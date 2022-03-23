Gardeners know, and research shows, that cultivating plants is beneficial for us.
Gardening has been associated with improvements in attitudes toward health and nutrition, better school performance for kids, and community spirit. Gardening can be a great way to enjoy being outside, get exercise, enhance the community and grow fruits and vegetables.
Benefits of gardening and safety tips
• Fruits and vegetables — more matters. Gardens can motivate children to try new fruits and vegetables, and kids are eager to taste the “fruits” of their labor. Fruits and vegetables are an important source of vitamins and minerals, provide fiber, color and texture, and may reduce disease risk, but few children or adults eat recommended amounts. Gardening with your kids will get them excited about the plants on their plate.
• Increase physical activity. Doing light gardening or yard work for approximately 30-60 minutes can burn anywhere from 165 to 330 calories, according to ChooseMyPlate.gov. Light gardening or yard work is considered moderate physical activity.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention suggest gardening as a way to get some of the 2-1/2 hours of recommended weekly activity. If you have been inactive, start out gradually each day, building up time and intensity. Vary your gardening activities to keep it fun and broaden the benefits.
• Grow a successful garden. The National Gardening Association says the best way to launch a successful garden is to start small and choose varieties that do well in your area. You might start with vegetables your children already enjoy, or try selecting plants around a theme such as a rainbow garden to increase their interest.
• Gear up with safety. Wear safety goggles, sturdy shoes and long pants when using lawn mowers or other machinery. Wear gloves to lower the risk for skin irritations, cuts and certain contaminants and protect your hearing when using loud machinery. Lower your risk for sunburn by wearing long sleeves, wide-brimmed hats, sun shades and sunscreen.
• Stay hydrated. As the gardening season progresses, it’s important to be smart about staying hydrated when temperatures are on the rise. Drink plenty of water throughout the day to replace lost fluids. Sipping throughout the day is better than saving up for meals or breaks.
• Take breaks. Take them often and rest in shaded areas so your body’s thermostat will have a chance to recover. Stop working if you experience breathlessness or muscle soreness.
Signs of heat-related illness include extremely high body temperature, headache, rapid pulse, dizziness, nausea, confusion or unconsciousness.
Gardening can have a positive impact on eating habits, physical activity level and overall well-being. Whether you are a beginner or expert gardener, health and safety are always important.
Adapted from Nutrition Specialist Lisa Franzen-Castle with the University of Nebraska-Lincoln Extension’s Healthy Bites Newsletter, April 2017.
Asparagus and Ham Quiche
- 1 lb. fresh asparagus, trimmed and cut into 1/2-inch pieces
- 1 cup finely chopped ham
- 1 small finely chopped onion
- 2 (8-inch) unbaked pie shells
- 1 egg white, slightly beaten
- 2 cups shredded reduced fat cheddar cheese
- 4 large eggs
- 1 container (5.3 oz.) plain Greek yogurt
- 1/3 cup 1% milk
- 1/4 tsp. ground nutmeg
- 1/4 tsp. salt
- 1/4 tsp. pepper
Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Place asparagus in a steamer over 1 inch of boiling water and cover. Cook until tender but still firm, about 4-6 minutes. Drain and cool. Place ham and onion in a nonstick skillet and cook over medium heat until lightly browned.
Brush pie shells with beaten egg white. Spoon the ham, onion and asparagus into pie shells, dividing evenly between the 2 shells. Sprinkle 1 cup shredded cheese over the mixture in each shell. In a separate bowl, beat together eggs, yogurt, milk, nutmeg, salt and pepper. Pour egg mixture over the top of the cheese, dividing evenly between the 2 shells.
Bake uncovered in a preheated oven until firm 25-30 minutes. Allow to cool approximately 20 minutes before cutting.
Source: University of Kentucky Extension
Spring Harvest Salad
- 5 cups torn spring leaf lettuce
- 2-1/2 cups spinach leaves
- 1-1/2 cups sliced strawberries
- 1 cup fresh blueberries
- 1/2 cup thinly sliced green onions
Dressing
- 4 tsp. lemon juice
- 2-1/2 Tbsp. olive oil
- 1 Tbsp. balsamic vinegar
- 1-1/2 tsp. Dijon mustard
- 2 tsp. Kentucky honey
- 1/2 tsp. salt
- 1/4 cup feta cheese crumbles
- 1/2 cup unsalted sliced almonds
Combine leaf lettuce and spinach leaves with sliced strawberries, blueberries and green onion in a large salad bowl. Prepare dressing by whisking together the lemon juice, olive oil, balsamic vinegar, Dijon mustard, honey and salt; pour over lettuce mixture and toss to coat. Sprinkle salad with feta cheese and sliced almonds. Serve immediately.
Source: University of Kentucky Extension
Irish Potato Soup
- 1 large onion
- 3 medium potatoes
- 4 Tbsp. butter
- 4 cups chicken stock
- 1/2 cup cream
- Salt and pepper to season
- 1/2 tsp. onion powder
- Parsley to garnish
Peel and dice the onion and potatoes. Melt the butter in a large saucepan. Add the onion and cook for 1 minute, coating completely in butter. Add the potatoes and toss well with the onion and melted butter. Cover the saucepan and sweat the vegetables for 10 minutes, shaking the pot every few minutes to prevent sticking.
