The month of February is filled with hearts in celebration of Valentine’s Day. February is also heart healthy month, and it isn’t the candy hearts that we share during this time of the year that keep our heart healthy.
Remembering heart health for ourselves and our family members is important every day of the year, and can help prevent strokes and heart disease as well as maintain quality of life.
The American Heart Association has developed “Life’s Simple 7 for Kids” to help families understand what it means to keep our hearts healthy:
• Keep a healthy weight. This can be achieved by keeping active and eating right.
• Keep your total cholesterol healthy. Choose foods for you and your family members that are low in trans fat and saturated fat to avoid cholesterol in your arteries.
• Eat a heart-healthy diet. A diet full of fruits and vegetables is very important for a healthy heart. Also include whole grain foods, low fat dairy products and lean proteins. Try to avoid drinks with saturated fat and added sugar.
• Be physically active every day. This might include walking, dancing, playing sports, riding a bike or other activities you enjoy!
• Keep your blood sugar healthy. Maintaining a healthy blood sugar may help avoid getting heart disease or diabetes. Seek the help of a health care professional in measuring your blood sugar.
• Keep your blood pressure healthy. A normal blood pressure level is achievable by getting enough physical activity, eating a low sodium, heart-healthy diet and maintaining a healthy weight.
• Avoid using tobacco products and smoking. Using tobacco products negatively affects all organs and can lead to cancer and heart disease.
A Smoothie for Your Sweetheart
- 1/4 cup low-fat yogurt (vanilla or strawberry)
- 1/2 cup frozen strawberries
- 1/2 frozen banana
- 1/3 cup fat-free milk
Combine all ingredients in a blender. Blend until smooth. Enjoy. Makes 1 serving.
Source: University of Nebraska-Lincoln Extension Service
Heart-Healthy Oatmeal-Fruit Muffins
Try this easy muffin recipe to add heart-healthy oat fiber to your breakfast or snacks.
- 1 egg
- 1 cup milk
- 1/3 cup oil (such as canola oil)
- 1-1/4 cup flour
- 1 cup oatmeal (uncooked)
- 1/3 cup sugar
- 1 tsp. baking powder
- 1 tsp. salt
- 1/2 cup raisins or dried cranberries
- Nonstick cooking spray or oil (to grease muffin cups)
Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Put the egg, milk and oil in a small mixing bowl. Slowly stir them together. In a large mixing bowl, add the flour, oatmeal, sugar, baking powder, salt and dried fruit. Stir until they are mixed. Pour the egg-milk-oil mix into the medium bowl with the dry ingredients. Stir until the dry ingredients are barely moistened. Do not over-mix (the batter should be lumpy).
Spray with nonstick cooking spray or grease each cup in the muffin pans. Fill the muffin cups half full with batter. Bake for 20 to 25 minutes or until the muffins are golden brown. Makes 12 muffins.
Source: NDSU Extension Service
Green Monster Smoothie
- 1-1/2 cups strawberries, hulled
- 2 cups spinach
- 1/2 banana, peeled
- 1 Tbsp. orange juice concentrate
- 1/2 single serving low-fat yogurt, any flavor
- 1/4 cup to 1/2 cup milk, water or juice
Place 1st 5 ingredients in freezer-safe bag. Push out air and lay flat in freezer. When ready to prepare, place ingredients in blender with 1/4 cup to 1/2 cup milk, water or juice. Makes 2 servings.
Source: NDSU Extension Service
Frozen Fruit Skewers with Chocolate Drizzle
A nice treat for Valentine’s Day
- 1 lb. fresh pineapple
- 2. cups strawberries
- 2 bananas
- 3 kiwis
- 1/4 cup hard-shell chocolate drizzle
- 10 bamboo skewers
Clean fruit and cut into chunks. Thread fruit on the skewers alternately so that approximately 2 chunks of each fruit are on the skewer. Place skewers in a single layer on a baking sheet and freeze for at least 1 hour. A few minutes before serving, drizzle the skewers with chocolate topping and return to freezer until ready to serve.
Source: NDSU Extension Service
Broccoli-Cauliflower Salad
- 1-1/2 cups broccoli florets
- 1-1/2 cups cauliflower florets
- 3/4 cup shredded reduced-fat cheddar cheese
- 4 slices bacon, cooked crisp and crumbled
- 3/4 cup light mayonnaise
- 1/3 cup sugar
- 1-1/2 Tbsp. white wine vinegar
Cook bacon in large skillet until crisp. Drain on paper towels, crumble and set aside. In a medium bowl, combine broccoli, cauliflower, cheese and bacon.
Prepare the dressing by mixing the mayonnaise, sugar and vinegar. Pour dressing over vegetables and gently mix. (This also can be made as a layered salad, with the dressing served on the side or drizzled over the top.)
Source: NDSU Extension Service
Spinach Salad with Poppy Seed Dressing
- 8 cups bite-sized pieces fresh spinach
- 1/2 cup julienne strips jicama or carrot sticks
- 1/2 cup sliced fresh radishes
- 1 medium mango or 3 medium fresh oranges, peeled, seeded and cut up
- Optional: 1/4 hard-boiled egg, chopped, on each serving
- Optional: strawberries as garnish
Dressing
- 2 Tbsp. honey
- 2 Tbsp. white vinegar
- 1 Tbsp. yellow mustard
- 2 Tbsp. finely diced onions
- 2 tsp. poppy seeds
- 1/4 tsp. salt
- 1/3 cup canola oil
In tightly covered container, shake all dressing ingredients. In a large bowl, toss dressing and remaining ingredients. Garnish with egg and/or strawberries, if desired. Makes 4 servings.
Source: NDSU Extension Service
Cranberry Pumpkin Muffins
- 2 cups flour (can make one cup whole wheat)
- 3⁄4 cup sugar
- 3 tsp. baking powder
- 1⁄2 tsp. salt
- 1⁄2 tsp. cinnamon
- 3⁄4 tsp. allspice
- 1⁄3 cup vegetable oil
- 2 eggs, large (large)
- 3⁄4 cups pumpkin (canned)
- 2 cups cranberries (fresh or frozen chopped)
Preheat oven to 400 degrees.
Sift together dry ingredients (flour through allspice) and set aside. Beat oil, eggs and pumpkin together until well blended.
Add the wet ingredients (pumpkin mixture) to the dry ingredients all at once. Stir until moistened. Fold in chopped cranberries. Spoon into paper-lined muffin cups. Bake at 400 degrees for 15 to 30 minutes.
Source: University of Massachusetts, Extension Nutrition Education Program
Dried Cherry Oatmeal Cookies
- 1-1/2 cups flour
- 1 tsp. ground cinnamon
- 1/2 tsp. salt
- 1/2 tsp. baking soda
- 1/2 tsp. baking powder
- 1 cup butter, softened
- 1 cup dark brown sugar
- 1/2 cup sugar
- 2 large eggs
- 1 tsp. vanilla extract
- 2 cups old-fashioned rolled oats
- 2 cups dried cherries
In medium bowl, whisk together flour, cinnamon, salt, soda and powder. With electric mixer, in a large bowl, beat together, butter and sugars until light and fluffy, 1-2 minutes. Add the eggs and vanilla and beat.
Add flour mixture and beat on low speed to combine. Stir in oats and cherries. Drop onto parchment lined baking sheets leaving 2 inches between cookies. Bake at 350 degrees about 20 minutes until edges are just turning brown. Cool 2 minutes and then remove to a wire rack to cool completely.
Source: University of Tennessee Extension Service
