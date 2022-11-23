Winter has arrived, at least for a couple days a week. We have everything cut back and ready for mulch after the ground freezes, but who knows when that might be. I am collecting seeds from the marigolds and moonflowers. The moonflower seeds are not ripening as quickly as they should and I think the strange weather is messing with them.
It is time for poinsettias and Thanksgiving cactus, and I picked up a couple new cactus. Just because it’s not spring doesn’t mean we don’t need new plants. We have a red and pink cactus, and they are both budding, but I had no white ones. So you can see the necessity of buying a white one. Well, and another red one also. But who’s counting?
Our Boston fern is finally getting acclimated to the sunroom. She doesn’t ever get full sun but she’s getting more light now than she did on the porch in the summer.
A friend gave me some hanging plants they had outdoors all summer and were just going to dispose of this fall. They are beautiful begonias that will live on our porch next summer. They are with the geraniums and several other plants wintering in the basement. They all go outside on warm days and it is getting to be quite a chore to get them all out in the morning and then back in at 4. They really do well all winter, so it’s worth the bother.
If you have window boxes or other outdoor containers, decorate them for the holidays with evergreen branches put right in the soil. If the soil is frozen, soften it with a little warm water first. Even if they have no soil, evergreens can fill a window box nicely. Spray cut evergreens with some Wilt Pruf to keep them looking good all winter. Balsam fir branches will hold their blue-green needles until spring. Try some bittersweet, holly berries and strawflowers for color.
Add some pinecones, sweet gum balls and seed pods, such as redbud and milkweed. You can still collect many of these if you take a walk along a hedgerow or even a weedy field. We still have some hydrangea flowers that are looking good. You’d be amazed at the different things you can add to make an attractive outdoor container.
For something unusual, collect some twigs. Corkscrew willow, crepe myrtle and winged elm are unusual and add a different look to your holiday arrangements. Trim hollies and other evergreens, such as magnolia, boxwood and pyracantha to use as decorations, also. And while you’re out there, check for bagworms and remove them to reduce next year’s pest problems.
Next year, plant some accent plants that will provide interesting autumn colors. Trees that turn red include dogwood, black gum, red maple, sweet gum and scarlet oak. Shrubs with red fall foliage include viburnum, winged euonymus and barberry, not to mention burning bush. And among those species there are varieties in all shapes and sizes, so choose what you need to fill your space.
If you are planning to have a live balled and burlapped Christmas tree, dig a planting hole now before the ground freezes. Fill the hole with straw or hay to keep it from freezing. Store the soil in your garage or shed so you have workable soil when you need it to plant the tree.
Spring Valley Market has changed their hours and is no longer open on Sundays. SO stop during the week and see their selection of apples and vegetables. You can even get a gorgeous poinsettia from Valley View Greenhouse there.
The Friends of the Library Silent Auction is alive and doing well at the Romney library. Stop and see the wonderful selection of items for holiday gifts. We are extending the auction through the 3rd of December. So come by and browse through the unusual things we have.
