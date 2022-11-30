Sally Mullins

This is the time of year the garden needs little work. Oh, there is always something to do, but it’s cold and windy and there’s nothing that important. Your plants are all cut back and waiting for the ground to freeze. With the temps the way they are now, it should not be long. We shall see. 

I know all the tender plants have been taken indoors, but don’t leave your ceramic or terra cotta pots out in the weather. With the freezing and thawing we will be having, they will crack and break. And this is whether they have dried plants in them or not. 

