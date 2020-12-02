The pink bunny suit.
If you’ve ever watched the movie “A Christmas Story,” you know the scene well. Ralphie receives a gift from his Great Aunt Clara – the dreaded pink bunny costume. We’ve all experienced it – a gift that we don’t really need (or want). Many of us have probably given a similar gift.
Finding the perfect gift for family and friends is challenging and stressful, especially for those people in your life who have everything. So, how can you shake up your gift? Consider giving an experience.
Many studies have shown that material possessions do not equal happiness, and that experiences are much more intrinsically fulfilling than things. Researcher Thomas Gilovich at Cornell University has spent more than a decade trying to understand why experiences could contribute to happiness more than material purchases.
Another researcher, Matthew Killingsworth, who published an article in the Journal of Psychological Science found that experiences provide more lasting happiness than material possessions.
They concluded that people tend to be less happy with material purchases over time, and happier with experiences. They note that this is likely because we adapt to physical things, so even the nicest car or newest phone becomes commonplace after time, while we tend to grow fonder of memories over time.”
To help create those memories, consider giving the gift of an experience. Maybe it’s a golf lesson or a gym membership. Gifts could include cooking classes or a stained glass-making course.
If the person you are buying for is adventurous, you might purchase a scuba diving class or whitewater trip. Perhaps you want to give a gift to new parents; consider a night of babysitting so that the couple can enjoy a night out. There are so many great options to consider.
And, they will remember these gifts for years to come.
Gift Ideas
• Learn a new skill: Painting, stained glass-making, pottery, cooking, flower arranging or dance classes
• Sports: Golf lessons, gym membership, tickets to a game, time at the batting cage
• Spa day: Manicure/pedicure, massage, hair treatment, wine and cheese tasting
• Music/Arts: Orchestra tickets, guitar/piano lessons, subscription to Pandora or iTunes
• Educational: Passes to art or history museums, science/nature center, trip to the zoo
• Family fun: Tickets to an escape room, theatre, sporting event, local attractions or movie; night out bowling, ice skating, vacation
• Outdoor adventure: Rock climbing, horseback riding, boating course, ski pass
• Adventure: Scuba diving class, skydiving, mountain biking pass
• Memberships: Amazon Prime, gaming, or anything they like to do online (gaming)
• Gift of help: Meal delivery service, house cleaning service, offer to babysit
• Gift Cards: Gas, groceries, a new restaurant, Amazon, Xbox
Cranberry Christmas Coffee Cake
- 1/2 cup butter
- 1 cup sugar
- 2 eggs
- 1 tsp. baking soda
- 1 tsp. baking powder
- 2 cups flour
- 1/2 tsp. salt
- 1/2 pint low fat sour cream
- 1 tsp. almond extract
- 1 can (7 oz.) whole cranberry sauce
- 1/2 cup chopped walnuts
Glaze
- 3/4 cup powdered sugar
- 1 Tbsp. warm water
- 1/2 tsp. almond extract
Cream together butter and sugar, add eggs and beat well. Alternately add sifted dry ingredients and sour cream, ending with dry ingredients. Mix in almond extract.
Layer half of batter into 8-inch tube or Bundt pan. Spread cranberry sauce over batter. Add remaining batter and sprinkle nuts on top. Bake at 350 degrees for 50 to 55 minutes. Cool in pan 5 minutes. Turn out and glaze.
Recipe source: University of Vermont Extension Service
Cranberry Cookies
- 1 cranberry bread muffin mix
- 3/4 cup quick cooking rolled oats
- 1/2 cup coconut
- 1/2 cup sweetened dried cranberries
- 1/2 tsp. grated orange peel
- 1/2 cup oil
- 1 Tbsp. water
- 2 eggs
- 1/2 cup chopped walnuts, optional
In large bowl combine quick bread mix, oats, coconut, cranberries, orange peel and nuts (if desired). Mix well. Add oil, water and eggs. Mix well.
Drop by heaping teaspoonful 2-inches apart onto ungreased cookie sheet. Bake at 350 degrees for 10 to 13 minutes or until bottoms are golden brown. Remove from pan to cool. Yield: 3 dozen cookies.
Recipe source: University of Vermont Extension Service
Slow Cooker French Onion Soup
- 3 large onions, thinly sliced
- 1 teaspoon Worcestershire sauce
- 1/2 cup butter or margarine
- 1/2 tsp. salt
- 2 Tbsp. instant beef bouillon or 6 bouillon cubes
- 4 slices toasted French bread
- 1/4 cup grated cheese
- 4 cups hot water
In a large skillet cook onions in butter until lightly browned. In slow cooker, combine browned onions in butter with bouillon, water, Worcestershire sauce and salt. Cover and cook on low 4 to 6 hours.
When serving, top each soup bowl with toasted French bread sprinkled with cheese. Makes 4 servings. Recipe may be doubled.
Recipe source: Cornell Extension Service
Russian Tea Mix
- 1 c. Tang or other orange-flavored instant breakfast drink
- 1-1/4 c. sugar
- 1 c. instant tea (unsweetened)
- 1 envelope unsweetened lemon Kool-Aid or other powdered drink mix
- 1/2 tsp. ground cloves
- 1/2 tsp. ground cinnamon
Mix well and store in airtight container. To serve, add 2 tsp. mix to each 8 ounces of boiling water.
