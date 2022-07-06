With the Hampshire County Fair taking place this month, this article may be just in time for preparing and baking that blue ribbon pie.
Many of us will enter exhibits during the county’s fair, whether it be baked goods, canned items, crops, animals or 4-H exhibits. The county fair in Hampshire and throughout West Virginia is a time to come together, share our harvests and be thankful for what we have grown and made with our hands.
With the fair at the end of this month, now is a good time for a brief lesson in perfecting our pie crusts.
Pie pastry is simple in terms of ingredients. They include flour, fat, liquid and some flavoring such as salt or sugar. I have started using canola oil for the fat in my pie crusts to produce a healthier version for my family.
Pie dough can be mixed with a pastry blender, the paddle attachment used with your blender, your fingertips, or my favorite, the fork. Cutting the dough literally whittles the fat into smaller flour-coated pieces. For best results chilling of the fat is recommended. I actually wrap my dough in plastic wrap in the refrigerator after I’ve mixed it and before rolling it out.
When rolling your pastry, do so on a lightly floured surface or between 2 sheets of lightly floured wax paper or plastic wrap. Form a circle about 2 inches larger than the pie plate.
Roll the dough out from the center, easing the pressure as you near the edge of the dough. If the dough cracks or tears, apply a small flat piece of dough with water and roll.
To transfer the dough to the pie plate, lift the pastry carefully with one side of the plastic wrap still in place, and drape into your pie plate. Gently peel away the plastic wrap and fit the dough into the plate.
Do not stretch the dough or the crust will shrink as it bakes. For a single-crust pie, trim the edge leaving a 1-inch overhang. Fold edges of the dough under. Finish the edges and bake or fill and bake.
For a double-crust pie, trim the bottom crust even with the rim of the pie plate. To make the top crust, roll out the remaining dough, fill the pie and place the pie dough on top.
Press the edges to seal and trim the pastry, leaving an approximate 1-inch overhang. Finish the edge with a decorative finish and bake according to the recipe. I normally use a fork to seal my edges and leave the decorative finish.
Best of luck if you plan to enter an exhibit into this month’s fair. I encourage you to visit and participate! Exhibits can be entered into the CEOS building and the crops building from 2-6 p.m. on Sunday, July 24. Complete details on times, categories and entry requirements are in this issue of the Review.
Cherry Pie
- 1 cup sugar
- 4 Tbsp. flour
- 5 cups tart red cherries
- 1/2 tsp. almond flavoring
Mix 1st 3 ingredients and cook until thick. Add almond flavoring. Place in prepared crust with lattice weave for top. Bake at 425 degrees for 10 minutes then reduce the temperature to 350 and continue baking for approximately 30 minutes, place foil over edges to prevent browning.
Source: University of Vermont Extension Service
Cherry Blueberry Pie
- 2 cups pitted sweet cherries
- 2 cups fresh blueberries or frozen unsweetened blueberries
- 3/4 cup sugar
- 1/4 cup all-purpose flour
- 1/8 tsp. nutmeg
- 9-inch pastry for a double-crust pie
- 1 Tbsp. butter
- Additional sugar
In a large bowl, gently combine the cherries and blueberries. In a small bowl, mix sugar, flour and nutmeg; stir into fruit. Let stand 10 minutes.
Preheat oven to 425 degrees. Sprinkle with additional sugar after laying top pie crust. Cover edge loosely with foil. Bake 15 minutes. Reduce oven setting to 350. Bake 30 to 35 minutes longer or until crust is golden brown and filling is bubbly. Cool on a wire rack.
Source: University of Vermont Extension Service
Peach Surprise Cobbler
Crust
- 1-1/2 cups finely ground Graham cracker crumbs
- 1/3 cup sugar
- 7 Tbsp. butter, melted
- 1/2 tsp. cinnamon (optional)
Preheat oven to 375 degrees. Mix all ingredients until well blended. Press mixture into an 8 or 9-inch pie plate and form the walls as desired. Bake for approximately 7 minutes.
Filling
- 1 can (21 oz.) cherries
- 4 cups peaches, peeled and sliced
- 1/2 cup brown sugar
- Cinnamon (optional)
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Combine the peaches and brown sugar in a small bowl, mix well and set aside. Spoon cherry filling into bottom of baking dish, then add peach mixture on top.
Sprinkle with ground graham cracker crumbs. Bake for 3 to 5 minutes, remove from oven and let cool.
Source: University of Vermont Extension Service
Peach Jam
- 3-3/4 cups crushed peaches (about 3 lbs. peaches)
- 1/4 cup lemon juice
- 1 package powdered pectin
- 5 cups sugar
Yield: About 6 half-pint jars
Sort and wash fully ripe peaches. Remove stems, skins and pits. Crush peaches. Measure crushed peaches into a kettle. Add lemon juice and pectin; stir well. Place on high heat and, stirring constantly, bring quickly to a full boil with bubbles over the entire surface.
Add sugar, continue stirring, and heat again to full bubbling boil. Boil hard for 1 minute, stirring constantly. Remove from heat; skim.
