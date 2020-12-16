There’s talk about another wave of this virus coming and we need to be mindful of that when making plans for the holidays. Always be safe.
Plus, this year, many folks may not have the money you have to purchase presents this year, so bear that in mind when you’re buying gifts. You don’t want to embarrass anyone.
Painting some rocks with herb names would be a good gift for a neighbor’s (or your grandma’s) herb garden. And a child’s painted or colored picture made especially for refrigerator display is always good and the child can see them when they talk to grandma or grandpa online.
When buying for the grandparents, kids like to give them something they can see being used. Or better yet, something “they” can use at grandma’s.
A watering can fits the bill perfectly.
And don’t ever think they’ll forget. They will need to use it at every visit.
Watering cans come in many shapes, colors and sizes. Everyone needs at least one for outdoor use and smaller ones for houseplants. Your kids will love picking them out and using them when summer rolls around.
I find gardeners to be the easiest folks to buy for. How about some colorful soap with a nail brush for cleaning dirty fingernails, some hand cream, or a tube of lip balm for a gardener’s pocket. Small clippers for deadheading annuals in the garden or trimming houseplants would be something a gardener could use.
For someone with lots of houseplants, look for some small tools. Checkouts at nurseries always have small gifts and a gift certificate for Spring Valley Market or Valley View Greenhouse supports our local merchants.
And don’t forget seeds. They are a favorite gift for me, especially for children. While you’re out, pick up a few extra little gifts for later giving.
Take a look at what plants are available for Christmas giving. There are many more than just poinsettias. For a friend with a black thumb, aloe is a really reliable plant and can come in handy for burns in the kitchen or out on the grill.
An African violet is not necessarily thought of as a Christmas plant, but they’re easy to care for and have delightful little flowers. Plus, they come in different price ranges.
Dish gardens filled with bulb provide flowers for a long time and can be large or small depending on your budget.
Be sure any plant you’re buying now is covered when you take it home. Even a short exposure to the freezing cold can do a lot of damage.
Larry uses an “Ove Glove” (sometimes 2) when he’s tending the fireplace. It’s flame resistant and protects his hands from high temperatures. They would also be great for the outdoor firepit or grill or for removing hot containers from the oven.
You can find them at places like CVS or Walgreens, but I have only seen them for sale during the holidays. You can also find them on Amazon. They are well worth the price and if you want them for summer outdoor use, I would advise getting them now.
If you have colorful lights on reindeer, trees, angels or other holiday frames in your yard, don’t discard them when the lights give up the ghost. Those frames will be wonderful covered with flowering vines this summer.
Fast growing cardinal flower or morning glory vines (both members of the Ipomoea family), will attract hummingbirds and be gorgeous all summer and a sweet potato vine will provide colorful leaves. Be aware the cardinal flower and morning glories will reseed and can become invasive, so deadhead the flowers after they bloom.
Before you begin in the spring, be sure to stabilize the frame in the ground. Whether covered with flowers or leaves, they will make an unusual decorative piece in your yard.
Here are a couple cold weather hints. With these cold days and nights, a foggy windshield and windows can be a real problem. To remedy this, put some kitty litter (non-clumping) in a sock, put it on your dashboard at night and no more foggy windows.
The litter effectively removes the moisture from the air and keeps your windows fog-free. Just be sure the sock is tightly closed so no litter gets in your car (I knot it securely) and don’t put it over the defroster vents on the dashboard.
A mixture of 1 part water to 2 parts rubbing alcohol sprayed on your windshield will make clearing the frost off much easier. Put it in a spray bottle you can keep in the car.
Questions can be left at the Hampshire Review office or emailed to me at thegardenpath@hotmail.com. Please put “gardening” in the subject box and leave a phone number so I can get back to you if necessary.
