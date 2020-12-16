Romney, WV (26757)

Today

Cloudy with snow showers mainly during the evening. Some sleet or freezing rain possible. Low 23F. Winds light and variable. Chance of snow 80%. Snow accumulations less than one inch..

Tonight

Cloudy with snow showers mainly during the evening. Some sleet or freezing rain possible. Low 23F. Winds light and variable. Chance of snow 80%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.