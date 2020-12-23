As the holidays quickly approach, many of us find ourselves faced with the big challenge of trying to maintain a healthy diet during the season.
Food is the centerpiece of holiday celebrations and gatherings in most cultures around the world. Even with fewer holiday gatherings taking place this year due to the pandemic, grocery stores are still flooded with holiday treats to tempt us into impulse buys.
With cookies, candies, and other goodies bombarding us, it’s easy to fall into mindless eating, pack in extra calories, and push healthy foods off of our plates.
This doesn’t mean we have to abandon healthy eating habits, or miss out on the foods and traditions we love. We can practice mindfulness to avoid overeating during this indulgent time of year.
Pay attention to your body’s hunger and fullness cues. It sounds strange, but focusing your attention on your stomach can help you to determine how hungry or full you are. Keep in mind the idea is to avoid feeling full, which can mean you’ve already overeaten.
Instead, aim to feel satisfied, which means you are no longer hungry, but have not eaten to the point that your feel stuffed.
Fill up on fruits and vegetables first. Start with nutrient dense, low-calorie produce before digging into more indulgent fair. The hungrier you are, the more likely you are to overeat high-calorie foods.
Slow down and enjoy each bite. Take the time to enjoy your food by putting your focus on what you are eating and avoid distractions.
Set your fork or spoon down in between bites and finish chewing before taking the next bite.
Use a smaller plate. You know the saying, “Your eyes are bigger than your stomach.” When using a big plate, we often serve up larger portions than we need.
A smaller plate will appear full even with smaller portions, and force us to slow down.
Choose your favorites. Avoid eating just because the food is there. Instead, choose your favorite treat to indulge in, and take the time to enjoy it. Pair your traditional foods with sides of fruit and veggies.
Other ideas to include more produce in your holiday meals:
• Top a green salad with brightly colored fruit, such as apples, pears, pomegranate arils, and nuts like walnuts or pecans.
• Roast winter vegetables, such as sweet potatoes, carrots, butternut squash, beets, turnips, or Brussels sprouts seasoned with olive oil, fresh/dried herbs, and salt and pepper for an easy, delicious side dish.
• Bake apples or pears with cinnamon and drizzle with a little honey for a sweet treat.
• Keep fresh fruits and vegetables cleaned and easily accessible to snack on instead of cookies and candies.
The most important thing this holiday season is to safely enjoy time and traditions with loved ones. Our holidays might not look the same this year with masks, social distancing, or virtual celebrations, but we can still find gratitude and practice healthy, mindful eating.
These tips were provided by Heather Dyson, a WVU Medicine registered dietitian.
Spiced Tea Mix
This sweet, spicy cup of tea will put you in a holiday mood.
- 1-1/2 c. orange breakfast drink (such as Tang)
- 3/4 c. iced tea mix (unsweetened)
- 1-1/2 c. white sugar
- 3 tsp. ground cinnamon
- 2 tsp. ground cloves
Mix contents in a large bowl. Store mixture in an airtight, quart-size container. Decorate container as desired.
Recipe Source: University of Lincoln-Nebraska Extension Service
Cranberry Pumpkin Muffins
- 1 cup white flour
- 1 cup whole-wheat flour
- 3/4 cup sugar
- 3 tsp. baking powder
- 1/2 tsp. salt
- 1/2 tsp. cinnamon
- 1/2 tsp. allspice
- 1/3 cup applesauce
- 2 eggs
- 3/4 cup canned pumpkin
- 2 cups fresh or frozen cranberries, chopped
Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Sift together dry ingredients and set aside. Beat applesauce, eggs and pumpkin until well blended. Add the wet ingredients to the dry all at once.
Stir just until moistened. Fold in chopped cranberries. Spoon into 12 greased and paper-lined muffin cups or muffin tins. Bake for 15-20 minutes.
Recipe Source: UMass Amherst Extension Service
Roasted Garlic Mashed Potatoes
- 1/4 head of garlic (about 3 cloves)
- 1/2 tsp. canola or vegetable oil
- 1/4 tsp. thyme, dried
- 2-1/2 pounds potatoes (any variety), scrubbed and cubed
- 6 Tbsp. (3 oz.) skim or low-fat milk
- 1 Tbsp. butter, unsalted, cut into pieces
- Salt and pepper to taste
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Wash and prepare potatoes.
Using a sharp knife, cut the top off the garlic head to expose the tops of the cloves. Place the garlic head on a piece of aluminum foil. Pour oil on cut edge and sprinkle with thyme. Bunch aluminum foil around head and bake about 45 minutes. Allow garlic to cool slightly, then break into cloves and squeeze each clove to remove soft garlic. Mash until creamy and set aside.
In the meantime, bring 1 quart of water to a boil and add potatoes. Cook until tender, about 20 minutes. Drain potatoes, reserving about 1 cup of the water in a separate bowl. Return potatoes to the pan and add butter. Heat milk in the microwave for about 1 minute or in a saucepan on top of the stove. (Milk may curdle slightly; this is natural.) Mash potatoes with a potato masher or use a hand mixer or food mill.
Mix milk and garlic into potatoes. Mix in some of the hot potato water if potatoes are too stiff. Add salt and pepper to taste.
Recipe Source: UMass Amherst Extension Service
Garlic Roasted Balsamic Roasted Pork Tenderloin
- 2 lb. boneless pork tenderloin
- 1/4 c. olive oil
- 3 Tbsp. balsamic vinegar
- 10 garlic cloves, smashed
- 1/2 c. fresh rosemary leaves
- 1/4 tsp. salt and ground pepper
- 2 lb. small red potatoes, washed and quartered
Preheat oven to 450 degrees. Grease a 9- by 13-inch pan with cooking spray; place pork loin in pan and set aside. In a food processor, combine olive oil, balsamic vinegar, garlic cloves, rosemary leaves, salt and pepper; process for 2 to 3 minutes or until thickened and the consistency of paste.
