Summer is in full swing and many gardeners are finding their gardens overflowing with summer squash varieties. There is no more versatile vegetable this time of year than squash, and its taste and texture can be adapted to many different types of recipes.
Summer squash can develop rapidly in our gardens. It’s easy to find ourselves with an overabundance of it. It’s hard to keep up and it’s easy to end up picking squash when it’s over mature and too large.
While larger squash fruits can be grated for baking in breads and other baked items, for best quality, harvest squash when it’s tender and small.
Squash that’s allowed to grow too large also becomes seedy and zaps strength from the plant that could be used to grow more fruit. Go over your squash plants every 1 to 2 days.
Squash grow rapidly in hot weather and they are usually ready to be picked within 4 to 8 days after flowering. The more harvest, the greater the yield.
Be careful when handling squash as they can bruise and scratch easily. If not using right away, store summer squash unwashed in plastic bags in the crisper drawer of the refrigerator.
Wash the squash before preparation. Use stored squash within two to three days, as the storage life of summer squash is brief.
Squash also has numerous health benefits.
Yellow squash is a great source for Vitamin A, C and Magnesium; it’s great for eye health too. With approximately 36 calories in a cup, squash is considered a low-calorie food.
Research further shows that squash provides antioxidants that aid in the prevention of cancer as well as promoting heart and colon health.
This summer try grilling, sautéing, frying or steaming squash. Squash mixes well with onions and can be used interchangeably in most recipes.
Try summer squash raw for a low calorie snack. Cut squash into rounds, strips or chunks and eat with a low fat dip or hummus, or even add to salads.
Zucchini Cookies
- 1/2 cup butter or margarine
- 1 cup sugar
- 1 egg
- 1 cup grated peeled zucchini
- 2 cups flour
- 1 tsp. soda
- 1/2 tsp. salt
- 1/2 tsp. cloves
- 1/2 tsp. nutmeg
- 1 tsp. cinnamon
- 1 cup raisins
- 1 cup chopped nuts
Cream margarine or butter and sugar, adding egg and zucchini. Sift dry ingredients and mix into creamed mixture. Add raisins and nuts. Bake 12 to 15 minutes at 350 degrees.
Recipe Source: University of Wyoming
Squash Casserole
- 2 pounds sliced summer squash (6 cups)
- 1/2 cup chopped onion
- 1 can condensed cream of chicken soup
- 1 cup sour cream
- 1 cup shredded carrots
- 8-ounce package herb stuffing mix
- 1/2 cup butter or margarine
In saucepan cook sliced squash and onions in boiling salt water for 6 minutes. Drain. Combine soup and sour cream. Stir in carrots. Fold in drained squash and onion.
Combine stuffing mix and butter. Spread 1/2 of stuffing mix in the bottom of a 9-inch-13-inch baking dish. Spoon vegetable mixture on top. Sprinkle remaining stuffing over vegetables. Bake at 350 degrees for 25 to 30 minutes, or until heated through.
Recipe Source: University of Wyoming
Chocolate Zucchini Cake
- 1/2 cup butter or margarine
- 1/2 cup vegetable oil
- 1-3/4 cups sugar
- 2 eggs
- 1 tsp. vanilla
- 1/2 cup sour milk
- 2-1/2 cups flour
- 1/2 tsp. baking powder
- 1 tsp. soda
- 1/2 tsp. cinnamon
- 1/2 tsp. cloves
- 1/2 cup chocolate chips
- 4 Tbsp. cocoa
- 2 cups grated zucchini
Cream butter or margarine, oil and sugar together, adding eggs, vanilla and sour milk. Beat with mixer. Mix all dry ingredients and add to creamed mixture. Beat well.
Stir in zucchini. Put in pan (9-by-5 loaf pan, or a 10-by-10 cake pan, or a 9-by-13 cake pan). Sprinkle chocolate chips on the top of batter. Bake at 325 degrees for 40 to 45 minutes or until done.
Recipe Source: University of Wyoming
Zucchini Bread
- 3 eggs
- 2 cups sugar
- 1 cup oil
- 2 tsp. vanilla
- 2 cups shredded squash
- 3 cups flour
- 1 tsp. salt
- 1 tsp. soda
- 1 tsp. baking powder
- 1 cup crushed pineapple
- 1/2 cup raisins
- 1/2 cup chopped nuts
Mix eggs, sugar, oil, and vanilla. Add zucchini. Sift dry ingredients and add to mixture. Add pineapple, raisins, and nuts. Bake in two greased and floured 9-by-5 loaf pans at 325 degrees for 60 minutes, or until done.
