Now’s the time to help yourself stay healthy
Eating healthy during the winter months can help us maintain a healthy immune system. This means including lots of fruits and vegetables into our diets.
Fruits and vegetables high in Vitamin C are especially important because Vitamin C boosts our immunity while also protecting from infection. While citrus fruits are well known sources, we can also get Vitamin C from consuming deep orange vegetables such as sweet potatoes, carrots and winter squash.
Cruciferous vegetables such as cauliflower, broccoli, cabbage and kale are also great sources. Fruits and vegetables also have no cholesterol, they are naturally low in fat and they are high in fiber and water, so they help us feel satisfied faster.
Along with Vitamin C, citrus fruits and deep orange vegetables also contain Vitamin A. Both Vitamins A and C offer antioxidants that help combat harmful free radicals in our bodies.
Other nutrients that are important to consume during the winter months are Calcium and Vitamin D, which aid in bone health. Vitamin D and calcium can be consumed by eating dairy products.
Omega-3 fatty acids, which can reduce the risk of inflammatory diseases, heart attack and strokes are likewise important, and can be found in tuna, salmon, herring, mackerel, trout, and sardines and specific plant-based materials, including: chia seeds, walnuts, flax seeds, broccoli, cauliflower, spinach and other fortified products.
The ChooseMyPlate.gov site is a great resource to help determine the amount of fruits and vegetables we should consume based on our level of physical activity, gender and age.
Generally, those who are age 14 and older and eating a standard 2,000-calorie diet should consume 2-1/2 cups of vegetables a day and 2 cups of fruits.
Other ways to help keep our bodies healthy during the winter months:
• Exercise — Combining a healthy diet with outdoor or indoor exercise lowers our blood pressure, controls our body weight and improves our cardiovascular system. Exercise also does wonders for our moods and can improve mental wellbeing.
• Hand washing — All it takes is 20 seconds, and it’s especially important to help prevent the spread of germs. Wash your hands after using the restroom or coming home from work, the store or other public places.
• Get enough rest — Sleeping is essential for our body. It helps us restore and rejuvenate so we can go about our day. The CDC recommends that adults should get at least 7 or more hours of sleep per night.
Roasted Root Vegetables
- 2 large sweet potatoes
- 3 parsnips
- 6 medium beets
- 2 Tbsp. olive oil
- 1 tsp. salt
- 1 tsp. black pepper
- Dressing (recipe follows)
Dressing
- 1/3 cup white wine vinegar
- 1/4 cup olive oil
- 2 Tbsp. horseradish
- 1 Tbsp. Dijon mustard
- 2 tsp. honey
- 1/2 tsp. salt
- 1/2 tsp. pepper
Stir together and set aside. Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Peel beets, sweet potatoes and parsnips.
Cut into 1/2-inch thick cubes. Toss vegetables with olive oil and place in a single layer on a greased baking sheet. Sprinkle with salt and pepper. Bake at 400 degrees for 20 to 25 minutes, or until tender. Cool. Arrange vegetables on a serving dish and drizzle with dressing.
Source: University of Kentucky Extension Service
Rubies and Greens Salad
Dressing
- 1/3 cup orange juice
- 2 Tbsp. olive oil or canola oil
- 2 Tbsp. honey
- 1/2 tsp. salt
- Ground black pepper to taste
Salad
- 1 bag baby spinach or mixed greens (5 oz.)
- 1 cup dried cherries
- 2 cups sliced cucumber
- 1/2 cup finely diced red onion
Whisk together orange juice, oil, honey, salt and pepper; set aside. In large bowl, combine salad ingredients. Toss with salad dressing and serve immediately. Makes 6 servings.
Source: North Dakota State University Extension Service
Roasted Sweet Potato Wedges
- 4 large sweet potatoes or yams, skin-on, cut lengthwise into 1/2-inch wedges
- 2 Tbsp. canola oil
- 1/3 cup brown sugar
- 1/4 cup walnuts
- 1 tsp. salt
- 1 tsp. curry powder (optional)
Preheat oven to 450 degrees. Place walnuts in a mini chopper or food processor and process until ground. Mix ground walnuts, sugar, salt and curry in a small bowl. Toss potatoes with 2 Tbsp. canola oil and 1/2 of the walnut mixture in a large bowl. Spread potatoes unevenly on a large pan. Bake uncovered 30 minutes or until golden brown and tender when pierced with a fork.
Place in a serving dish and sprinkle with remaining walnut mixture
Source: North Dakota State University Extension Service
Creamy Roasted Tomato Basil Soup
- 2-1/2 lbs. Roma tomatoes, halved lengthwise
- 1-1/4 lbs. grape or cherry tomatoes, halved lengthwise
- 8 whole cloves garlic, peeled and smashed with back of knife
- 3 Tbsp. olive oil
- Salt and freshly ground pepper
- 1 large onion, diced
- 1 red bell pepper, deseeded and cut up
- 2 potatoes, peeled and diced
- 3 Tbsp. tomato paste
- 4 cups vegetable broth
- 1 cup lightly packed fresh basil leaves, roughly torn
Preheat oven to 430 degrees. Place tomatoes on a baking tray with the garlic cloves. Drizzle with 2 Tbsp. of the oil, season with salt and pepper, and roast for about 25 minutes or until soft and charred on the tops.
While the tomatoes are roasting, heat the remaining Tbsp. of oil in a saucepan over medium-high heat. Add the onions, peppers and potatoes; cook while occasionally stirring, until the onion is translucent and the potatoes begin to crisp on their outer edges, about 6 to 7 minutes.
