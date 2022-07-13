We are experiencing a great growing season this year.
We have daylilies blooming that haven’t bloomed for a couple years. (It wasn’t their fault. The deer always managed to get in and eat the buds, grrrr, but we have a new fence now).
Our Bela Lugosi daylily has been spectacular. He has lots of frighteningly beautiful, dark, brooding, purple blooms with vivid lime green centers. Quite fitting considering their namesake. He branches and spreads beautifully.
Our Moses’ Fire daylily grows near by, but hasn’t bloomed yet. He puts on quite a show with bright orange/red, double-flowered blooms edged in gold. He is the only double-flowered daylily we have.
Both rebloom later in summer. I saw both of them at Weber’s annual half-price sale and had to have them. And that is all the adjectives I have today.
If you use pesticides in your vegetable garden, check the label, as many have a waiting period of several days between the time of the last spray and harvest. And, use pesticides several hours after watering.
This is especially important in dry weather. Drought-stressed plants have less water in their plant tissues and the chemicals that enter the leaves and roots will consequently be more concentrated and may burn the leaves or roots.
That being said, we are experiencing many dry days and if, for some reason, you cannot water your plants, do nothing.
Don’t do any pruning and don’t apply any fertilizers or pesticides, either. Your plants will compensate for the heat stress just as we do, by being relatively inactive and any practice that encourage growth will induce further stress.
We have a lot of woodpeckers at our feeders and suet holders and there seem to be a lot more finches this year for some reason. Brown-headed cowbirds are new this year and they scarf down the seeds Larry puts down for the ground feeders.
We feed our birds year round, and whether you feed them in summer or not, make sure they always have fresh water.
Biennials such as Canterbury bells (Campanula), honesty or money plants (Lunaria annua), sweet William (Dianthus barbatus), wallflowers (Erysimum), foxgloves (Digitalis), a good deer-proof plant, and hollyhocks (Aicea) germinate and grow foliage their 1st season, live through winter and then bloom, produce seeds and die the following season.
Many times, when you buy these plants at the nursery, they are in their 2nd year. If this is the case, you need to gather seeds and plant them now for flowers next year. To ensure continual blooms, you need to do this every year.
There are also biennial herbs such as caraway and dill and we use them both as foliage and seeds.
I know it’s early, but July is a good time to check out native seed pods for decorating this fall and winter. Look for thistles and cattails along with seed pods from locust and redbud trees.
And be careful with those thistles, they can be even more nasty than rose thorns.
This is also the time to sow the seeds of hardy perennials like Stokesia, Gaura, Coreopsis, blackberry lily (Belamcanda chinensis) and others. Remember that any named selections must be propagated by division as the seeds are not guaranteed to be the plant you had.
Some perennials like Hellebores, purple coneflowers (Echinacea), cardinal flowers (Lobelia cardinalis), columbine (Aquilegia) and Rose campion (Lychnis Coronaria) will self-sow all on their own. We find new plants in areas not even close to the parent plants.
We have some Rose campions we planted years ago and they are finally becoming a nice group. We saw them many years ago at Seneca Rocks and it took me a year to find them.
If you have plants in the wrong place, go around and mark the ones that need taken out. While this is not the time to be digging them out, you can note in your gardening journal for removal in the fall.
I know it’s well into the season, but if your flowers or vegetables are being overtaken with weeds, the weeds need to be taken out. I know it’s hot and there are many other things you would rather be doing, but weeds are robbing your plants of water, light and nutrients.
We have gotten a lot of gift certificates from local merchants for our Friends of the Library raffle in September at the arts festival. We will be selling raffle tickets at the Peach Festival in August also.
We are also sponsoring a book signing by local author Robin Dohrman Ayers on from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, July 23, at the library. The name of her book is “What the Heck Happened to the Last 30 40 years?!” So come by, chat with Robin and get a signed copy.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.