Bird feeders can serve as great distraction as we wait on blooming flowers, summer gardens — and simply a bit more sunshine.
Feeders placed in rural, wooded areas are more likely to attract a greater number of species. Winter bird feeders can be especially helpful during periods of extreme weather and cold temperatures.
Consider both the visibility of the bird feeder and the visiting bird’s safety when selecting a feeder location. Although your ability to view the birds is important, collisions with window glass result in millions of bird deaths each year.
Feeders placed within 3 feet of a window will reduce collisions because birds will not be flying at full speed when the reach the window. Alternatively, feeders placed 30 feet away will also reduce collision risk.
Birds are more likely to visit feeders that have natural cover nearby, such as, trees or shrubs, but avoid placing feeders near stronger branches or ledges that serve as platforms for squirrels or cats.
It’s essential to provide protection for birds that visit feeders. Bird feeders often attract hawks, owls, weasels and most commonly, house cats. Often if you see a hawk eying your feeder the visiting birds will stick to the shadows to avoid detection.
To protect from house cats, keep feeders 8 to 10 feet away from trees, bushes or any other hiding places. If you have outdoor cats, try using a bell collar so the birds have a warning signal.
It’s also important to scrub out feeders with a 10-percent non-chlorinated bleach solution a few times a year. Keeping the food dry is essential to preventing diseases associated with poorly maintained feeders.
A wide range of bird feeders can be used successfully, from scattering seeds along the ground to intricate species-specific feeders. Bird species prefer different types of feeders so select the feeder that will attract the birds you want to see.
Hopper feeders look like little houses with plexiglass sides that show when the seed is running low. These feeders are great for protecting feed from the elements.
Elongated tube feeders often have several different perches and access points to the feed. These feeders attract birds that do not often feed on the ground. Some tube feeders are specialized for specific species like goldfinches.
Tray feeders are open platforms with a mesh or screen-in bottom. These types of feeders will attract species that commonly feed on the ground.
Suet feeders are wire cages often in a square shape that holds special bird suet mixes often made with animal fat, peanut butter and various seeds.
Sunflowers seeds are the most commonly used type of feed. Two types of sunflower are typically used to attract birds, black oil sunflower and striped sunflower.
Forty species of bird will eat black oil sunflower, plus it contains a high oil content giving the birds lots of energy for the cool winter months. It’s best to clean up the sunflower hulls from underneath the feeder, but avoid placing them in the compost or garden due to their anti-plant growth properties.
Other common feeds include peanuts, cracked corn, mealworms, millet, oats and previously mentioned suet. Each type of feed will attract different species. Here are a few West Virginia birds commonly found at feeders and their favorite feed types.
Northern Cardinal — Describing the state bird of West Virginia is most likely futile. The male cardinal songbird is a bright red color with black surrounding its beak and eyes. The female cardinal looks very similar but with muted pale brown colors. Cardinals like to sit in shrubs and trees will forage near the ground in pairs. Use sunflower seeds and seed mixes placed in tray and tube feeders to attract cardinals.
Downy Woodpecker — Downy woodpeckers look like miniature versions of the hairy woodpecker. These woodpeckers have white bellies, and black and white striped feathers. Males have a red nape at the back of the head. Attract downy woodpeckers with suet, sunflower seeds and peanuts. They love to hang onto suet feeders.
Red-Bellied Woodpecker —Red-bellied woodpeckers are medium sized and a beautiful sight to see at feeders. These birds have a reddish head and white neck and belly. The back and wings have white and black stripes. These woodpeckers also enjoy suet, peanuts and will sometimes take sunflower seeds.
Dark-Eyed Junco — Dark-eyed juncos feed on the forest floor and can often be seen at feeders or searching for food below them. This bird has a black head and black and white belly. Juncos are found nationwide and have varying color schemes in different areas. Juncos like sunflower seeds and millet on the ground or in a hanging tray feeder.
Black-Capped Chickadee — Of course, the black capped chickadee had a black cap, but also has white cheeks and a grey back, wings and tail. These birds are quick to discover new bird feeders and investigate. They will visit all types of feeders and prefer sunflower seeds, suet and peanuts.
Red-Breasted Nuthatch — The red-breasted nuthatch is a small bird with a short, stubby tail. Red-breasted nuthatches have a black crown and white eyebrow line above another black stripe. They have grey feathers on their backs and wings with a rusty line of feathers surrounding a white belly. Nuthatches hop up and down trees looking for food, they will stand against a tree sometimes upside down. Nuthatches will visit suet or hanging feeders with sunflower seeds.
White Throated Sparrow —The white throated sparrow is a large, plump bird with a long tail and small bill. They have distinctive face patterns with black and white crown stripes, and a yellow spot between the eye and the bill. Sometimes the bird will have tan stripes instead of white stripes on the face. White throated sparrows can often be seen feeding on the ground or from platform feeders. They prefer sunflower seeds and millet. These birds are often distinguished by their song of whistling notes oh-sweet-canada.
Make yourself some healthy energy-packed snacks for bird watching.
Apricot Pitas
- 4 apricots, seeded and thinly sliced
- 2 pita bread pieces (4 halves)
- 1 cup low-fat or nonfat cottage cheese
- 12 thin slices of cucumber or red bell pepper
Fill each pita with cottage cheese, apricots and cucumber or pepper slices.
