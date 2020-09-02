September is National Chicken Month.
Did you know that chicken is considered a lean protein food. Adults and children who need 2,000 calories daily should eat about 5-1/2 ounces of protein foods each day. To help put this into perspective, one half of a small chicken breast counts as 2 to 3 ounces of protein.
Much of the fat in chicken that we eat is in or under the skin. It is always a good practice to remove skin and fat for a leaner meal.
The USDA Food Safety and Inspection Service says the use-by date is for quality assurance; after the date, peak quality begins to lessen, but the product may still be used. It’s always best to buy a product before the date expires.
If a use-by date expires while the chicken is frozen, the food can still be used because foods kept frozen continuously are safe indefinitely.
The USDA recommends cooking whole chicken to a safe minimum internal temperature of 165 degrees as measured with a food thermometer. Check the internal temperature at the thickest part of the breast and the innermost part of the thigh and wing.
Chicken should feel cold to the touch when purchased. Select fresh chicken just before checking out at the register. Put packages of chicken in disposable plastic bags (normally available at the stores) to contain any leakage which could cross-contaminate cooked foods or produce. Make the grocery store your last stop before going home.
At home, immediately place chicken in a refrigerator that maintains a temperature of 40 degrees or below. Use it within 1 or 2 days, or freeze it at 0 degrees. If kept frozen continuously, it will be safe indefinitely.
Chicken may be frozen in its original packaging or repackaged. If freezing chicken longer than 2 months, overwrap the porous store plastic packages with airtight heavy-duty foil, plastic wrap or freezer paper, or place the package inside a freezer bag.
Use these materials or airtight freezer containers to freeze the chicken from opened packages or repackage family packs of chicken into smaller amounts.
Proper wrapping prevents freezer burn, which appears as grayish-brown leathery spots and is caused by air reaching the surface of food. Cut freezer-burned portions away either before or after cooking the chicken.
Heavily freezer-burned products may have to be discarded because they may be too dry or tasteless.
When marinating chicken, be mindful that it can and may be marinated in the refrigerator for up to 2 days. Boil used marinade before brushing it on cooked chicken. Discard any uncooked leftover marinade.
The USDA Food Inspection Service contributed to this report.
Slow Cooker Chicken
- 1 whole chicken (3 to 4 lbs.)
- 1 tsp. lemon pepper
- 1 medium onion, cut into wedges
- 2 cups carrots, cut into 1-inch pieces
- 3 medium potatoes, cut into 1-1/2-inch cubes
- 3 cloves of garlic, smashed
- 1 cup low-sodium chicken broth
- 2 Tbsp. cornstarch
Rinse chicken, pat dry. Sprinkle inside and outside with lemon pepper. Place chicken in large slow cooker. Place vegetables around chicken and add broth.
Cover and cook on high for 6 to 7 hours. Suction juice out of pot and transfer to a small saucepan. Skim off any fat. In small bowl, whisk cornstarch into 1/4 cup cold water. Add the cornstarch mixture in to the juices, bring to a boil for 1 minute. Serve gravy over chicken and vegetables.
Recipe Source: University of Vermont Extension Service
Slow Cooker Chicken and Rice
- 4 boneless, skinless chicken thighs, quartered
- 1 cup instant rice
- 1 can (10-3/4 oz.) cream of chicken soup
- 1/2 pkg. dry onion soup
- 1 medium onion, halved and thinly sliced
- 1 soup can milk
Put last 4 ingredients in slow cooker and mix thoroughly. Nestle chicken pieces down in sauce.
Cook on high 4 hours or on low 6 to 7 hours. At last hour add rice and mix thoroughly. Serve with green salad. Enjoy.
University of Vermont Extension Service
Chicken Bake
- 8 boneless, skinless chicken breast halves
- 8 slices Swiss cheese
- 1 can (10 oz.) cream of chicken soup
- 1/2 cup water
- 1 box (8 oz.) chicken stuffing mix
Flatten out the chicken breasts with a rolling pin and place in a greased 9-by-13 baking dish. Place cheese slices over the chicken. Mix the soup and 1/2 cup water together and pour over the chicken. Mix the stuffing mix as directed on the box and sprinkle over the chicken. Bake uncovered at 350 for 1 hour.
University of Vermont Extension Service
Chicken Strata a la King
- 1/2 cup chopped sweet red pepper
- 1 tsp. instant minced onion
- 2 Tbsp. water
- 1 package (10 oz.) frozen peas
- 1 can (5 oz.) chunk chicken
- 1 can (4 oz.) sliced mushrooms, drained
- 1 1/2 tsp. poultry seasoning
- 4 cups day-old bread cubes (6 to 8 slices)
- 6 eggs
- 1-1/2 cups skim or low-fat (1%) milk
In medium saucepan, stir together pepper, onion and water. Cover. Cook over medium heat, stirring occasionally until softened, about 6 to 7 minutes. Add peas. Cover. Cook, stirring occasionally to break peas apart, until mixture is heated throughout.
