Last week I took the pants our children had outgrown to our local consignment store. I was planning to quickly leave them at the counter on my way to an evening appointment. Sure enough, I went in, left the bags, got distracted by something in the front room, began browsing, and made my way through the entire store. When I returned to the counter a few minutes later with an armful of stuff, I realized I’d left my purse in the car. After all, this was supposed to be a fast drop-off stop only.
I placed my things on the counter and told the salesclerk I’d be back with my wallet. She smiled and indicated I probably wouldn’t need it because I had a store credit from a few things I had already consigned. When it was all said and done, I left the store with 2 bags full of items new to me and still had money left in my account. I love consignment shopping!
My frugal husband also loves it when I come home with new stuff and say, “it was all free.” He calls consigning my clothing exchange program. I take in things we no longer wear or use and come home with new things we’ll eventually no longer wear or use. It’s long been known that “one man’s trash is another man’s treasure.” Luckily, by consigning – OK, maybe exchanging – items, things aren’t necessarily becoming trash. It’s a very green and modern approach to fashion.
In fact, our oldest daughter has really gotten into thrift shopping. It’s very fashionable to shop at secondhand stores. She and her college friends enjoy spending an afternoon together “thrifting.” Thrifting is when one visits several different thrift shops or consignment stores, hoping to buy unusual or designer clothing at a very low price. Thrifting is best done with friends or, in a pinch, your mother.
One of the last times she and I went thrifting together, I discovered that many styles from my youth are making a comeback in the secondhand scene. They were all in a section labeled “vintage.” I was reminded of this the other day when I commented that I liked the music playing in one of my classrooms. I knew every song by heart. My friend, a colleague close to my age, pointed out we were listening to the “classic hits” channel. Apparently, in music and clothing, oldies can once again be goodies.
Our daughter has taught me that it’s much better to buy things secondhand than to shop for stylish yet inexpensive items from fast fashion websites. I want to think I helped lay this foundation with all the Savage cousin hand-me-downs she and her younger siblings wore growing up. When unpacking clothing previously worn by a bunch of Savages, I’ve always said that quality is more important than quantity. You often get what you pay for.
Fast fashion companies are businesses that attempt to capitalize on the latest fashion trends by mass-producing cheap replicas that can quickly be sold to consumers. These companies often sell clothing of poor quality that easily falls apart after just a few wears. Fast fashion business practices can pollute the environment, exploit workers, and negatively coerce consumers. According to our daughter, it’s better all the way around to buy used pieces that can be built into current trends than to shop for current trends via fast fashion.
Plus, thrifting is a lot more fun and rewarding. Nothing feels better than snagging a super cute designer item for a fraction of the price. Well, except for snagging an armful of super cute things without the need to go for your wallet. Whether we call it thrifting, consignment shopping, or exchanging, Savages find great satisfaction in successful trash to treasure hunts.
