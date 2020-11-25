After enjoying your Thanksgiving turkey with family and friends, begin planning future meals from this year’s leftover turkey.
Turkey can be easily combined with other ingredients to create scrumptious dishes that are healthy and easy to prepare.
When planning your dishes, consider the following.
• Debone turkey and refrigerate all leftovers in shallow containers within 2 hours of cooking.
• Use leftover turkey within 3 to 4 days, stuffing and gravy within 1 to 2 days, or freeze these foods.
• When reheating turkey, reheat thoroughly to a temperature of 165 degrees F until hot and steaming throughout.
Shepherd’s Turkey Pie
Mashed potatoes top this delicious layered casserole that makes great comfort food. Turkey is featured in this classic dish. With lots of added vegetables, this dish is a well-rounded entrée that makes menu-planning easy.
- 2 onions (sliced)
- 1 clove garlic (chopped)
- 2 Tbsp. vegetable oil
- 4 cups turkey breast (chopped or chicken)
- 1/4 cup whole wheat flour
- 2 cups reduced-sodium chicken broth
- 2 cups low-sodium carrots (canned and drained)
- 2 cups low-sodium tomatoes (canned and drained)
- 1/2 tsp. dried rosemary (if you like)
- 6 potatoes (baked, peeled and mashed)
In a large saucepan, over medium heat, cook the onions and garlic in one Tbsp. of oil for 5 minutes. Add the turkey. Sprinkle in the flour and stir to blend.
Add the chicken broth, carrots and tomatoes. If using rosemary, add that too. Cook over medium heat until thickened. Oil casserole dish with remaining oil and pour in mixture. Spread the potatoes over the top. Bake in oven at 375 degrees 20 to 30 minutes, or until browned.
Recipe Source: North Carolina State University Extension Service
Turkey Tostadas
Take a new spin on taco night with this entrée that is sure to please the whole family. Get kids involved by letting them spread the refried beans or sprinkle on the cheese!
- 2 cups cooked turkey (cut into bite-size pieces, or 2 cups ground turkey, browned in a skillet and drained)
- 2 Tbsp. taco seasoning
- 1-1/2 cups water
- 4 corn tortillas
- 1/4 cup refried beans
- 1/4 cup Cheddar or Monterrey Jack cheese (shredded)
- 1/2 cup tomatoes (chopped)
- 1/2 cup lettuce (shredded)
- 2 Tbsp. onion (chopped)
- 8 Tbsp. taco sauce
- 1/2 cup plain yogurt (low-fat or fat-free, optional)
- Guacamole (or mashed avocado, optional)
Wash and prepare vegetables. In a large skillet over medium heat, combine turkey, taco seasoning and water. Bring mixture to boil, reduce heat and simmer 5 minutes, stirring occasionally.
Place tortillas on a cooking sheet. Bake at 375 degrees for 4-7 minutes or until tortillas are crispy. Spread tortillas with a Tbsp. of beans. Top with 1/4 meat mixture and cheese. Return tortillas to oven to cook for 2-3 minutes or until cheese is melted.
Top with tomatoes, lettuce, onions and taco sauce. Garnish with yogurt and guacamole, if desired.
Recipe Source: North Carolina State University Extension Service
Turkey and Rice Soup
Make a hearty soup by adding lean, chopped turkey roast. You may also serve turkey roasts with steamed vegetables or side salad and potatoes or rice to make a complete meal.
- 5 oz. turkey (about 1 cup, chopped)
- 4 celery stalks (chopped)
- 4 carrots (peeled and sliced)
- 1 onion (chopped)
- 1 chicken bouillon cube
- 1 tsp. black pepper
- 4 cups water
- 1 Tbsp. margarine
- 1 cup rice (uncooked)
- 1 can low-sodium green beans (drained, about 15 oz.)
In a large pot over high heat, add the turkey, celery, carrots, onion, bouillon cube, black pepper and 4 cups of water. Bring to a boil, reduce the heat, and cook over low heat for 30 minutes. Cook rice according to package directions. Add cooked rice and green beans into the soup and stir. Cook for 5 more minutes.
Recipe Source: North Carolina State University Extension Service
Turkey Potato Salad
Looking for something different? This easy dish can be served as a side, or on top of mixed greens for a tasty lunch.
- 6 oz. turkey, cooked and diced
- 1/4 cup celery, chopped
- 1 cup potato (cooked, peeled, and diced)
- 1 Tbsp. onion, chopped
- 1/8 cup green pepper, chopped
- 2 Tbsp. salad dressing, mayonnaise-type
- 1/4 tsp. prepared mustard
- 1/8 tsp. salt
Mix turkey, celery, potato, onion, and green pepper. Mix salad dressing, mustard and salt. Stir lightly into turkey mixture. Chill.
