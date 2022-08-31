0831 recipes 2.jpg

A fresh peach during the summer months is a local favorite for many of us. Right now our local orchards and farmer’s markets abound with a variety of fresh, local peaches. 

Peaches not only taste amazing, but they are truly a nutritional powerhouse.  One medium peach contains more than 20 different macro and micronutrients, including fiber, vitamins, A, C, E, potassium and zinc.  Peaches are also free of sodium, fat, cholesterol, and gluten.  Vitamin C helps our bodies heal cuts and wounds, while Vitamin A helps keep good vision, fight infection and keep our skin healthy.  Fiber helps us feel full, avoid constipation and keep normal blood sugar levels.

0831 recipes 1.jpg
0831 recipes 3.jpg

