fruit is a great way to start.
Be a good role model. Kids mimic parental behavior. When your children watch you eat in the morning, they’re more likely to become a good breakfast eater.
Do you consider a trip to the drive-thru or a candy bar from a convenience store a good breakfast? Actually, the types of foods you choose in the morning are critical to achieving a healthy weight and staying full until lunch. A healthy breakfast should contain a variety of foods. Trying to work in 3 of the 5 food groups is a good rule of thumb. Good options include fruits, whole grains and plenty of protein from foods like eggs and dairy.
Eating protein foods such as eggs, yogurt or milk at breakfast promotes satiety and helps maintain a healthy blood sugar level all morning. Worried about the calories in dairy or the cholesterol in eggs? According to the Egg Nutrition Center, more than 40 years of research has shown that eggs are part of a healthy diet and don’t significantly alter heart disease risk.
Choosing low fat dairy foods, like 1% or skim milk, will keep calories in check while providing a punch of protein.
Breakfast doesn’t have to be an all morning affair. Keeping pre-made and healthy convenience foods on hand will not only fill you up, but make sure you get out the door on time. Quick, healthy breakfast ideas include:
Hard-boiled eggs and fresh fruit
Whole grain cereal (choose a variety with less than 6 grams sugar), low fat milk, fresh berries
Microwave scrambled egg, whole grain toast, low fat milk
Yogurt smoothie and a whole grain breakfast bar
Whole wheat English muffin with scrambled egg and melted low fat cheese
Low fat yogurt and fresh fruit
Asparagus and Green Onion Quiche
- 1 1/2 cups flour
- 1/2 tsp. salt
- 1/2 cup canola oil
- 4-5 Tbsp. cold water
- 1 Tbsp. butter
- 1 green onion
- 15 asparagus spears, trimmed and cut into 1/2" pieces
- 1 1/2 cups shredded Swiss cheese
- 4 strips bacon, fried and crumbled
- 8 eggs
- 1 1/2 cups light cream (half and half)
- 1 tsp. salt
- 1/2 tsp. black pepper
In a mixing bowl, stir together flour and salt. Cut in oil until pieces are the size of small peas. Sprinkle 1 Tbsp. of the water over part of the mixture; gently toss with a fork. Push to side of bowl. Repeat until all is moistened. Form dough into a ball.
On a lightly floured surface, flatten dough with hands, gently. Roll dough from center to edge, forming a circle about 12 inches in diameter. Wrap pastry around rolling pin. Unroll into a 9-inch pie plate. Ease pastry into pie plate, being careful not to stretch pastry.
Trim to 1/2 inch beyond edge of pie plate; fold under extra pastry. Make a fluted edge by pressing with thumbs and index finger. Bake at 400 degrees for 7-10 minutes, just until surface is set. Meanwhile, melt butter in a medium skillet. Cut the white part of the leek lengthwise and rinse well between the layers to remove any grit. Slice thinly and add to butter. Sauté until tender, about 3-5 minutes. Add asparagus and sauté another 2-3 minutes, until the asparagus is bright green and just starting to get tender. Sprinkle half the cheese in the bottom of the piecrust. Sprinkle with bacon and then the sautéed vegetable mixture. Top with remaining cheese.
In a bowl, whisk together eggs, cream, salt and pepper. Pour into crust over fillings (you may have a little extra left over). Bake in a 400-degree oven for about 50 minutes or until set. If it starts to brown too much, cover with foil. Let stand 10 minutes before serving.
Recipe Source: University of Tennessee Extension Service
Best-Ever Muffins
Start with this basic recipe and add one of several different ingredients for a variety of different muffins.
Basic muffin recipe:
- 2 cups all-purpose flour
- 3 tsp. baking powder
- 1/2 tsp. salt
- 3/4 cup white sugar
- 1 egg
- 1 cup milk
- 1/4 cup vegetable oil
Preheat oven to 400 F. Stir together the flour, baking powder, salt and sugar in a large bowl. Make a well in the center. In a small bowl or 2-cup measuring cup, beat egg with a fork. Stir in milk and oil. Pour all at once into the well in the flour mixture. Mix quickly and lightly with a fork until moistened, but do not beat. The batter will be lumpy.
