Growing your own cut flowers may be easier than you think.
It’s not too late to add additional blooms into the garden. Now is the perfect time to plant warm season annual flowers. A cutting garden, like a vegetable garden, needs a sunny location with well-draining soil amended with plenty of compost.
A soil test can be completed to make sure the soil contains proper nutrition for flowers. The healthier the plant the longer the flower will last in the vase. Flowers can be placed in beds separate from vegetables, plants can be tucked into vegetable beds or a small number can be arranged in containers.
Planning for a cut flower garden does not require the plants to look well planted together since the final goal is the bouquet. Remember to place taller growing flowers to the north edges of the bed to prevent shading other crops.
Many types of cutting flowers become unruly and can grow to 6 feet in h8. Plan to use stakes, trellising or cages to contain the plants and keep blossoms off the ground.
With proper planning you can have fresh bloom from the last frost in spring until the first frost in the autumn. Here is a short guide to growing some summer favorites.
Basil
Although not typically viewed as a cut flower, basil makes an excellent addition to any bouquet. It has beautiful foliage, unique flowers and smells wonderful.
Basil is simple to grow and can be started indoors 2 to 4 weeks before the first frost. Plants can also be purchased from nurseries in late spring. Basil loves the warmer temperatures.
Plants should be continually pinched to encourage new growth. Growing basil for flowers requires a different approach since the goal is to produce more flowers instead of more leaves. Culinary favorites, “Sweet” or “Genovese” basil can be added to bouquets.
Try growing “Cinnamon,” “Lemon” or “Thai” basil to add more color and different scents. Wilting after harvest can be prevented by harvesting stems in the morning and placing them in cool water before arranging.
Black Eyed Susan (Rudbeckia)
Often used as a landscape plant, Black-eyed Susans are a great cutting flower. These flowers look great in late summer and fall bouquets.
Start Black-eyed Susans indoors extra early, around 8 to 10 weeks before the last frost. Many Black-eyed Susan cultivars can be found at local nurseries. Some varieties are perennial and should be planted in a permanent garden bed at least 12 inches apart.
Some varieties will perform well in partial shade and poorer soils. Many showy and colorful Black-eyed Susans have been developed for the floral industry, but native Black-eyed Susans also work well in bouquets.
Cosmos
Cosmos is an easy-to-grow summer annual that adds a light, whimsical look to bouquets. Cosmos seeds can be started indoors 4 weeks before the last frost or can be direct seeded into the garden.
Directly sown cosmos seeds should be gently raked into the soil and kept moist for the first week after planting. These plants grow quickly and can take up a large amount of space, so they should be planted 12 to 18 inches apart.
Staking young plants will prevent them from falling over later in the season. Cosmos plants will produce more blooms if they are pinched, by snipping off the top 2 inches of the plant, when they are 12 inches tall. Cosmos are typically found in rose, white, and pink hues, but they can also be bright orange.
Try Cosmos “Sensation” which produces large pink blooms, or “Double Click” which grows flowers with double the number of petals.
Dahlia
Dahlias are the queen of summer blooms. These large flowers are grown from tubers typically planted a few weeks after the last frost.
Dahlias can also be started indoors 4 to 6 weeks before the last frost. Plant tubers 18 inches apart and 4 to 5 inches deep and avoid watering until you see the sprouts emerge. Dahlias planted for landscape purposes can be planted further apart.
Pick a spot in the garden that receives full sun. Once plants emerge from the soil they should be watered thoroughly at least 2 to 3 times a week. Like many other summer blooms, Dahlias should be pinched when 12 inches tall to increase branching and the number of blooms.
Plants will also need to be staked or tied up to prevent blooms from falling on the ground. Sturdy tomato cages work well. Before the first frost in the fall tubers should be dug up, divided and stored in a cool place so they can be replanted the following year.
Dahlias come in all shapes, sizes and colors. Some Dahlias look like peonies, and some look like little daisies. Large flowered dahlias are often labeled as “dinner plate dahlias.”