Fill hot jam immediately into hot, sterile jars, leaving 1/4-inch headspace. Wipe rims of jars with a dampened clean paper towel; adjust two-piece metal canning lids. Process in a boiling water canner based on the latest processing recommendations from the National Center for Home Food Preservation: Pack hot, for either half pints or pints, boil 5 minutes at altitudes up to 1,000 feet, 10 minutes between 1,0001 and 6000 feet and 15 minutes above 6,000 feet.
Source: National Center for Home Food Preservation
Tomato Ketchup
- 24 lbs ripe tomatoes
- 3 cups chopped onions
- 3/4 tsp ground red pepper (cayenne)
- 3 cups cider vinegar (5%)
- 4 tsp. whole cloves
- 3 sticks cinnamon, crushed
- 1-1/2 tsp. whole allspice
- 3 Tbsp. celery seeds
- 1-1/2 cups sugar
- 1/4 cup salt
Yield: 6 to 7 pints
Wash tomatoes. Dip in boiling water for 30 to 60 seconds or until skins split. Dip in cold water. Slip off skins and remove cores. Quarter tomatoes into 4-gallon stock pot or a large kettle.
Add onions and red pepper. Bring to boil and simmer 20 minutes, uncovered. Cover, turn off heat and let stand for 20 minutes.
Combine spices in a spice bag and add to vinegar in a 2-quart saucepan. Bring to boil. Remove spice bag and combine vinegar and tomato mixture. Boil about 30 minutes. Put boiled mixture through a food mill or sieve. Return to pot.
Add sugar and salt, boil gently, and stir frequently until volume is reduced by one-half or until mixture rounds up on spoon without separation.
Fill hot pint jars, leaving 1/8-inch headspace. Remove air bubbles and adjust headspace if needed. Wipe rims of jars with a dampened clean paper towel. Adjust lids and process according to the most up to date recommendations from the National Center for Home Food Preservation: Pack pint jars hot and boil 15 minutes at altitudes up to 1,000 feet, 20 minutes between 1,0001 and 6000 feet and 25 minutes above 6,000 feet.
Source: University of Vermont Extension Service
Chocolate Zucchini Cake
Makes 2 loaf cakes
- 3 eggs
- 3/4 cup margarine
- 2 cups ground or grated zucchini
- 1/2 cup milk
- 2 tsp. vanilla
- 1-3/4 cups sugar
- 2-1/2 cups flour
- 2 tsp. baking powder
- 1 tsp. salt
- 1 tsp. soda
- 1 tsp. cinnamon
- 1/2 cup cocoa
- 1/2 cup chopped nuts
Cream together the 1st 6 ingredients in a large bowl. Sift together all dry ingredients and add to the creamed mixture. Mix well. Add chopped nuts. Place into 2 greased and floured loaf pans. Bake 1 hour at 375 degrees. Cool 15 minutes before removing from pans.
Source: University of Vermont Extension Service
Squash Casserole
- 2 lbs. sliced summer squash (6 cups)
- 1/2 cup chopped onion
- 1 can condensed cream of chicken soup
- 1 cup dairy sour cream
- 1 cup shredded carrots
- 1 8-oz. package herb stuffing mix
- 1/2 cup butter or margarine
In saucepan cook sliced squash and onions in boiling salt water for 6 minutes. Drain. Combine soup and sour cream. Stir in carrots. Fold in drained squash and onion. Combine stuffing mix and butter.
Spread 1/2 of stuffing mix in the bottom of a 9- by 13-inch baking dish. Spoon vegetable mixture on top. Sprinkle remaining stuffing over vegetables; bake in a 350-degree oven for 25 to 30 minutes or until heated through. Serves 6 to 8.
Source: University of Vermont Extension Service
Summer Farmer’s Market Tomato-Cheddar Strata with Broccoli
- 4-1/2 cups bread cubes (1-inch)
- Butter
- 6 oz. shredded Cheddar cheese (1-1/2 cups)
- 1 cup halved grape tomatoes
- 1 cup broccoli florets
- 1-1/2 Tbsp. chopped fresh Italian parsley
- 8 large eggs
- 3 cups milk
- 1-1/4 tsp. salt
- Freshly ground pepper
- 4 oz. ricotta cheese
Place bread in a buttered 9- by 13-inch baking dish. Top bread with 1 cup cheddar, tomatoes, broccoli, and 1 Tbsp. parsley. In a large bowl, whisk together eggs, milk, salt, and pepper. Pour egg mixture over bread and gently press to soak every cube.
Add dollops of ricotta over top. Sprinkle strata with remaining cheddar. Cover and refrigerate for several hours or up to overnight. Remove strata from refrigerator and bring to room temperature, about 1 hour.
Meanwhile, preheat oven to 350 degrees. Bake until strata is puffed and lightly golden brown, about 1 hour. Set aside to cool for 10 minutes. Garnish with remaining parsley. Serve warm or at room temperature.
Source: University of Vermont Extension Service
