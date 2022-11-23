Kitty Savage - A Savage Life

On a recent road trip, we listened to an audiobook in which the main character used TOAST to solve mysteries – not the sourdough or whole-wheat variety. Rather, TOAST is an acronym for the Theory Of All Small Things. The detective tries to look past the glaringly obvious to concentrate on the smaller details others may overlook. He surmises that adding a bunch of small pieces together can often reveal a larger undeniable truth.

We’ve been jokingly applying TOAST to our everyday life. For example, I am the first to leave in the morning and the first to return in the afternoon, so when I see crumbs all over the breakfast table, I can surmise it wasn’t me who didn’t clean up after myself. Last week, I purchased Cranberry Sprite. When our son heard his younger sister thank me from an entirely different floor, he bounded up the stairs from the basement at lightning speed. Using TOAST, I now realize that it isn’t because of hearing loss that our son responds to my questions about his school day with, “huh?” while seated beside me in the car. When I see toilet tissue strewn all over our daughter’s bedroom, I can not only guess that she has a runny nose but also that we need to buy more Kleenex. The Theory Of All Small Things can come in handy for mom detective work.

