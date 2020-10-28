After 10 or so years, I’m no longer a soccer mom. Last week, our oldest daughter, a senior in high school, played her very last game of soccer on an organized team.
No more soccer practice. No more soccer travel or soccer schedules. No more figuring out snacks, “volunteer” hours, or fundraisers. I am officially retired.
It’s bittersweet.
First and foremost, we feel incredibly grateful our daughter could play high school soccer this season. With all the uncertainty of 2020, every time she took the field with her team and got to play the sport she loves, we were thankful.
We remember all too well that many of her friends didn’t get the chance to finish out their senior year playing their favorite spring sport.
Our nephew, a senior in Fairfax County, has yet to step foot in his school building, let alone think about his school sport, for which he excels. Our daughter’s soccer season was shorter than years past with fewer opposing teams, but there was a season, an opportunity.
We appreciate that gift.
Another gift of the COVID soccer season is, for the first time in our daughter’s soccer career, my husband and I could enjoy watching her play without being surrounded by the yelling of overcritical “fans.”
We discovered the very real plus of social distancing. Many of my friends, whose kids play a variety of team sports, have said the same thing.
Sitting far away from the negative nellies, bleacher coaches, and spectator refs, without the need for an explanation, was an absolute dream. I loved the opportunity to watch our daughter finish up her senior, and final, year of soccer without hearing other adults scream at, second guess, or make snide comments about her performance.
I’ve lost more respect for people over their behavior surrounding youth or high school team sports than I have in any other aspect of my daily life.
By far, the thing I’ve disliked the most during all my years as a soccer mom, is the way many adult spectators behave before, during, and after games.
One other thing I’m glad to leave behind in my retirement is laundering our daughter’s away uniform. Whoever picked an all-white uniform for a high school soccer team obviously doesn’t have well water, a teenage daughter, a physical high school athlete, or any combination of those things.
Every grass stain, mud splatter, turf mark, or blood droplet left me praying by the washing machine. Would my stain stick work? Would our well water leave an even worse, permanent orange streak behind?
I did my best, but as it is, the player who inherits our daughter’s jersey may find herself wearing more of an off white to away games.
My soccer mom retirement will leave me missing a few things, too.
I’ll miss the wonderful coaches who’ve instilled in our daughter lessons about discipline, leadership, dedication, and perseverance that go well beyond the soccer pitch.
I’ll miss witnessing her being part of something bigger than herself, working with her teammates to achieve a common goal. I’ll miss hearing the laughter and celebration with her team after good games and watching them pick each other up when things don’t go their way.
I’ll miss my fellow, soccer isn’t life, soccer moms who always offered a good laugh, an understanding bond, and a reality check, regardless of the temperature outside or the score on the scoreboard.
This retirement is bittersweet. Being a soccer mom has a been a big part of my life for over 10 years now. Yet I’m only retiring from a small part of the job.
After all, I’m only leaving behind “the soccer.” My favorite part of that job title has always been “the mom.”
