Buckwheat, one of the earliest crops to be domesticated, is thought to have been brought to the American colonies in the 1600s.  Most Americans recognize buckwheat for its use in buckwheat pancakes.  However, buckwheat is also recognized in the United States for soil cover as a cover crop on small fields or gardens.  Buckwheat is a versatile crop that is very easy to grow, it is very adaptable and it tolerates poor soils.  

In West Virginia, local farmers used to grow buckwheat mainly for animal feed. In fact, about 75% of the buckwheat grain in the United States was used for poultry and livestock. About 5-6% was used for seed, and the remainder milled into buckwheat flour. 

