On a recent road trip, we listened to an audiobook in which the main character used TOAST to solve mysteries – not the sourdough or whole-wheat variety. Rather, TOAST is an acronym for the Theory Of All Small Things. The detective tries to look past the glaringly obvious to concentrate on the smaller details others may overlook. He surmises that adding a bunch of small pieces together can often reveal a larger undeniable truth.
We’ve been jokingly applying TOAST to our everyday life. For example, I am the first to leave in the morning and the first to return in the afternoon, so when I see crumbs all over the breakfast table, I can surmise it wasn’t me who didn’t clean up after myself. Last week, I purchased Cranberry Sprite. When our son heard his younger sister thank me from an entirely different floor, he bounded up the stairs from the basement at lightning speed. Using TOAST, I now realize that it isn’t because of hearing loss that our son responds to my questions about his school day with, “huh?” while seated beside me in the car. When I see toilet tissue strewn all over our daughter’s bedroom, I can not only guess that she has a runny nose but also that we need to buy more Kleenex. The Theory Of All Small Things can come in handy for mom detective work.
TOAST is also helpful when thinking about Thanksgiving. Sure, it’s easy to see all the big obvious things we have to be thankful for, but when we stop to take notice of the smaller details, those too can reveal an undeniable truth. Maybe it’s a kid unloading the dishwasher without being asked, an unrequested hug from a sometimes-surly teenager, or saving the last Cranberry Sprite for someone else. Those small things make up daily reasons to be grateful. We must take the time to notice them.
We should possibly raise a glass and give them a little toast. Something like, “Here’s to always having morning pastries.” “Thank goodness most of the hearing loss in this family seems to be the curable selective variety.” After all, using TOAST, it seems appropriate that this Thanksgiving, we don’t just toast the big things.
I think of my husband’s best man’s toast at our wedding. Minutes before he spoke, he pulled my husband aside and asked how long we’d dated. It had taken a while to get my husband down the aisle. I can see how his best friend could’ve lost track of the time. I can still remember his entire toast 23 years later. He raised his glass and said, “when I met my friend 15 years ago, I had no idea I’d one day be in his wedding, but when I met Kitty 5 years ago, I knew she’d one day be in his wedding.” The Theory of All Small Things, no need to add a bunch of words when a small heartfelt message can be remembered for a lifetime. Remembering his toast makes me feel warm and toasty all these years later. A small gesture can make a big difference.
This holiday season, I hope to continue TOAST. The Theory Of All Small Things will remind me to sometimes look past the obvious and concentrate on the smaller details. Hopefully, staying focused to notice the small things will remind me in the hustle and bustle that’s to come that a larger undeniable truth can often be found outside of the obvious.
