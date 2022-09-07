It’s not time to be completely done with summer, but it is slowly winding down. We have been doing a lot of fall chores, ever so little at a time. Sometimes things we did quickly in past years take a bit longer now. But that’s OK; the garden always waits for us.
We drink a lot of sun tea year-round, and that means lots of tea leaves. Whether you use the leaves from sun tea or just a cup of tea, if you spread them around your foliage plants and shrubs, it will provide them with a much-appreciated boost of nitrogen. You can even spread a few in the soil of your houseplants. Or, how about brewing a pot just for your plants with your used tea leaves. They will thank you with beautiful green foliage.
While it is much too early to plant them, be sure you have your orders in for spring bulbs. Many places have already run out of certain items, so order now and don’t be disappointed.
Daylilies (Hemerocallis) that have finished blooming can be divided and transplanted now. This includes any rebloomers that have concluded their show for the year. This is especially important if they have not been producing as many flowers as they have in past years. Daylilies are such reliable bloomers that it’s easy to forget them, but they need to be thinned out every 3 or 4 years. The same goes for lilies of the valley (Convallaria). They may be small and easily overlooked, but if you can’t remember when you last divided them, maybe this is the year to do it. They transplant easily in other shady areas and are good for sharing, as are the daylilies.
Although I prefer to do it after the foliage dies back earlier in the summer, you can dig and move naked ladies (Lycorus squamigera) now if you want. I have found they do well no matter when they’re moved. Just remember, they are lilies and do not like being out of the ground for any length of time, so have your new areas already prepared for them before you dig them out.
Some perennials have completed their season and can be trimmed back now. That way, you will have some areas that are ready to be mulched later.
Go around your crepe myrtle shrubs, crabapple and birch trees and cut down any suckers that may have popped up this summer. Not only do they look unsightly, they pull energy from the plants. You can do that at any time of the year.
Check your pesticides and herbicides and make a note to use or dispose of them before winter comes. Do it now and when it comes time to put things away for winter, you won’t have to worry about them.
This is a busy time for vegetable gardeners as zucchinis can turn into baseball bats overnight and beans can quickly become tough. While keeping up with the harvest can be a challenge, don’t neglect any dead plants that can attract insect pests. It’s vital to pick up fallen veggies and fruit on a daily basis. You don’t want to give critters any encouragement to come in your garden. And please share with your neighbors; it will be much appreciated.
If you have large houseplants summering outdoors, I hope they’re on rolling plant caddies. It makes it so much easier to move them in and out as summer comes and goes. If you don’t, you may be able to find some on sale this time of year. Trust me, you will be glad you made the investment.
It might be worth your time to visit some yard sales this fall. Many times when gardeners finish for the season, they get rid of old equipment and especially pots they no longer need. I have even found a few perennials and small shrubs at yard sales this time of year. Old sheets for covering plants in case of frost in the spring can usually be found, and used shower curtains make good covers also.
The Friends of the Library will be selling raffle tickets at the Arts and Music Festival this weekend. Stop by and buy some and say hi to us. We will be doing the drawing early next week, so look out for a phone call or check the library to see if you won.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.