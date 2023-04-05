Once again, here I am questioning what I should write. We have had some nice, relatively warm days followed by freezing nights. Our plants wintering indoors in the basement are going in and out almost on a daily basis, enjoying warm sunny days and many welcome showers. I had given some thought to planting a few this week, but with freezing nights predicted, I didn’t. I have done a lot of trimming on them, so that’s something, anyhow.
Our gardens are as confused as I am. The daffodils are spectacular this year, and are filling up the vases. They last a long time in the house if it’s not too warm. Just remember: daffodils do not play well with others in a bouquet. They need their own vase. Snip off spent blooms in the garden and allow the foliage to die on its own.
Daylilies and tiger lilies are emerging and I hope they can hang in there on these frigid nights. The naked lady foliage is about eight inches tall and seems to be thriving despite the cold. I am looking forward to the Virginia bluebells (Mertensia virginica). They line most of the lower part of our garden. The blue Quaker ladies (Houstonia caerulea) or bluets, are another spring favorite of mine. I thought I was buying some a few years back, but the seeds turned out to be very small violas instead. They’re cute and cover a lot of ground, but they’re not the same.
None of our Celandine poppies (Stylophorum diphyllum) have come up. We had to dig up so many when we put in the generator and now there are none where they used to be and none where we moved them. I hope they come up because most of them transplanted from our Charles Town gardens when we moved here 21 years ago.
There is a lot of room in that shade garden beside the house now and I intend to replant it. I want to plant some forget-me-nots (Myosotis) in there also. For some reason, like bleeding hearts (Dicentra), I have never had any luck with them, but I keep trying. We had no idea how much room that generator would take, so we took all the plants out to accommodate it. A wonderful excuse to get more plants.
Easter is coming up this weekend, so be careful when you’re delivering gift plants, especially if it’s windy out. They’re tender plants and easily damaged if they get cold, even on the way to the car. Easter lilies need bright, indirect light and to be a little moist, but not soaking wet. After she finishes blooming, you can plant her out in the garden (after the threat of frost is past, of course) and she will bloom for you next year. As beautiful as Easter lilies are, bear in mind, her leaves are poisonous to cats, causing vomiting, kidney failure and even death. They won’t hurt other pets, but better safe than sorry.
Hydrangeas, on the other hand, need a cool room with as much light as you can give her. Allow the soil to dry out between waterings but not to the point where she begins to wilt. She was raised in a hothouse and will not do well planted in the garden. Potted daffodils will do well planted outdoors when they finish blooming, but the tulips, not so much.
Lots of weeds are showing up and it’s good to get them out as soon as you can. Just be sure you know what you’re pulling out. It’s very easy to pull up the wrong thing – and don’t ask how I know that.
Take your houseplants outdoors on sunny days, but shelter them from wind, even if it seems warm. If you have a difficult time getting your soil to moisten when you’re repotting, use warm water because it soaks in easier than cold water. As a rule, it’s always better to use warm water when you water your plants.
We had an interesting day at the library with local author Paul Vecchiet. We will see him again when his new book comes out in August.
