Kitty Savage - A Savage Life

Last week I took the pants our children had outgrown to our local consignment store. I was planning to quickly leave them at the counter on my way to an evening appointment. Sure enough, I went in, left the bags, got distracted by something in the front room, began browsing, and made my way through the entire store. When I returned to the counter a few minutes later with an armful of stuff, I realized I’d left my purse in the car. After all, this was supposed to be a fast drop-off stop only.

I placed my things on the counter and told the salesclerk I’d be back with my wallet. She smiled and indicated I probably wouldn’t need it because I had a store credit from a few things I had already consigned. When it was all said and done, I left the store with 2 bags full of items new to me and still had money left in my account. I love consignment shopping!