Gomphrena
The tiny, clover-looking flowers of Gomphrena are great addition to any bouquet. These branching plants do not need pinched because they continually branch and send out new blossoms.
Gomphrena can be started 4 to 6 weeks before the last frost date, but plants should not be planted until the weather has warmed. These plants should be grown 12 to 16 inches apart. Harvest the little blossoms before they start to shed petals.
Snapdragons
Snapdragons are great for adding a vertical component to bouquets. Although Snapdragons can survive cold weather, the blooms flourish in the summer. Tiny snapdragon seeds can be started indoors as early as 10 to 12 weeks before the first frost.
These seeds can be placed right on the surface of the potting medium. Snapdragon plants can also usually be found at local nurseries. Keep in mind many snapdragon varieties are short and intended for growing in the home landscape instead of for cutting.
Select varieties that grow at least 18 inches in h8 to ensure stems are long enough for bouquets. Snapdragons should be pinched when they are 12 inches tall. Harvest stems before the top few buds are completely open.
Try cultivars “Potomac” and “Rocket Mix” for the growing conditions in our area.
Sunflower
No summer garden is complete without sunflowers. Cutting sunflowers can be found in 2 different growth habits, branching and single stem.
Single-stem sunflowers consist of a single flower head that is ready for harvest in as little as 60 days. Branching sunflowers take longer to mature and have multiple flower heads branching from the main stem.
Branching types should be planted 18 inches apart. Single-stem sunflowers can be planted as close as 2 to 4 inches apart. The size of the sunflower head is determined by how close the plants are grown.
For small, bouquet sized heads plant seeds closer together. For larger sunflower heads plant further apart. Many sunflowers cultivars bred for cutting are pollen-less to avoid large messes of pollen on the kitchen tablecloth or other surfaces.
(But many pollinators will be happy for sunflowers with plenty of pollen). For a longer vase life harvest sunflower heads before they are fully opened.
Zinnia
Zinnias are the perfect flower for beginners. Zinnias are simple to grow and look beautiful in bouquets.
Zinnia seeds can be started indoors 4 to 6 weeks before planting in the garden or can be direct sowed after the last frost date. Plant zinnias between 9 and 12 inches apart depending on how intensive you wish to grow your crop and the quality of your soil.
Long-stem zinnias require pinching when the plant is 18 inches tall. Deadheading or removing old blooms is important to ensure the plant keeps producing new blooms throughout the summer.
Zinnia cultivars come in all colors and sizes. For large blossoms, try the popular “Benary’s Giant Mix.” These blooms often are 4 to 5 inches wide.
Many seed packets contain single colored zinnias. “Polar Bear” zinnia has a large white bloom while “Purple Prince” zinnia is a large purple-flowered cultivar. To add little bits of color to bouquets, try small flowered zinnia cultivar “Candy Mix.”
If you are growing zinnias for cutting remember to select varieties with long stems. Several dwarf varieties of zinnia are suitable for landscape beds.
Many flowers make great stems for bouquets and are edible! Enjoy these flower-focused recipes.
Basic Pesto
- 1/4 cup pine nuts (or sunflower seeds, walnuts, or a combination)
- 3 cloves garlic
- 2 cups fresh basil leaves (or 1 cup basil and 1 cup parsley leaves)
- 1/4 cup grated Parmesan cheese
- 1/4 tsp. salt
- 1/2 cup olive oil
Finely chop nuts and garlic in a food processor. (A blender can also be used, but it is more time-consuming.) Add basil and chop finely. Add Parmesan cheese and salt. Mix well.
When everything is well blended, add oil and mix all ingredients together. Store pesto in the refrigerator and use within 4 days or freeze for long-term storage.
Hint: Pesto can be frozen in ice cube trays. When frozen, wrap individual cubes in plastic wrap and store in a freezer container.
Source: Oregon State University Extension Service
Chive Blossom Butter
- Florets from 10 large, barely-opened chive flowers (2 Tbsp.)
