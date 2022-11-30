This is the time of year the garden needs little work. Oh, there is always something to do, but it’s cold and windy and there’s nothing that important. Your plants are all cut back and waiting for the ground to freeze. With the temps the way they are now, it should not be long. We shall see.
I know all the tender plants have been taken indoors, but don’t leave your ceramic or terra cotta pots out in the weather. With the freezing and thawing we will be having, they will crack and break. And this is whether they have dried plants in them or not.
We have pruned everything we should this fall and are giving our acid loving rhododendrons, azaleas, witch hazel, hibiscus and crape myrtle some coffee grounds (unused and acidic) before the soil freezes. The dogwood tree gets a few also (did you know the acid in plant soil determines the fall color? Thus, the leaves if our dogwood were bright red. And yes, I know that is a simplification, but that will suffice for now).
Although they are mulched, the freezing and thawing will aid in the coffee grounds getting dispersed into the soil. We buy some cheap coffee for this purpose. Even though used coffee grounds are neutral, they will make the soil friable. That means the soil is broken down and made crumbly, making nutrients more accessible to the plants. Therefore, any coffee grounds would be good for your plants. You can also protect the roots of those acid loving plants by adding some oak leaves, wood chips or pine needles.
Your tender bulbs should be indoors and in a warm, dry area for winter. Be sure they are all labeled because, take my word for it, you will not remember what’s where when spring rolls around. Don’t store them in airtight containers that could result in moisture buildup causing rot or fungus and make a note to check on them regularly throughout winter for mold and soft spots.
Your amaryllis and poinsettia plants should be out and getting regular watering and fertilizing, ready for the holiday blooms. If you forgot, get them out now. Trust me, even blooms after Christmas will be welcome. I get our amaryllis out right before the holidays so they bloom around Valentine’s Day. I appreciate their color a whole lot more during the dreary, drab winter days.
There is still time to make some herb vinegars from your fresh herbs growing in pots on your windowsills. Use approximately 4 ounces of fresh herbs to 1 quart of wine vinegar. Allow the herbs to infuse for at least 2 weeks.
When circumstances necessitate very late planting of trees or shrubs, remember to water and mulch the area heavily to keep the ground thawed so roots can become established. Make certain they have supporting stakes and ropes so winter winds and storms don’t damage trunks and roots.
With all our plants indoors, many are gagging and needing more humidity. I can already see 2 or 3 that are not happy. Most of our plants sit on 12” long shallow trays in the sunroom and my remedy for low humidity is to put some pebbles on their trays and add some water. The fact that I have not done that so far can be attributed to just plain old laziness, but I am making amends immediately.
The Friends of the Library are having the silent auction at the Romney library now, and it will continue until 4 p.m. on Dec. 3 with pick up and payment on Monday, Dec. 5. After that, beginning on Dec. 7, the display area at the library will contain gifts at affordable prices for children and adults to purchase during regular library hours through Dec. 10.
