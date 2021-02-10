This Valentine’s Day show your loved ones how much you care by serving them red on their dinner plates.
Red vegetables and fruits offer our body health promoting phytochemicals including anthocyanin and lycopene. These foods can help promote memory health, urinary tract health, a healthy heart and lower our risk for developing some cancers.
Red vegetables and fruits include cherries, cranberries, tomatoes, tomato sauce, salsa, strawberries, red cabbage, beets, red onions, watermelon, pomegranates, raspberries, red peppers, apples, blood oranges, red grapes and pink grapefruit.
Red food ideas for Valentine’s Day or any day of the year:
• Heart-shaped pizza — Shape your pizza dough into the shape of a heart, or use a heart shaped cookie cutter to make individual hearts. Spread pizza sauce and your favorite toppings.
• Fruit Pizza — Top with a variety of red berries
• Tossed salad with red vegetables such as cherry red tomatoes, red peppers, red cabbage or dried cranberries.
• Cranberry sauce, to top a main dish of chicken breasts or pork loin.
• Raspberry or other berry smoothies
• Oatmeal topped with dried cherries or dried cranberries
• Red grapes and apple slices are great for that after school snack.
Heart-Shaped Berry Pizzas
- 1 can reduced-fat crescent rolls
- 2 Tbsp. instant sugar-free vanilla pudding mix
- 1 cup fat-free vanilla yogurt
- 1/4 cup strawberries, diced
- 1/4 cup raspberries
- 1/4 cup blueberries
Preheat oven to 375 degrees. Unroll the crescent rolls onto your work surface. Cut 8 individual pizzas using a cookie cutter and place on a nonstick cookie sheet. Bake the crust for 10-12 minutes until golden and let crust cool completely.
Combine fat-free vanilla yogurt and instant sugar-free vanilla pudding mix; stir well. Dice strawberries. Spread yogurt mixture over the cooled crust. Arrange the fruit over the pizzas. Serve immediately.
Source: Texas A&M Extension Service
A Smoothie for Your Sweetheart
- 1/4 cup low fat yogurt (vanilla or strawberry)
- 1/2 cup frozen strawberries
- 1/2 frozen banana
- 1/3 cup fat free milk
Blend until smooth and enjoy.
Source: University of Nebraska-Lincoln Extension Service
Berry Parfait
- 2 cups vanilla yogurt
- 1 cup granola with slivered almonds
- 1 cup strawberries (or favorite berry)
In a large glass, layer 1/2 cup yogurt, 1/4 cup granola, 1/4 cup berries. Repeat layers. Makes 2 servings.
Source: North Dakota State University Extension Service
Strawberry Spinach Salad
- 5 cups torn fresh spinach
- 1/2 cup sliced celery
- 1 pint fresh strawberries, washed, hulled and halved
- 1/2 cup toasted almonds
- 1/4 cup vegetable oil
- 2 Tbsp. sugar
- 2 Tbsp. cider vinegar
- 1 Tbsp. finely chopped onion
- 1 tsp. poppy seeds
- 1 tsp. sesame seeds
- 1/4 tsp. paprika
- 1/8 tsp. Worcestershire sauce
In a large bowl, combine the spinach, strawberries and almonds. Place oil, sugar, vinegar, onion, poppy seeds, sesame seeds, paprika and Worcestershire sauce in a blender; cover and process until combined. Pour over salad and toss to coat. Serve immediately.
Source: University of Tennessee Extension Service
Roasted Beets with Cranberries
- 3-4 medium beets tops trimmed to 1 inch
- 1 tsp. olive oil
- Kosher salt
- 1 Tbsp. fresh orange juice
- 1 Tbsp. seedless red raspberry preserves
- 1 tsp. balsamic vinegar
- 1-1/2 Tbsp. cold butter, cut into pieces
- 1/2 cup dried cranberries, chopped
- 1 tsp. chopped fresh thyme
- 1/2 cup toasted chopped pecans
Place the beets on a sheet of foil. Sprinkle with olive oil and salt and wrap up in foil. Place on a baking sheet and roast at 400 degrees for about 1 hour or until tender. Remove from foil and let cool enough to peel and chop into 1/2-inch dice.
