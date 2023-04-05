Sally Mullins

Once again, here I am questioning what I should write. We have had some nice, relatively warm days followed by freezing nights. Our plants wintering indoors in the basement are going in and out almost on a daily basis, enjoying warm sunny days and many welcome showers. I had given some thought to planting a few this week, but with freezing nights predicted, I didn’t. I have done a lot of trimming on them, so that’s something, anyhow.

Our gardens are as confused as I am. The daffodils are spectacular this year, and are filling up the vases. They last a long time in the house if it’s not too warm. Just remember: daffodils do not play well with others in a bouquet. They need their own vase. Snip off spent blooms in the garden and allow the foliage to die on its own.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.