Recipe source: North Dakota State Extension Service
Kale and Cranberry Stir-fry
- 1 tsp. oil
- 1⁄4 cup chopped onion (1⁄4 medium onion)
- 1⁄4 cup dried cranberries
- 1 clove garlic, minced or 1/4 teaspoon garlic powder
- 6 cups chopped kale (leaf portion, no stems)
- Juice from 1/2 orange (about 1/4 cup)
Add oil and onion to a large skillet. Stir and saute over medium-high heat until onion is clear. Add cranberries and garlic. Continue to saute for 2 to 3 minutes. Add kale.
Pour or squeeze orange juice over top of kale. Continue to stir fry for about 5 minutes until kale is wilting and hot. Serve immediately. Refrigerate leftovers within 2 hours.
Recipe source: Oregon Extension Service
Classic Beef Pot Roast with Root Vegetables
- 1 boneless beef chuck shoulder, arm, or blade roast (2-1/2 to 3 pounds)
- 1 tsp. vegetable oil
- 1/2 tsp. salt
- 1/2 tsp. pepper
- 14-oz. can beef broth, low salt
- 1 pound red-skinned potatoes, cut in half
- 1 pound carrots, peeled and cut diagonally into 1-1/2-inch pieces
- 1 large onion, cut in 8 wedges
- 1-1/2 c. frozen peas
- 2 Tbsp. all-purpose flour mixed with 1/4 c. cold water
- 2 cloves garlic, minced (or use 1 tsp. garlic powder)
- 2 tsp. thyme, crushed (optional)
Combine seasoning ingredients (garlic and thyme); press evenly onto all surfaces of beef pot roast. Heat oil in stockpot or deep pan over medium heat until hot. Place pot roast in stockpot; brown evenly. Pour off drippings. Season with salt and pepper. Add broth to stockpot and bring to boil. Reduce heat; cover and simmer 2-1/4 hours.
Add potatoes, carrots and onion to stockpot; bring to boil. Reduce heat; continue simmering, covered, 25 minutes. Stir in peas; continue simmering, covered, 5 to 10 minutes or until pot roast and vegetables are fork-tender and beef reaches an internal temperature of at least 145 degrees for medium or 160 for well-done roast.
Combine flour and water in small container; cover and shake flour mixture vigorously or whip with a wire wisk until smooth.
Remove pot roast and vegetables; keep warm. Skim fat from cooking liquid, if necessary.
Measure 1-1/2 cups of cooking liquid and return to stockpot; stir in flour mixture. Bring to a boil, stirring constantly; cook and stir 2 to 3 minutes or until thickened. Carve pot roast into thin slices; serve with vegetables and gravy.
Recipe source: North Dakota State Extension Service
Honey-Garlic Glazed Meatballs
- 2 eggs
- 3/4 cup milk
- 1 cup dry bread crumbs
- 1/2 cup finely chopped onion
- 2 lbs. ground beef
- 4 garlic cloves, minced
- 1 Tbsp. butter
- 3/4 cup ketchup
- 1/2 cup honey
- 3 Tbsp. soy sauce
Spray 2 cookie sheets and set aside. Preheat oven to 400 degrees.
In a large bowl, combine eggs and milk. Add the bread crumbs. Crumble the beef into the mixture and mix well. Shape into 1-inch balls. Place them on the cookie sheets and bake, uncovered, for 12 to 15 minutes or until meat is no longer pink.
Meanwhile, in a large saucepan, sauté garlic in butter until tender. Stir in the ketchup, honey and soy sauce. Bring to a boil, then reduce heat, cover and simmer for 5 minutes.
Drain meatballs and add them to the sauce. Carefully stir to evenly coat. Cook for 5 to 10 minutes. Yield: about 5-1/2 dozen.
Recipe source: University of Vermont Extension Service
Cranberry Orange Muffins
- 2 cups whole wheat flour
- 1/3 cup sugar
- 2 tsp. baking powder
- 1/2 tsp. baking soda
- 1/4 tsp. salt
- 1-1/2 cups orange juice
- 1 tsp. orange zest (optional)
- 1/4 cup canola oil
- 1 egg
- 1 cup fresh or frozen cranberries, halved
In a large bowl, combine the flour, sugar, baking powder, baking soda and salt. In another bowl, combine the orange juice, orange zest (if desired), oil and egg; stir into the dry ingredients just until moistened. Fold in cranberries.
Coat muffin cups with cooking spray or use paper liners; fill 3/4 full with batter. Bake at 400 degrees for 15 to 20 minutes or until a toothpick inserted near the center comes out clean. Cool for 5 minutes before removing from pans to wire racks. Serve warm.
Recipe source: Vermont Extension Service
Sweet Potato Pumpkin Soup
- 1 tsp. vegetable oil
- 1 cup chopped onion
- 1 tsp. ground ginger
- 1⁄2 tsp. curry powder
- 1⁄4 tsp. ground cumin
- 1⁄4 tsp. ground nutmeg
- 2 cloves garlic, minced or 1/2 tsp. garlic powder
- 2 cups sweet potato, peeled and cubed
- 2 cups low-sodium, nonfat chicken broth or vegetable broth
- 1-1⁄2 cups water
- 1 can (15-ounce) pumpkin
- 1 cup nonfat or 1-percent milk
- 3 Tbsp. low-fat sour cream
Heat oil in large pot over medium-high heat. Add onion and sauté for 3 minutes. Add ginger, curry, cumin, nutmeg and garlic and cook for 1 minute. Stir in the sweet potato, broth, water and pumpkin and bring to a boil. Reduce heat and simmer for 15 to 20 minutes, or until the sweet potato is soft, stirring constantly.
Stir in the milk until heated through (don’t boil). Ladle into bowls and top with 1/2 Tbsp. low-fat sour cream. Refrigerate leftovers within 2 hours.
Recipe source: Oregon Extension Service