Stir in chicken, mushrooms and seasoning. In large bowl, stir together vegetables and bread cubes. Spoon into lightly greased 8-by-8 baking dish. In large bowl, beat together eggs and milk until well blended. Pour over bread.
Cover with foil. Refrigerate several hours or overnight or bake immediately in preheated 350-degree oven 30 minutes. Uncover. Continue baking until golden brown and knife inserted near center comes out clean, about 30 to 40 minutes more.
Recipe Source: American Egg Board
White Chicken Chili
- 2 Tbsp. olive, canola or vegetable oil
- 2 tsp. garlic powder
- 1 onion, finely chopped
- 1/2 tsp. pepper
- 1 (4 oz.) can chopped green chilies, drained
- 2 tsp. ground cumin
- 2 (15.8 oz.) cans great northern beans
- 1-1/2 c. cooked chicken, cubed
- 1 (14.5 oz.) can chicken broth
- 4 oz. Monterey Jack Cheese, shredded
In a large saucepan, heat oil. Add onion and cook until tender. Add green chilies, beans (do not drain), chicken broth, garlic powder, pepper, ground cumin and chicken. Bring to a boil. Reduce heat and simmer for 10 minutes or until desired thickness. Serve hot, topped with cheese
BBQ Chicken Pizza
- 6 English muffins
- 3/4 cups barbecue sauce
- 1-1/2 cup chicken (cooked, cut-up)
- 3/4 cups Cheddar cheese (shredded, smoked or regular)
- 1 bell pepper (chopped)
Heat oven to 450. Slice English muffins in half and place on ungreased, large cookie sheet.
Cut up bell pepper. Spread barbecue sauce on English muffins to within 1/4 inch of edges. Top with chicken, cheese and bell pepper. Bake 7 to 12 minutes or until cheese is melted.
Recipe Source: Cornell University Extension Service
Chicken Oriental Kabobs
- 8 chicken breasts, boneless and skinless
- 8 fresh mushrooms
- Black pepper to taste
- 8 whole white onions, parboiled
- 2 oranges, quartered
- 8 canned pineapple chunks
- 8 cherry tomatoes
- 1 can (6 ounces) frozen, concentrated apple juice, thawed
- 1 cup dry white wine
- 2 Tbsp. soy sauce, low-sodium
- Dash ground ginger
- 2 Tbsp. vinegar
- 1/4 cup vegetable oil
Sprinkle chicken breasts with pepper.
Thread 8 skewers as follows: chicken, mushroom, chicken, onion, chicken, orange quarter, chicken, pineapple chunk, cherry tomato.
Place kabobs into shallow pan.
Combine remaining ingredients; spoon over kabobs. Marinate in refrigerator at least 1 hour.
Drain. Broil 6 inches from heat, 15 minutes on each side, brushing with marinade every 5 minutes. Discard any leftover marinade.
Recipe Source: Cornell University Extension Service
Chicken, Broccoli and Cheese Skillet Meal
- 2 whole skinless, boneless chicken breasts (1 1/2 pounds) cut in 1-inch cubes
- 2 tsp. vegetable oil
- 1-1⁄2 cups or more chopped broccoli, fresh or frozen
- 1 can (14-1/2 ounces) low sodium chicken broth
- 1 can (14-1/2 ounces) low sodium cream of chicken soup
- 1 tsp. pepper
- 2 cloves garlic, or 1/4 tsp. garlic powder
- 2 cups small shell pasta, uncooked (whole wheat if available)
- 1 cup (4 ounces) cheddar cheese, shredded
Heat oil in skillet over medium-high heat (350 degrees in an electric skillet). Add chicken and cook until no longer pink, about 2-3 minutes.
Add broccoli, broth, soup, salt, pepper, garlic, and pasta. Bring to a boil.
Reduce heat to lowest setting, cover, and simmer for 20 minutes, or until pasta is tender.
Stir occasionally to prevent sticking. Add more liquid if needed. Add cheese during last two minutes.
Refrigerate leftovers within 2 hours.
Source: Oregon State University Extension
Aloha Chicken Salad
- 1 (15-oz) can mandarin oranges
- 1 c. pineapple chunks
- 3 c. diced cooked chicken without skin
- 1 c. chopped celery
- 1/2 c. toasted slivered almonds (optional)
Dressing
- 1 c. reduced fat mayonnaise or salad dressing
- 1/2 tsp. salt
- 2 Tbsp. orange juice
Drain fruit. In large bowl, mix all ingredients with the dressing. Chill.
Recipe Source: University of Nebraska Extension Service