Spread three quarters of the rub on all sides of the meat. Place in oven and cook for 10 minutes. Turn halfway through cooking for even browning.
In the meantime, prepare the potatoes by combining them with the remaining rub. Remove pan from oven; reduce the heat to 350 degrees. Place prepared potatoes around the tenderloin. Put back in the oven and continue to cook for 45 minutes or until cooked through and potatoes are tender. Pork is done cooking when internal temperature reaches 145 degrees.
Remove from oven and let rest for 10 minutes. Transfer roast to a cutting board; slice and serve with potatoes.
Recipe Source: NDSU Extension Service
6-Layer Dip Holiday Wreath
- 1 can (16 oz.) refried beans
- 1 can (6 oz.) black olives
- 2 cups shredded Cheddar cheese
- 1 container (14 oz.) sour cream
- 1 container (16 oz.) salsa
- 1 container store-bought guacamole
- 1/4 cup chopped cilantro
- 2 cherry tomatoes
- 1 red bell pepper
- 1 bag tortilla chips
Prepare your spring form pan and place a glass in the center in order to create a void in the food. Make one layer of each of the above ingredients (except the cilantro, tomatoes, and bell pepper), making sure not to mix the layers are you go.
Sprinkle the top of the guacamole layer with finely chopped cilantro. Make the bow out of 2 cherry tomatoes, and 2 small pieces of bell pepper. Display on a platter with tortilla chips.
Recipe Source: University of Vermont Extension Service
Impossibly Easy Breakfast Bake
- 12 oz. bulk pork sausage
- 1 medium chopped bell pepper (1 cup)
- 1 medium onion, chopped (½ cup)
- 3 cups frozen hash brown potatoes
- 2 cups shredded Cheddar cheese
- 1 cup baking mix
- 2 cups milk
- 1/4 tsp. pepper
- 4 eggs
Heat oven to 400 degrees. Grease 9- by 13-inch baking dish. Cook the sausage, bell pepper and onion in a large fry pan over medium heat, stirring occasionally, until the meat is no longer pink. Drain.
Stir together sausage mixture, potatoes and 1½ cups of the cheese in the baking dish. Stir together baking mix, milk, pepper and eggs until blended. Pour into baking dish.
Bake uncovered for 40 to 45 minutes or until knife inserted in center comes out clean. Sprinkle with remaining cheese. Bake 1 to 2 more minutes or just until cheese is melted. Cool 5 minutes.
Recipe Source: University of Vermont Extension Service
Cranberry Salad
- 1 cup boiling water
- 1 box (3 oz.) cran-raspberry or raspberry gelatin
- 1 can (14 oz.) whole cranberry sauce
- 1 can (15 oz.) mandarin oranges, drained
- 1 can (20 oz.) crushed pineapple
- 1 medium diced apple (optional)
- 1 cup walnuts (optional)
Dissolve gelatin in boiling water. Add whole cranberry sauce (you will need to break it up). Add oranges and pineapple. Add apple and walnuts, if desired. Chill overnight. Very easy and delicious with chicken or turkey.
Recipe Source: University of Vermont Extension Service
Homemade Cranberry Sauce
- 1 bag fresh (or frozen) cranberries
- 1 whole orange (peel and all)
- 1 cup white grape juice concentrate or 1 cup sugar
Place all ingredients in a blender and blend until mixed well.
Recipe Source: University of Utah Extension Service
Roast Turkey Breast with Rosemary, Sage and Thyme
- 1 3-lb. turkey breast half (with skin and bones)
- 1 large onion, quartered
- 1 large carrot, quartered
- 1 tsp. dried sage
- 1 tsp. dried thyme
- 1 tsp. rosemary
- 3 Tbsp. olive oil
- Salt and pepper to taste
- Chicken broth and margarine for basting
Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Place turkey breast in roasting pan along with onion and carrot. Mix spices with olive oil. Rub turkey with olive oil. Roast turkey at 400 degrees for 15 minutes. Baste with margarine and chicken broth.
Reduce turkey temperature to 350 degrees and roast turkey, basting every 20 minutes with pan juices or margarine and chicken broth, about 1 hour, 15 minutes or until meat thermometer inserted in thick part of meat registers 160 degrees.
Remove to carving board and let rest for 10 minutes. Remove the skin from the turkey before slicing and serving.
Recipe Source: University of Utah Extension Service
Greatest Pumpkin Pie (with Splenda)
Yields: 1 9-inch Pie
- 1/2 package refrigerated piecrust
- 15-oz can pumpkin
- 3/4 cup Splenda granular
- 1/3 cup brown sugar
- 2 tsp. ground cinnamon
- 2 tsp. ground ginger
- 1/2 tsp. salt
- 1/8 tsp. ground cloves
- 3/4 cup half-and-half
- 3 large eggs, lightly beaten
- 1 tsp. vanilla extract
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Unfold piecrust; press out fold line, fit the piecrust into a 9-inch pie plate according to the package directions; fold edges under and crimp. Stir together pumpkin, Splenda, brown sugar, cinnamon, ginger, salt, cloves, and half-and-half.
Add the eggs and vanilla, stirring until blended. Pour filling into piecrust. Bake for 50-60 minutes or until set in the center. Cool completely on a wire rack.
Recipe Source: University of Utah Extension Service
Wassail (hot cider)
- 1 gallon apple juice
- 1 (12-oz.) can orange juice concentrate
- 2 cinnamon sticks
- 3 whole cloves
Combine all in large saucepan or crockpot. Dissolve orange juice and simmer low until ready to serve.
Recipe Source: University of Utah Extension Service
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.