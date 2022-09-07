Sally Mullins

It’s not time to be completely done with summer, but it is slowly winding down. We have been doing a lot of fall chores, ever so little at a time. Sometimes things we did quickly in past years take a bit longer now. But that’s OK; the garden always waits for us.

We drink a lot of sun tea year-round, and that means lots of tea leaves. Whether you use the leaves from sun tea or just a cup of tea, if you spread them around your foliage plants and shrubs, it will provide them with a much-appreciated boost of nitrogen. You can even spread a few in the soil of your houseplants. Or, how about brewing a pot just for your plants with your used tea leaves. They will thank you with beautiful green foliage. 

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.