Recipe Source: North Carolina State University Extension Service
Tasty Turkey Tetrazzini
Food group fantastic. One serving of this tasty dish provides 1/2 cup of vegetables, 1-1/2 oz. of grains, 2 oz. of protein and 1/4 cup of dairy.
- 8 oz. whole-wheat fettuccine, spaghetti, macaroni, or other noodles
- 4 Tbsp. light butter (unsalted)
- 2 cups mushrooms sliced (fresh or canned)
- 1 tsp. dried thyme
- 1/2 cup all-purpose flour
- 2 cups reduced-sodium chicken broth
- 1-1/2 cups skim milk
- 4 cups chopped cooked turkey
- 1 cup peas (frozen)
- 2 Tbsp. grated Parmesan cheese
Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Lightly grease a 9-by-9 baking dish. Cook pasta in a large pot of boiling water until tender. (Check cooking time for pasta; remove pasta approximately 2 minutes early.)
While pasta is cooking, melt butter in a saucepan over medium heat. Add the mushrooms and thyme. Stir and cook until mushrooms are softened, about 5 minutes. Stir in flour until well blended. (Note: Start with 1/3 cup flour and add more, if needed.) While whisking, slowly add chicken broth and milk. Bring to a boil, reduce heat, and simmer until sauce is thickened and smooth, about 5 minutes.
Add turkey, toasted almonds, frozen peas, and cooked pasta. Gently mix together. Pour into the baking dish and sprinkle with Parmesan cheese. Bake until the sauce is bubbling and the cheese is golden brown, 25-35 minutes. Let cool 15 minutes before serving.
Recipe Source: North Carolina State University Extension Service
Cheddar Turkey Casserole
- 4 cups uncooked spiral pasta
- 1 garlic clove, minced
- 3 Tbsp. butter
- 3 Tbsp. all-purpose flour
- 1/4 tsp. mustard
- 1/4 tsp. dried thyme
- 1/4 tsp. pepper
- 2 cups 2-percent milk
- 1-1/2 cups (6 oz.) shredded cheddar cheese
- 2 cups cubed cooked turkey
- 2 cups frozen mixed vegetables, thawed
- 1/2 cup slivered almonds
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Cook pasta according to package directions. Meanwhile, in a large saucepan, sauté garlic in butter until tender. Stir in flour, mustard, thyme and pepper. Gradually stir in milk. Bring to a boil; cook and stir 2 minutes or until thickened.
Remove from heat, stir in cheese until melted. Drain pasta and place in a large bowl. Toss with turkey, vegetables and cheese sauce. Transfer to a greased 9-by-13 baking dish. Sprinkle with almonds. Bake uncovered for 35 to 40 minutes or until heated through. Yield: 6 servings.
Recipe Source: University of Vermont Extension Service
Turkey Salad
- 1-1⁄2 cups cooked turkey or smoked turkey, diced
- 1⁄2 cup walnuts, toasted and chopped
- 1⁄2 cup raisins or other dried fruit
- 3⁄4 cup celery, chopped (about 1.5 stalks)
- 1⁄4 cup diced red or yellow onion (1/4 medium onion)
- 1⁄4 cup diced carrot
- 1⁄4 cup parsley, chopped (optional)
- 1 red apple, cored and chopped (about 1 1/2 cups)
- 1⁄3 cup low-fat mayonnaise
- 1 Tbsp. vinegar (cider, red or white)
Mix turkey, nuts, raisins, celery, onions, carrots, parsley and apple in a large bowl. In a small bowl, combine mayonnaise and vinegar; mix well. Toss meat mixture with dressing and chill.
Recipe Source: University of Oregon Extension Service
Turkey Stroganoff
- 2 tsp. oil
- 1 small onion, chopped
- 2 cloves garlic, minced or 1/2 tsp. garlic powder
- 2 cups cooked turkey, 1/2 inch cubes
- 2 cups water
- 1 cup nonfat or 1-percent milk
- 1 can (10-3/4 oz.) cream of mushroom soup
- 1 package (10 oz.) frozen peas
- 2 cups dry macaroni
- 2 tsp. dill weed
- 1⁄4 tsp. black pepper
- 1 cup corn flakes
- 1⁄2 tsp. garlic powder or 2 cloves garlic
- 1⁄2 cup nonfat sour cream
Heat oil in a large frying pan over medium-high heat (350 degrees in an electric skillet) and saute onions until transparent. Add garlic and cook briefly, about 30 seconds. Add turkey, water, milk, soup, and peas; bring to a boil. Add macaroni, dill, and pepper; stir to combine.
Cover pan, reduce heat to low (225 degrees in an electric skillet) and cook 10-15 minutes until pasta is tender. Stir occasionally to prevent sticking.
While mixture is cooking, crush corn flakes in small bowl, mix in garlic powder and set aside. Just before serving, stir in sour cream and top with corn flake mixture.
Recipe Source: University of Oregon Extension Service
