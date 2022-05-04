As temperatures increase, many of us look forward to grilling and preparing meals outside.
Grilling can be an easy and healthy way to prepare food. It can also be an easy way to prepare an entire meal when fruit and vegetables are added.
Vegetables can be included by adding them to kebabs or by wrapping them in foil. Marinate vegetables in a bowl for at least 30 minutes before adding to the grill to add moisture and flavor.
Select lean cuts of meat and trim any visible fat before grilling. Be mindful about the seasonings that you have selected to use when grilling.
Many seasonings can be very high in sodium; consider alternative seasoning methods such as using dried herbs and other spices to enhance flavor (dry mustard, parsley, sage, thyme, rosemary, curry powder, chives and dill weed). Seasonings can also be added after the grilling process. Black pepper or garlic powder instead of salt are good choices.
Marinades are also a great way to add flavor while tenderizing cuts of meat. Marinades only tenderize the surface of the meat, so it’s important to make sure that the marinade covers the entire surface. Use a knife or fork to pierce the surface, allowing the marinade to penetrate into the meat.
A marinade requires 3 things:
• Acid — Acid ingredients tenderize the meat (vinegar, wine, lime or lemon juice, balsamic vinegar, soy sauce, and tomatoes are good choices).
• Herbs — Herbs can add lots of flavor to your marinade. Try rosemary, thyme, onion or red pepper flakes.
• Time — Lastly, marinades require time. While marinating for up to 30 minutes can add flavor, plan to marinade cuts of meat up to 4 hours for tenderizing.
Never underestimate the importance of safety when using the grill. Remember the following safety tips to keep you and your family members safe:
• Never leave the grill unattended
• Keep the grill at least 10 feet away from the house, landscaping and deck railings.
• Only use charcoal and propane grills outdoors. This is a carbon monoxide poisoning hazard as well as a fire hazard.
• Keep your grill clean by removing the fat and grease buildup from the grill surface.
• Keep children and pets away from the grilling area until the grill has cooled.
Enjoy these warm temperatures and outdoor grilling with friends and family with the following recipes.
Lemon Soy Ginger Marinade
- 1/2 cup olive oil
- 1/2 cup fresh lemon juice
- 1/2 cup low-sodium soy sauce
- 1 clove crushed garlic
- 1-inch piece of peeled, minced ginger.
- Mix together and add to vegetables or meat.
Balsamic Dijon Vinaigrette Marinade
- 1/2 cup olive oil
- 1/2 cup balsamic vinegar
- 1-1/2 Tbsp. Dijon mustard
- Salt and pepper to taste
- Mix together and add to vegetables or meat.
Sherry Vinaigrette Marinade
- 1/2 cup sherry vinegar
- 3 tsp. Dijon mustard
- 3/4 cup olive oil.
- Mix together and add to vegetables or meat.
Chili Lime Vinaigrette Marinade
- 6 Tbsp. vegetable oil (canola, grape seed or sunflower seed)
- 6 Tbsp. white-wine vinegar
- 1 to 3 Tbsp. finely chopped jalapeno
- 1 to 3 Tbsp. finely chopped fresh mint leaves
- Juice and zest of 3 limes
- 1/8 tsp. cayenne pepper
- Salt and pepper to taste.
Mix together and add to vegetables or meat.
Source for marinades: North Carolina Cooperative Extension Service
Grilled Potatoes
- 3 lbs. potatoes with skins, scrub clean, cut into quarters
- 3 Tbsp. cooking oil
- 2 medium onions, sliced thinly
- 4 Tbsp. parmesan cheese, grated
- 1-1/2 Tbsp. dried parsley
- 1/2 tsp. garlic powder
- Pepper to taste
Place potatoes into bowl, add oil and toss. Add remaining ingredients and toss.
Place potatoes in an aluminum pan or on aluminum foil.*
Cook potatoes about 30-45 minutes. For quicker cooking, partially boil or microwave potatoes before grilling.
* If using aluminum foil, bring longer sides of foil together over food. Fold down loosely in locked folds, allowing for heat circulation and expansion. Fold up short ends; crimp to seal. If using an aluminum pan, cover the pan with aluminum foil.
