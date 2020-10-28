This is one crazy autumn.
I cannot recall any time in the past when we’ve been ready for winter this early. The weather has been up and down with temperatures and early frosts took their toll. Staying in has become second nature and that’s probably a good thing because the situation doesn’t appear to be changing much, if at all.
The bottom line is to stay home if you can and stay safe when you go out.
Sorry if you’ve heard this all before, but believe it or not, a few folks may need one more reminder. It’s just one more nag on my part, but we all need to get it done, right?
If your compost pile has dried out, give it some water and continue adding dead vegetable and annual plants. There’s still time to give it a couple good turnings before winter sets in.
All the garden and deck furniture should be clean and ready for storage. Take down any remaining trellises and clean them along with any wooden stakes that would be usable next year.
Many small plant supports (like tomato cages) that you used in the summer garden can be used in winter to protect perennials from roving deer. They’ll be useful for new perennials or annuals in early spring, too.
Small trees, new transplants and other tender plants need barriers to survive winter winds and snow. Support posts will go in much easier after we’ve had rain and they need to be in the ground far enough that they won’t wobble as the ground freezes and thaws. Heavier materials such as burlap and denim will provide good protection around your support posts.
We use a lot of old sheets for covering in early spring and although they’re not as strong as burlap or denim, if that’s all you have, they’ll be fine as winter coverings around the posts.
But, no matter which covering your choose, have it handy so you don’t have to look for it when it’s needed and make sure it’s secure on the support posts and won’t blow away.
Allow perennials to self-sow in the garden by leaving the final blooms on the plant until they’re completely dry and the seeds are dispersed.
You can also remove dried seeds, spread them in another area or save them to trade. Maybe some of your gardening friends would be interested in sharing. You never know till you ask.
Your spring bulbs will be arriving in a week or so and that’s when you should plant them. Go out on a warm day and get your sites ready for them and you’ll be all set when they come.
That’s also the time to put in any bulbs you bought elsewhere. Be sure to water everything when they’re in the ground and continue to do so if the weather is dry. Many gardeners swear by adding bonemeal (primarily phosphorus) as a fertilizer when planting their spring bulbs, but not me.
Now, we all know it’s the phosphorus in fertilizer (the middle number) that promotes flowering, but the phosphorus in bonemeal won’t reach the bulb until the soil warms up, too late to be of use for spring blooms. Plus, being a natural product makes it attractive to voles. So, save your money.
Paperwhites and hyacinths are available now for forcing and amaryllis bulbs should be popping up in stores soon. Plants that require minimal tending to produce flowers make wonderful gifts and are worth the cost. Even your friends with a professed black thumb can have flowers. Don’t forget to get some for you and a gardener friend.
Take a warm day to clean and get your cold frame ready for winter and early spring use. If your soil needs revitalized, mix two parts garden soil, one part sand and one part compost or aged manure.
Trust me, you are not going to want to do this when the temperatures are below freezing. If nothing else, get the soil mixed and ready. Doing it now will make you more inclined to use it when you need it.
If you have always wanted a cold frame, this may be the year to build or purchase one. They are handy for starting seedlings early and protecting plants late in fall. Use the mix above to get started.
Now, stay safe.
Questions can be left at the Hampshire Review office or emailed to me at thegardenpath@hotmail.com. Please put “gardening” in the subject box and leave a phone number so I can get back to you if necessary.