Select fresh apricots that are plump, firm and orange-gold. Avoid those tinged with green as they may never develop full flavor. Unripe apricots should be stored in a paper bag on the kitchen counter. Once apricots are ripe, store them in the refrigerator for 1-2 days.
Source: Penn State Extension
Tomato Basil Bruschetta
- 8 ripe Roma (plum) tomatoes, chopped
- 2 cloves garlic, minced
- 1/2 red onion, Spanish onion or sweet onion, chopped
- 6 to 8 fresh basil leaves, chopped
- 2 Tbsp. extra-virgin olive oil
- Salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste
- 1 loaf Italian or French bread, cut into 1/2-inch diagonal slices
Preheat oven to 400 degrees.
Combine tomatoes, garlic, onion, basil and olive oil in a bowl. Season with salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste. Arrange bread on a baking sheet in a single layer. Bake about 5 to 7 minutes until it begins to brown slightly. Remove bread from oven and transfer to a serving platter.
Serve the tomato mixture in a bowl with a serving spoon and let everyone help themselves. Or place some on each slice of bread before serving. If adding the tomato mixture yourself, add it at the last minute or the bread may become soggy.
Source: University of Nebraska Lincoln Extension
Banana-Oatmeal-Nut Butter Cookies
- 2 large bananas, very ripe
- 1 cup old fashioned oats
- 3 Tbsp. peanut butter or nut butter (no added sugar)
- 1/2 tsp. cinnamon
- 1 tsp. vanilla extract
- 1/8 tsp. salt
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Add bananas to food processor and blend until smooth or add bananas to a bowl and mash with a fork until smooth. Add remaining ingredients and blend/mix until well combined and smooth.
Scoop 2 Tbsp. of batter per cookie onto a cookie sheet. Smooth batter into cookie shape. Bake for 8-10 minutes or until light brown on top.
Source: N.C. State Extension
Black Bean Hummus
- 1 (16-oz.) can black beans
- 1/4 cup peanut butter
- 1 Tbsp. soy sauce
- 1 Tbsp. vinegar
- 1 clove of garlic, minced
- 1/2 tsp. cumin
Drain and rinse beans and mash with a fork, potato masher or blender. Add peanut butter, soy sauce, vinegar, garlic and cumin and mix well. Serve with pita chips, vegetable sticks or on bread.
Source: University of Maine Extension
Fiesta Snack Mix
- 1 cup whole-grain cereal with fruit
- 1 cup Chex-type bran cereal
- 1 cup O-type cereal
- 1/4 cup raisins or dried cranberries
- 1/4 cup peanuts
- 1/4 cup shredded coconut
Mix together and scant 1/2 cup portions in lock-type sandwich bags for quick snacks.
Source: NDSU Extension
Peanut Butter Bananas
- 2 bananas
- 1/4 cup peanut butter
- 1/4 cup crushed nuts or granola cereal
Spread the entire outside of each banana with peanut butter. Roll the bananas in crushed nuts or granola cereal. Cut the bananas in 1 inch slices. Store in the refrigerator or freezer until ready to serve.
Source: University of Madison-Wisconsin Extension Service
Mozz Totz
- 12 ounces mozzarella string cheese (fat-free)
- 1/2 cup milk (1% low fat)
- 1/2 tsp. oregano (dried)
- 1/2 tsp. basil (dried)
- 1/2 cup bread crumbs
- 1/2 cup marinara sauce (prepared, warmed)
- Cooking spray (non-stick)
Wash hands with warm water and soap. Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Line a baking sheet with foil and spray lightly with cooking spray.
Remove cheese from package and cut into bite size pieces. In a small non-stick skillet mix oregano and basil with bread crumbs. Cook over medium heat, stirring occasionally until crumbs are lightly browned, about 5 minutes.
Dip each piece of cheese in milk and then into toasted bread crumbs, coating completely. Place on baking sheet about 1-1/2 inches apart. Spray string cheese lightly with non-stick cooking spray.
Bake 5-6 minutes or until heated through. (cheese may melt slightly and lose shape. Simply press it back into place). Dip in warmed marinara sauce and enjoy
Source: University of Madison-Wisconsin Extension Service
Three-Ingredient Granola
- 1 cup rolled (regular or old-fashioned) or quick oats
- 3 Tbsp. brown sugar
- 3 Tbsp. butter, melted
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Mix together the oats, sugar and butter. Spread evenly in a baking pan or sheet. Bake for 6 minutes and stir granola. Bake for 6 to 7 more minutes. Remove granola from the oven and let cool for 10 minutes.
The granola will harden and become crisp as it cools. Gently stir cooled granola to break it into small pieces. Store in an airtight container and use within 3 to 4 days.
Source: University of Maine Extension
Trail Mix
- 1 cup almonds
- 1/2 cup chocolate chips or M&M’s
- 1 cup dried fruit
- 1/2 cup dried cranberries
- 1 cup oatmeal squares
Measure ingredients and put in a large zip-close bag. Shake to mix. Portion into single-serving zip-close bags.
Source: University of Nebraska Extension