Variations:
Blueberry muffins: Add 1 cup fresh blueberries
Raisin muffins: Add 1 cup finely chopped raisins
Date muffins: Add 1 cup finely chopped dates
Pour the batter into paper muffin pan cups and bake for 25 minutes or until golden.
Recipe Source: NDSU Extension Service
Banana Split Oatmeal
- 1/3 cup dry oatmeal, quick cooking
- 1/8 tsp. salt
- 3/4 cup very hot water
- 1/2 sliced banana
- 1/2 cup frozen vanilla yogurt, nonfat
- Cinnamon, if desired
In a microwave-safe cereal bowl, mix together the oatmeal and salt. Stir in water. Microwave on high power for 1 minute and then stir. Microwave on high power for another minute and stir again. Microwave an extra 30 to 60 seconds on high power until the cereal reaches the desired thicknesses. Stir. Top with frozen yogurt and banana slices. Sprinkle with cinnamon if desired. Makes 1 serving.
Recipe Source: NDSU Extension Service
Cheesy Breakfast Quesadilla
- 2 large eggs, lightly beaten (or 1/2 cup egg substitute)
- 2 Tbsp. milk
- Nonstick cooking spray
- 1 Tbsp. diced green pepper
- 1 Tbsp. diced onion
- 1/2 cup grated light jalapeno cheddar cheese
- 2 (6-inch) fat-free tortillas
- 2 Tbsp. grated light cheddar cheese
- Salsa, sour cream (optional garnishes)
Lightly beat eggs with milk. In a skillet sprayed with nonstick cooking spray, cook eggs with green pepper and onion. Add cheese and heat until melted. Heat tortillas in a microwave oven for 30 seconds until warm. Layer a tortilla, egg mixture and tortilla. Sprinkle cheese on top. Slice into fourths and serve.
Recipe Source: NDSU Extension Service
Cinnamon French Toast
- 2 Tbsp. sugar
- 1 tsp. ground cinnamon
- 1/4 tsp. nutmeg
- 4 eggs
- 1/4 cup fat-free milk
- 1/2 tsp. vanilla
- 8 slices white or whole-grain bread
- Nonstick cooking spray
- Toppings of choice (maple syrup, sliced bananas, strawberries, blueberries, etc.)
Mix together sugar, cinnamon and nutmeg in a large bowl. Add eggs, milk and vanilla. Combine thoroughly with a whisk or rotary beater. Preheat the griddle or large fry pan sprayed with nonstick cooking spray. Dip the bread in the egg mixture. Fry the French toast until light brown, then flip the slices and cook the other side. Serve immediately with favorite toppings. Makes 4 servings.
Recipe Source: NDSU Extension Service
Loaded Yogurt
- 3/4 cup wheat and barley nugget cereal
- 1/4 cup 100 percent bran cereal
- 2 tsp. sunflower seeds
- 2 tsp. sliced almonds
- 1 Tbsp. raisins
- 1/2 cup banana, sliced
- 1 cup strawberries, sliced
- 1 cup low-fat Greek yogurt (any flavor)
Mix the wheat and barley nugget cereal, bran cereal, sunflower seeds and almonds in a medium bowl. Add the raisins, banana and half of the strawberries. Gently stir in the yogurt and divide between 2 bowls or layer. Scatter the remaining strawberries over the top and enjoy. Makes 2 servings
Recipe Source: NDSU Extension Service
On-the-Go Mug Scrambled Egg
- 1 large egg
- 1 Tbsp. milk or water
- 2 Tbsp. bell pepper, diced
- 1 Tbsp. cheddar cheese, shredded
- Salt, pepper (to taste)
Spray a 12-ounce microwave-safe coffee mug with nonstick spray. Add egg and milk and lightly beat with a fork. Mix in bell pepper and cheese. Microwave on high for 50 seconds or until firm.
Makes 1 serving.
Recipe Source: NDSU Extension Service
Overnight Oatmeal
- 1 cup uncooked old-fashioned rolled oats
- 1 cup low-fat yogurt
- 1/2 cup nonfat or 1% milk
- 1/2 cup berries, fresh or frozen (blueberries, strawberries, etc.)
- 1/2 cup chopped apple
In a medium bowl, mix oats, yogurt and milk. Add the fruit now or just before eating. Cover and refrigerate oatmeal mixture for 6 to 12 hours. Serve cold. Refrigerate leftovers within 2 hours. Makes 2 servings.
Recipe Source: NDSU Extension Service