- 1/2 cup unsalted butter
Snip the florets from 10 large, barely-opened chive flowers (about 2 tablespoons). In a small bowl, mash 1/2 cup of unsalted butter until it is fairly soft. Slowly incorporate the chive flowers and about 1 tablespoon of chive leaves into the butter. Cover and refrigerate for up to 5 days or freeze in containers. Use the butter to season cooked vegetables, such as carrots or peas
Source: Colorado State Cooperative Extension
Dilled Fish Fillets
- 1 lb. frozen haddock or cod fillets, thawed
- 1 Tbsp. lemon juice
- 1/8 tsp. dried dill weed
- 1/8 tsp. salt
- Dash of black pepper
Put frozen fish in refrigerator overnight or thaw in microwave oven and separate into 4 pieces.
Stovetop method: Spray frying pan with non-stick cooking spray. Place thawed fish in heated frying pan. Sprinkle fish with lemon juice and seasonings. Cook covered over medium heat until fish flakes when tested with a fork, about 5 minutes.
Microwave method: Spray a glass baking dish with non-stick cooking spray. Place fish in dish and cover dish with wax paper. Cook at medium power for 3 minutes. Remove wax paper, turn fish over, and sprinkle with lemon juice and seasonings. Cover and continue cooking at medium power for 3 minutes or until fish flakes with a fork.
Source: Eat.Move.Save. Illinois Nutrition Education Programs. University of Illinois Extension.
Flower Confetti Salad
Pick flowers as close to serving time as possible, putting stems of flowers in a glass of water and refrigerating them.
- 2 Tbsp. rice-wine or champagne vinegar
- Salt and freshly ground black pepper
- 1 tsp. frozen white grape juice or apple juice concentrate
- 3 or 4 Tbsp. extra-virgin olive oil
- 1 large, or 2 small heads of Bibb lettuce
- 1 large handful of mixed baby greens
- 6 to 8 edible flowers such as nasturtiums, calendulas, violas, pansies or rose petals
In a small bowl, combine the vinegar, salt, pepper and juice concentrate. Wisk in the oil until blended.
Wash lettuce and baby greens and dry. In a large salad bowl, break the lettuce leaves into bite-size pieces. Toss with the dressing.
Wash the flowers gently, pat dry and pull off the petals. Combine all the petals in a small bowl. To make a confetti, you should have about 1/2 cup.
Divide the salad equally among 4 salad plates, scatter the flower-petal confetti over each individual salad and serve.
Source: K-State Research and Extension Master Gardeners
Lavender Sugar
- 1/2 cup dried lavender leaves and flowers
- 2 cups superfine sugar, or finely ground granulated sugar
In a jar with a tight lid, mix the dried lavender and the superfine sugar. Shake it up occasionally to equally distribute the sugar. After about 3 weeks to a month, the oil of the lavender will have flavored the sugar sufficiently. Use it to flavor cookies, lemonade, and hot or cold teas.
Source: K-State Research and Extension Master Gardeners
Nasturtium Salad Dressing
- 3/4 cup canola oil
- 1/4 cup red wine vinegar
- 3-4 garlic cloves
- 1/2 cup nasturtium petals
- 1/4 cup snipped chives and florets
Whisk together canola oil, red wine vinegar (or an edible flower vinegar), minced garlic cloves and blend well. Add nasturtium petals and snipped chives and florets. Gently blend and add salt and pepper to taste. Serve over salad garnished with nasturtium flowers.
Source: Colorado State Extension Service
Sunflower Microgreen Smoothie
- 1/2 cup sunflower microgreens
- 1 banana
- 1 apple roughly chopped
- Lemon juice (optional)
- Hemp seeds (optional)
- Handful of spinach (optional)
Combine ingredients in a high-powered blender with cold water and blend until smooth. Can store in the refrigerator up to 24 hours.
Source: Nebraska Extension Service