Stir the tomato paste through the potatoes and onions, pour in the broth; cover and bring to a boil. Reduce heat to low; simmer about 15 minutes or until potato is fork tender. Add the roasted tomatoes and garlic and all but 2 Tbsp. of the basil to the broth. Continue to simmer until the basil is just soft, about 2 minutes.
Blend soup using an immersion blender until smooth. For a textured, smoother soup, pour the soup thru a strainer or colander to remove any skins and thick tomato pieces. Serve with the extra basil and shaved Parmesan cheese.
Source: University of Vermont Extension Service
Blues Buster Smoothie
- 1 (6-oz.) container nonfat Greek yogurt (vanilla or berry flavored)
- 1/2 cup apple juice
- 2/3 cup fresh or frozen blueberries
- 3 to 4 ice cubes
Combine all ingredients in a blender. Blend until smooth and creamy
Source:Midwest Dairy Association
Homemade Energy Bars
- 2 cups rolled oats
- 1/2 cup shelled pumpkin seeds (or sunflower or other seed)
- 1 cup sliced almonds
- 1/2 cup ground flax seed
- 1/2 cup honey
- 1/4 cup brown sugar, packed
- 2 Tbsp. butter
- 2 tsp. vanilla
- 1 to 2 tsp. cinnamon
- 1-1/2 cup dried fruit (cranberries, raisins, cut dried fruit)
- Pinch of salt
- Cooking spray
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Spray a 9- by 9-inch baking pan with cooking spray. Spread oats, pumpkin seeds and almonds out onto a cookie sheet. Toast in the oven for 10 minutes, or until golden brown, stirring every 5 minutes.
Heat honey, brown sugar, butter, vanilla, salt and cinnamon in a saucepan until the sugar is completely dissolved. Remove the oat-and-nut mixture from the oven and combine with the ground flax seed, dried fruit and sugar-and-butter mixture. Evenly distribute the mixture in the baking pan.
Reduce the oven temperature to 300 degrees and bake 25 minutes. Remove from oven and cool. Cut into 16 squares. You can store the bars in plastic wrap or place in zip-top plastic bags.
Source:Arizona Cooperative Extension
Italian Veggie Soup
- 1 lb. lean ground meat (15% fat) (turkey, chicken or beef)
- 1 cup diced onion
- 1⁄2 cup sliced celery
- 1 cup sliced or diced carrots
- 1-1⁄2 cups sliced or chopped cabbage
- 1 can (15 oz.) kidney beans drained and rinsed
- 2 cans (15 oz. each) tomato pieces with liquid
- 1 can (15 oz.) tomato sauce
- 1 can (15 oz.) cut green beans, drained and rinsed
- 1 cup whole kernel corn (canned and drained, frozen, or fresh cooked)
- 2 cups water
- 3 tsp. or 3 cubes low sodium beef, chicken or vegetable bouillon
- 1 tsp. garlic powder or 4 cloves, crushed
- 1 tsp. dried parsley
- 1⁄2 tsp. dried oregano leaf
- 1⁄2 tsp. dried sweet basil leaf
- 1⁄4 tsp. pepper
- 1⁄2 cup small macaroni (optional)
In a skillet over medium-high heat cook the ground meat until browned, breaking it up as it cooks. Drain any fat. Add meat to soup pan.
In the same skillet, sauté the onion, celery and carrots until limp, but not brown. Add to soup pan.
Add all the remaining ingredients to soup pan. Bring to a boil. Lower heat, cover and simmer about 30 minutes. Refrigerate leftovers within 2 hours.
Source: Oregon State Extension Service
Beans and Greens Salad
- 1 can pinto beans, drained and rinsed
- 1 can green beans, drained and rinsed
- 1-2 tomatoes, diced
- 1-2 cucumbers, diced
- Juice of 1 lemon
- Black pepper, to taste
- Italian seasoning (optional)
Combine all ingredients and mix well. Squeeze juice of 1 lemon and add seasoning to taste. Cover and chill before serving.
Source: North Carolina State Extension Service
Slow Cooker Chicken Fajitas
- 1 lb. boneless chicken breast or thigh
- 1 medium onion, thinly sliced
- 1 red pepper, sliced into strips
- 1 green pepper, sliced into strips
- 3/4 cup salsa
- 1 Tbsp. taco seasoning
- 8 6-inch corn tortillas
Place whole chicken breasts or thighs in slow cooker. There is no need to rinse the chicken prior to placing in the slow cooker. Be sure to wash your hands after handling the chicken.
Remove the outer skin from the onion. Scrub the peppers and onions with a vegetable brush under running water and dry with a paper towel, then slice peppers into strips and thinly slice the onion. Place the pepper and onion mixture on top of the chicken. Mix salsa and taco seasoning mix in a medium bowl. Pour over chicken. Place lid on slow cooker.
Cook on low for 6 to 7 hours or on high for 3 to 4 hours until chicken is done. Prior to serving, insert a food thermometer into the center of a chicken breast or thigh. The final cooking temperature of the chicken should reach at least 165 degrees.
Carefully remove the lid to allow steam to escape. Gently stir chicken and sauce with a plastic or wooden slotted spoon. Spoon 1/2 cup of chicken mixture into center of each tortilla; add desired toppings and fold tortilla over filling. Enjoy.
Topping recommendations
Shredded cheese, chopped tomatoes, shredded lettuce, guacamole, sour cream or plain Greek yogurt.
Source: University of New Hampshire Extension
