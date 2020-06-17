Summer is in full swing and blooms are bursting out everywhere. We have so much green, it’s amazing.
Of course, a lot of it is weeds, but they’re getting under control little by little. The foliage from the naked ladies and most of the daffodils is yellow and done now, so you can cut it all back and have an attractive yard once again.
They seemed to take longer this year to die back, but that’s ok, they’re done now.
As the days heat up, don’t forget your crock pot. Since so many folks were home all day this past spring, it may not have gotten much use, but now is the time to get it out. It’s easy to start in the morning and it won’t heat up the whole house like the oven does.
Then all you need is a salad with fresh greens and veggies and you’re ready to go. I use the cooking bags for the slow cooker and it makes clean-up much easier.
The sweet shrub (Calycanthus “Aphrodite’) has more flowers than ever before. When we bought that plant it was all new to me and it has proved to be quite lovely and long lasting.
The dwarf hollyhock is outdoing herself, although who knows where she will show up next summer. As she reseeds, they go in all directions and are rarely in the same spot the next year. But the foliage is distinct, so we never mistake her for a weed.
Larry is redoing one of our gardens and we were thinking of just using lavenders (Lavandula), probably “Hidcote” and “Munstead” varieties for the purples and although she is not a true lavender, we’re planting lavender cotton (Santolina chamaecyparissus) around the edges.
Her yellow blooms will be a nice contrast with the purples. We had them together in our Charles Town garden and their evergreen foliage is most welcome in winter.
We have seen a lot more toads in every part of our yard this summer. They are very beneficial because they eat cutworms and many insects. Although ours seem to have no problem finding places to stay, inverting a clay flowerpot (with a chip out of the rim so they can get under) will give them somewhere to hide.
Place it in a shady area so they don’t roast inside during the day. We need the bees to pollinate our crops, so use please pesticides sparingly, if at all. Let the toads do their job.
Bats can be an important, and chemical-free weapon in the war on unwanted insects. We put up a bat house down in the woods when we moved here, but they prefer to live under our deck and have never used the house.
I believe they make butterfly houses, also. How do these creatures know they are supposed to be using them?
Excess water on foliage at night creates a favorable environment for fungus-related diseases. This is where those soaker hoses are handy. You can turn them on early in the morning and then off after an hour or so, giving plants sufficient moisture for the day.
No evaporation and your plants are evenly watered. There’s no reason to blast it out, just open the tap only about 1/4 to ½ a turn. Low pressure assures the water will be slowly absorbed by the soil and won’t run off.
I saw a picture of a friend’s summer garden and it was all plants on her deck. She commented it wasn’t wonderful like another friend’s garden that is well known for it’s diversity and beauty.
But her garden was a delightfully eclectic arrangement of favorite containers and flowers that went together beautifully, and I told her so. Your garden is your own and if it’s good for you, that’s all that matters.
Don’t be fooled into thinking a garden has to be perfect because we all have different ideas of exactly what perfect is. Use your imagination and plant what pleases you. The same goes for a child’s garden. It should reflect them, not you.
Leftover vegetable and flower seeds can be stored in a cool dry location for next year and a plastic bag with seeds (marked, of course) stored in the refrigerator will work well.
If you didn’t make that scarecrow this spring, put a hole in some small aluminum pans, add some string and hang them around the garden. Random motion and the sun catching the shiny pans will keep the birds away.
Heavy and frequent rain will bring out the slugs, so go out in the evening to find them. Putting salt on them or dropping them in soapy water will solve the problem. Slugs particularly like hostas, so check under them regularly even if it hasn’t rained.
Clean your birdbaths frequently so no mosquitoes take up residency in there. Someone online suggested adding goldfish to eliminate mosquito larvae in your birdbath if you were using a deep tub.
Who uses a deep tub for a birdbath? Seriously, if a bird accidentally fell in, can they swim? I think not. And on that note, we’re done this week. Stay safe.
Questions can be left at the Hampshire Review office or emailed to me at thegardenpath@hotmail.com. Please put “gardening” in the subject box and leave a phone number so I can get back to you if necessary.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.