In a saucepan, combine orange juice, jam and vinegar. Cook over medium-low heat until jam is melted and sauce is slightly more viscous (don’t boil), 2-3 minutes. Remove from heat and immediately add cold butter. Swirl the pan until the butter is melted.
Add the cranberries and thyme and stir. Add the beets and toss gently to coat. Add most of the pecans and pour into serving dish. Garnish with remaining nuts.
Source: University of Tennessee Extension Service
Maple Cran-Apple Sauce
- 1-1/2 cups fresh or frozen whole cranberries
- 1/3 cup chopped apples
- 1/2 cup maple syrup
- 1/2 cup honey
- 3 Tbsp. lemon juice or apple cider
Combine liquid ingredients in a saucepan and stir until well blended. Add the fruit and cook over medium heat until the cranberries pop and the apples soften. Serve warm over ice cream or use with chicken or pork. Keep refrigerated.
Source: University of Vermont Extension Service
Apple Coffee Cake
- 5 c red apples, cored, peeled, chopped
- 1 cup sugar
- 1 cup dark raisins
- 1/2 cup pecans, chopped
- 1/4 cup vegetable oil
- 2 tsp. vanilla
- 1 egg, beaten
- 2 cup all-purpose flour, sifted
- 1 tsp. baking soda
- 2 tsp. ground cinnamon
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Lightly oil 13-by-9-inch pan. In large mixing bowl, combine apples with sugar, raisins and pecans. Mix well and let stand for 30 minutes. Stir in oil, vanilla and egg. Sift together flour, soda and cinnamon, and stir into apple mixture about 1/3 at a time — just enough to moisten dry ingredients. Turn batter into pan. Bake for 35-40 minutes. Cool cake slightly before serving.
Source: Cornell University Extension Service
Italian Sausages with Sautéed Onions and Peppers
- 6 yellow onions
- 1/4 cup olive oil
- 2 red bell peppers, julienned
- 2 green bell peppers, julienned
- 2 cloves garlic, minced
- 1/4 cup white wine vinegar
- 1 Tbsp. tomato paste
- 1/2 tsp. red pepper flakes
- 1 tsp. kosher salt
- 1/2 tsp. black pepper
- 8 Italian sausages
- 8 hotdog buns
- Mustard
Cut the onions in 1/2 and then slice them into 1/8-inch thick 1/2-rounds (you will have about 10 cups of onions). Heat the olive oil in a large sauté pan over medium heat. Add the onions and sauté for 15 to 20 minutes.
Add the peppers, garlic, vinegar, tomato paste, pepper flakes, salt and pepper and continue cooking an additional 10 minutes. In meantime, sauté or grill Italian sausages until browned on the outside and cooked through.
Place sausages on hot dog buns and top with onion/pepper mixture and mustard.
Source: University of Tennessee Extension Service
Apple Smothered Pork Chops
- 6 bone-in chops (3/4-inch thick)
- 3/4 tsp. salt
- 1/4 tsp. sage
- 1 Tbsp. vegetable oil
- 3 medium red apples, peeled and sliced
- 3 Tbsp. molasses
- 3 Tbsp. flour
- 2 cups water
- 1 Tbsp. white vinegar
- 1/3 cup golden raisins
Sprinkle pork chops with salt and sage. In a large skillet brown chops on both sides in oil. Transfer to a greased shallow 3-qt. baking dish. Layer apple over meat; drizzle with molasses.
Add flour to pan drippings in skillet, stir until blended. Gradually stir in water, bring to a boil. Cook and stir for 2 minutes, until thickened, remove from heat. Stir in the vinegar and raisins. Pour over apples and chops. Bake uncovered for 1 hour.
Source: University of Vermont Extension Service
