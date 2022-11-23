Sally Mullins

Winter has arrived, at least for a couple days a week. We have everything cut back and ready for mulch after the ground freezes, but who knows when that might be. I am collecting seeds from the marigolds and moonflowers. The moonflower seeds are not ripening as quickly as they should and I think the strange weather is messing with them.

It is time for poinsettias and Thanksgiving cactus, and I picked up a couple new cactus. Just because it’s not spring doesn’t mean we don’t need new plants. We have a red and pink cactus, and they are both budding, but I had no white ones. So you can see the necessity of buying a white one. Well, and another red one also. But who’s counting?