Recipe Source: University of Wyoming
Spiced Squash Muffins
- 2 cups all-purpose flour
- 1/3 cup packed brown sugar
- 2 tsp. baking powder
- 1 tsp. cinnamon
- 1/8 tsp. salt
- 1/4 tsp. ginger
- 1/4 tsp. nutmeg
- 2 eggs, beaten
- 3/4 cup mashed cooked squash*
- 3/4 cup light corn syrup
- 1/4 cup butter, melted
- 1/4 cup vegetable oil
- 1 tsp. vanilla
Topping
- 1/2 cup packed brown sugar
- 1 tsp. cinnamon
- 1 Tbsp. flour
- 4 tsp. cold butter
In a large bowl, mix together the first 7 ingredients. In another bowl, combine eggs, squash, corn syrup, butter, oil and vanilla; stir into dry ingredients just until moistened. Fill greased or paper-lined muffin tins 3/4 full.
For topping: Combine brown sugar, cinnamon and flour; cut in butter until crumbly. Sprinkle over batter. Bake at 400 degrees for 15 to 20 minutes or until a toothpick comes out clean. Cool for 5 minutes before removing from pan to a wire rack. Note: Nuts, raisins or chocolate chips could be added to batter for a different treat!
*Squash such as butternut, acorn, even pumpkin could be used. Yield: about a dozen muffins.
Recipe Source: University of Vermont Extension Service
Summer Squash and Corn Chowder
- 2 slices applewood-smoked bacon
- 3/4 cup sliced green onions, divided
- 1/4 cup chopped celery
- 1 pound yellow summer squash, chopped
- 1 pound white and yellow corn kernels, divided
- 2-1/4 cups 1% low-fat milk, divided
- 1 tsp. chopped fresh thyme
- 1/2 tsp. salt
- 1/4 tsp. freshly ground black pepper
- 1/8 tsp. salt
- 1/4 cup (1 ounce) shredded extra-sharp cheddar cheese
Cook bacon in a large Dutch oven over medium-high heat until crisp. Remove bacon from pan. Crumble bacon and set aside. Add 1/2 cup onions, celery, and squash to pan; sauté 8 minutes or until vegetables are tender.
Reserve 1 cup corn; set aside. Place the remaining corn and 1 cup milk in a blender; process until smooth. Add remaining 1-1/4 cups milk, thyme, 1/2 tsp. salt and pepper to blender; process just until combined. Add pureed mixture and reserved 1 cup corn to pan.
Reduce heat to medium; cook 5 minutes or until thoroughly heated, stirring constantly. Stir in 1/8 tsp. salt. Ladle about 1 1/2 cups soup into each of 4 bowls; top each serving with about 1 Tbsp. bacon, 1 Tbsp. remaining onions, and 1 Tbsp. cheese.
Recipe Source: North Carolina Cooperative Extension Service
Summer Squash, Bacon and Mozzarella Quiche
- 1 Tbsp. extra-virgin olive oil
- 2 cups (1/8-inch-thick) slices yellow squash
- 2 cups (1/8-inch-thick) slices zucchini
- 1/4 cup chopped shallots
- 1 Tbsp. chopped fresh thyme
- 1 cup 2% reduced-fat milk
- 3/4 tsp. salt
- 1/4 tsp. freshly ground black pepper
- 4 slices center-cut bacon, cooked and crumbled
- 3 large egg whites
- 3 large eggs
- 3/4 cup (3 oz.) shredded part-skim mozzarella cheese
To prepare the filling, heat a large nonstick skillet over medium-high heat. Add oil to pan; swirl to coat. Add squash, zucchini, shallots and thyme; sauté for 5 minutes or until squash and zucchini are tender, stirring frequently. Cool the squash mixture slightly.
Combine 1 cup reduced-fat milk and the next 5 ingredients (through eggs) in a large bowl, stirring with a whisk. Pour and arrange squash mixture evenly over a pie crust (homemade or purchased), and sprinkle with 3/4 cup mozzarella cheese. Pour the egg mixture over cheese.
Bake at 350 degrees for 45 minutes or until filling is set. Cool for 15 minutes on a wire rack.
Recipe Source: North Carolina Cooperative Extension Service
Summertime Sunshine Salad
- 1 fresh ear of corn
- 1 Tbsp. olive oil
- 1 medium yellow squash, sliced thin
- 1/2 pint yellow grape tomatoes
- Fresh basil to taste
- Salt and pepper to taste
Cut the kernels off an ear of corn; sauté in olive oil with yellow squash slices. Toss with yellow grape tomatoes, basil, salt and pepper.
Recipe Source: North Carolina Cooperative Extension Service