Source: University of Illinois Extension
Teriyaki Kabobs
- 1/2 cup soy sauce
- 1/4 cup water
- 2 Tbsp. lemon juice
- 2 Tbsp. cooking oil
- 2 tsp. brown sugar
- 2 garlic cloves, minced
- 1/2 tsp. ground ginger
- 1 lb. pork, beef or chicken, cut into 1-1/4 cubes
- 1 medium zucchini, cut into 1/2-inch slices
- 1 large sweet red pepper, cut into 1-1/2 inch slices
In a bowl, combine the soy sauce, water, lemon juice, oil, brown sugar, garlic and ginger. Pour half into a large re-sealable bag or shallow glass container. Refrigerate the remaining marinade for basting.
Add meat to marinade in bag or glass container. Cover and refrigerate 1-4 hours. Drain and discard marinade.
On 4 metal or soaked bamboo skewers, alternate meat, zucchini and red pepper. Grill uncovered, over medium-hot heat for 3 minutes on each side.
Baste with reserved marinade. Continue basting and turning kabobs for 4-6 minutes or until meat juice runs clear.
Source: University of Illinois Extension
Grilled Chicken And Pineapple
- 1 can (20 oz.) pineapple slices
- 2 Tbsp. lemon juice
- 1 Tbsp. vegetable oil
- 1 tsp. dried oregano leaves, crushed
- 1 tsp. garlic powder
- 5 boneless, skinless chicken breast halves
Drain pineapple slices; reserve all juice. Combine reserved juice, lemon juice, oil, oregano and garlic powder in large, shallow, non-metallic dish. Reserve 1/4 cup. Add chicken to remaining marinade, turning to coat all sides. Cover and marinate 15 minutes in refrigerator. Discard marinade.
Grill chicken and pineapple slices, brushing occasionally with reserved marinade, 5 to 10 minutes on 1 side then turn over. Add pineapple slices to grill with chicken and brush with marinade 10 minutes or until chicken reaches 165 degrees internal temperature. Discard any remaining marinade.
Source: North Carolina Cooperative Extension Service
Grilled Vegetable Packets
- 2 zucchinis, small (sliced)
- 2 yellow squash, small (sliced)
- 4 red potatoes, small (scrubbed well and sliced)
- 1⁄2 red onion (sliced)
- 1⁄2 bell pepper (red or green) (seeded and sliced)
- 1⁄4 cup Italian salad dressing, light
- Salt and pepper (to taste)
Heat grill to Medium heat or 350 degrees. Wash vegetables and slice. Toss in a large bowl. Add dressing and toss until all vegetables are coated.
Tear 2 large squares of aluminum foil and place half of the vegetable mixture on each piece. Place an equal piece of foil over the top of vegetable mixture and fold bottom piece with top sheet to form a packet.
Place on heated grill for 20-30 minutes or until the potatoes are tender. If you don’t have a grill, bake veggie packets in the oven at 400 degrees for 20-30 minutes.
Before you open the packets, poke holes in the foil with a fork. Be very careful opening the foil as the steam will be very hot and could burn you. Empty vegetables onto serving plate or serve from foil packets.
Notes:
• Try different vegetables- Tomatoes, green beans, sweet potatoes, mushrooms, broccoli, carrots, corn or your favorites.
• Use herbs or spices in place of dressing — chili powder, Italian or oriental seasoning, basil, oregano, curry powder — be creative.
Source: USDA
Grilled Hot Wings
- 24 skinless chicken wings
- 1 cup pineapple juice
- 2 Tbsp. balsamic vinegar
- 2 Tbsp. brown sugar
- 4 cloves garlic, minced
- 1 hot chile pepper, diced
- 1/2 tsp. ground allspice
- Salt and pepper to taste
Preheat grill. Combine all ingredients (except chicken wings) in a small saucepan and let boil for 2 minutes. Remove from heat, pour into a large bowl and let cool.
Add chicken wings to the marinade and marinate in the refrigerator for 2 hours or more. Grill over medium heat for 10 to 15 minutes or until cooked through. Serve chicken wings with celery and carrot sticks.
Source: North Dakota State University Extension Service
Grilled Salmon
- 1 Tbsp. smoked paprika
- 1 tsp. black pepper
- 1 tsp. salt
- 1 lb. salmon steaks
- 4 tsp. honey
Mix the spices together in a small bowl. Rub the mixture evenly over the salmon. Spray the grill to prevent sticking. Grill for 5 minutes per side, drizzling lightly with a squeeze from the honey container (about 1 tsp. per steak) just before they’re done.
Source: North Dakota State University Extension Service