Pour in the stock and simmer the soup for 20 minutes until the potatoes are tender. Turn off the heat and allow to cool, Purée the soup using a hand held blender or in batches in a blender. Add the cream and mix well together. Season with salt, pepper and onion powder. Reheat to serve, and garnish with a swirl of cream and parsley.
Source: University of Vermont Extension
Slow Cooker Ham and Bean Soup
- 1 medium yellow onion
- 3 stalks celery
- 4 med carrots
- 4 cloves garlic
- 2 medium smoked ham hocks
- 1 lb. dry 16-bean mix
- 2 whole bay leaves
- 1 tsp. dried thyme
- 1 tsp. dried oregano
- 1-1/2 Tbsp. chicken base or bouillon
- Salt and pepper to taste
The night before, rinse the beans, pick through and remove any stones or debris. Place in a large container, cover with double the amount of water and refrigerate overnight.
Dice the onion, carrot and celery. Mince the garlic. Place all 4 in the bottom of the slow cooker. Nestle 2 ham hocks down into the vegetables.
Pour the soaking water off of the beans and rinse again. Pour the drained beans into the slow cooker on top of the vegetables and ham hocks. Add the seasoning (2 bay leaves, 1 tsp. thyme, 1 tsp. oregano, 1.5 Tbsp. chicken base and a few cranks of black pepper). Add 6 cups of water, give everything a light stir to distribute the seasoning a bit but don’t disturb the vegetables or ham hocks.
Secure the lid on top of the slow cooker and cook on high for 4 to 6 hours or until the beans are soft and have absorbed most of the water. Stir the soup and remove the ham hocks. Pick any meat off of the ham hocks and return it to the soup. Taste the soup and adjust the seasoning to your liking. Serve hot with any garnishes you like.
Source: University of Vermont Extension
Easy Banana Bread
- 1 cup granulated sugar
- 1/2 cup butter
- 2 large eggs
- 3 ripe bananas mashed (about 1-1/2 cups)
- 1 Tbsp. milk
- 1 tsp. cinnamon
- 2 cups all-purpose flour
- 1 tsp. baking powder
- 1 tsp. baking soda
- 1 tsp. salt
Preheat the oven to 325 degrees. Grease a 9- by 5-inch loaf pan (or similar size loaf pan). You can line the bottom of the pan with a small piece of parchment or wax paper.
Cream the sugar and butter in a large mixing bowl until light and fluffy. Add the eggs 1 at a time, mixing after each addition. Add the mashed banana and milk and stir to combine. In another bowl, mix together the flour, baking powder, baking soda, cinnamon and salt. Add to the wet ingredients and stir everything just until combined.
Pour the batter into the prepared loaf pan and bake for 1 hour to 1 hour 10 minutes, or until a toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean. Set aside to cool on a wire rack for a few minutes before removing the bread from the pan and allowing it to cool completely.
Source: University of Vermont Extension
Slow Cooker Pulled Barbecued Chicken Sandwiches
- 2 lbs. boneless, skinless chicken breasts
- 1 cup barbecue sauce (a flavor you like)
- 1/3 cup Italian dressing
- 2 Tbsp. packed brown sugar
- 1 Tbsp. Worcestershire sauce
- 2 Tbsp. cornstarch
- 2 Tbsp. chicken broth
- Additional barbecue sauce, if desired
- Hamburger buns
- Bread and butter pickles, optional
Place chicken in the slow cooker. In a medium bowl, whisk together the barbecue sauce, Italian dressing, brown sugar and Worcestershire sauce. Pour the sauce over the chicken. Cover and cook on low for 4-1/2 to 5 hours.
Remove the chicken to a cutting board. In a small bowl, mix cornstarch and chicken broth. Stir it into the sauce in the slow-cooker. Cover and cook on high until the sauce is thickened and heated through (10 to 15 minutes).
Meanwhile, use 2 forks to shred the chicken. Return the shredded chicken to the slow cooker and stir. Add additional barbecue sauce if more sauce is needed or desired. Cover and continue cooking on low for 45 minutes. Serve chicken piled onto hamburger buns. Add pickles, if desired. Yield: 8 to 10 servings.
Source: University of Vermont Extension
Lemon-Honey Chicken Thighs
- 1-1/2 Tbsp. olive oil
- 8 skinless, boneless chicken thighs
- 3/4 tsp. kosher salt
- 1/4 tsp. pepper
- 1/4 cup thinly sliced shallots
- 2 Tbsp. water
- 1 Tbsp. fresh lemon juice
- 1 Tbsp. honey
- 1 Tbsp. chopped fresh oregano
Heat a large skillet over medium-high heat. Add oil to pan and swirl to coat. Sprinkle chicken with salt and pepper; cook for 4 to 5 minutes on each side or until done and browned. Transfer to a plate and keep warm.
Add shallots to the pan and reduce heat to medium, then cook for 2 minutes or until they begin to brown and soften, stirring often. Add 2 Tbsp. of water, lemon juice and honey to the pan and bring to a boil. Cook for 1 minute scraping the pan to loosen the browned bits.
Return chicken to the pan, turning it to coat. Sprinkle with oregano and serve immediately. Yield: 4 to 6 servings. Note: Chicken breasts may be used.
Source: University of Vermont Extension
