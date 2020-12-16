It had been a while since the 5 of us posed together for a picture in all our holiday finery. The last time, our oldest daughter was in middle school. Now she’s a senior in high school applying to, hopefully, go off to college next fall.
All things considered, I thought if there was a year we should update our Christmas photo and capture our holiday spirit, it was this year.
Then, 2020 reminded me of what year I was dealing with.
A few days before our photo appointment, my husband received notification that he was a named contact for more than one covid-positive individual. He’d need to quarantine.
He’s the 3rd out of 5 Savages who have now served time on “house (take) a rest.” At this point, we’re placing odds on which of our 2 daughters will be the last Savage standing.
Initially, I protested, “But, our family photos are this Saturday.” Then, I remembered in the grand scheme of things, this wasn’t that big of a deal. Like many things in 2020, we’d adjust, adapt, and be grateful for the opportunity we had.
That said, I told my husband there was no way I could pose with the kids without him. We live in a small community, and Christmas pictures with only him missing would spark too many rumors about the status of our marriage. I could not be responsible for starting up that gossip mill.
Our oldest daughter, forever a problem solver, offered to Photoshop her dad into the picture. She felt so confident in her digital imaging and marketing skills she was certain we could put him right in there.
We had a good laugh as she joked no one would even suspect a thing as the 4 of us stood in a thicket of pine trees while he sat off to the side in his recliner with a cold beverage in his hand. As funny as that would be (and we love funny), we decided the best option was to go from full Savage family photos to Savage sibling photos.
I’m glad we did. Don’t get me wrong, I would love an updated photo of the 5 of us, and I’ll make sure that happens in the spring.
However, as our children were posing, laughing, and sharing inside jokes together, the photographer asked, “Are you 3 good friends?” Without skipping a beat, they all answered, “Yes.”
She said she could tell, and it was easy to see they genuinely liked each other. At that moment,
I was thankful for the circumstance that allowed me to witness this sweet moment between my children. It made my heart incredibly happy.
Sometimes in the thick of our daily lives, I neglect to appreciate the simple things right there in front of me. I don’t always take notice of how well our children get along or how close they are with each other.
In a year when we’ve had no choice but to spend time at home together, it is remarkable that our Savages still enjoy each other’s company.
I’m thankful that, this Christmas, we ended up just getting Savage sibling photos because capturing the special bond cemented between our children this year is a 2020 gift I want to remember.
