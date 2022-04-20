While winter’s cold grasp is hanging on, fresh asparagus, a springtime favorite for many, will soon be making a presence.
Asparagus is a flowering perennial, and is in the lily family. The succulent, delicious spears that we enjoy each spring are shoots from the underground crown.
There are many reasons to prepare asparagus for your family. It truly is one of the most nutritious vegetables to help keep us healthy.
• Powerful against cancer: Asparagus is high in folate, which is known to be an important protection against cancer. It also contains the cancer fighting glutathione, a detoxifying compound that helps break down carcinogens and other harmful free radicals.
• For anti-aging purposes: Asparagus is rich in vitamin A, potassium and folate. Again, it is very high in glutathione, a compound with potent antioxidant properties, a must as an anti-aging deterrent. Because of its anti-aging properties, it may also help our brains fight cognitive decline.
• Reduces inflammation and pain: the folate helps reduce inflammation.
• Helps prevent osteoarthritis and osteoporosis: The vitamin K in asparagus aids in bone repair and formation. Studies have shown that vitamin K can help prevent osteoarthritis and osteoporosis.
• May reduce the risk of heart disease: Folate has been shown to reduce the risk of heart disease.
• May prevent birth defects: Again, it’s the folate. It’s very important for pregnant women or women who plan to become pregnant to get enough folate (doctors often recommend the folic acid supplement). Folate helps to regulate embryonic and fetal nerve cell formation.
As a detox: Asparagus is the ultimate in detox vegetable. It has 288 milligrams of potassium per cup; potassium is known to reduce belly fat. It also contains fiber, which cleanses the digestive system.
There are so many simple ways to cook and enjoy eating asparagus, here are just a few. Enjoy.
Garlic Parmesan Roasted Asparagus
- 1/2 lb. fresh asparagus
- 1/2 tsp. salt
- 1/2 tsp. fresh ground black pepper
- 3 cloves minced garlic
- 2-3 Tbsp. Parmesan cheese
- Olive oil spray
Preheat oven to 425 degrees. Line a rimmed baking sheet with aluminum foil and set aside. Rinse the asparagus and trim off woody end pieces. Spread out in a thin layer on top of the prepared cookie sheet. Spray the asparagus lightly with a coat of olive oil spray. Sprinkle with salt, pepper, garlic and Parmesan cheese.
Use your hands to mix the asparagus with all of the ingredients, then lay out into an even layer again. Spray with one more light coat of olive oil. Bake in the preheated oven for 8 minutes. Remove from oven and serve immediately. Enjoy.
Source: University of North Carolina Extension Service
Asparagus Soup
- 2 bunches asparagus (about 2-1/4 lbs.)
- 3 Tbsp. unsalted butter
- 2 medium yellow onions, chopped
- 3 cloves garlic, peeled and smashed
- 6 cups low-sodium chicken broth
- Salt
- Freshly ground black pepper
- 2 Tbsp. freshly squeezed lemon juice, from 1 lemon
- 1/4 cup grated Parmigiano-Reggiano
Handful fresh herbs, such as thyme, dill or basil (optional, for garnish)
Melt the butter in a large pot over medium heat. Add the onions and garlic and cook until soft and translucent, about 10 minutes.
In the meantime, cut the tips off of the asparagus spears and set aside. Cut the remaining spears into 1/2-inch pieces. Add the chopped asparagus (except for the tips) to the pot, along with the chicken broth, 1 tsp. salt and 1/4 tsp. pepper. Bring to a boil, then cover and turn heat down to low. Simmer for about 30 minutes until vegetables are very tender.
Meanwhile, bring a small pot of salted water to a boil. Cook the reserved asparagus tips for a few minutes until tender-crisp. Drain and refresh under cold water or in an ice bath. Set aside.
Purée the soup with an immersion blender until completely smooth. (Alternatively, use a standard blender to purée the soup in batches, then return the soup to the pot.) Return the soup to the pot and bring back to a simmer.
Stir in the lemon juice and grated Parmigiano-Reggiano. Taste and adjust seasoning with salt, pepper and more lemon juice if desired (you may need up to a tsp. more salt). Ladle the soup into bowls, then top each bowl with asparagus tips, fresh chopped herbs, more grated Parmigiano-Reggiano and freshly ground black pepper if desired.
Source: University of North Carolina Extension Service
Lemon Orzo Salad with Asparagus, Spinach and Feta
- 1 cup orzo (try whole wheat)
- Salt (about 1/2 tsp.) for boiling water
- 2 cloves garlic, finely chopped
- 1 tsp. olive oil
- 8 asparagus spears, cut into 1 inch pieces
- 1 cup packed fresh spinach
- Juice of 1 large lemon
- 1/3 cup feta cheese
- Salt and pepper, to taste
In a medium saucepan, bring 4 cups of water to boil. Add the salt. Stir in orzo. Cook until tender, about 10 minutes. Drain orzo and set aside.
In a small saucepan, sauté garlic in olive oil. Add in asparagus pieces. Sauté for 3-4 minutes. Stir in spinach. Cook until asparagus is tender and the spinach shrinks down.
Put the orzo in a medium bowl and add in the vegetables. Squeeze fresh lemon juice over the orzo and vegetables. Stir. Season with salt and pepper. Taste and add more lemon juice if you wish. Sprinkle feta cheese over the top of the salad. Serve warm.
Source: University of North Carolina Extension Service
Asparagus Casserole
- 2 bunches fresh asparagus
- 4 Tbsp. butter
- 4 Tbsp. all-purpose flour
- 1 cup milk
- Pinch salt
- 5 oz. Cheddar, grated
- 4 hard-boiled eggs
- 1/2 cup saltine cracker crumbs (about 10 crackers)
Preheat the oven to 350 degrees.
Add the asparagus to a large pot of boiling water, keeping the bundles together with rubber bands or string. Cook for a couple of minutes; the asparagus should be bright green and still crunchy.
List the bundles out of the water and slice off the tough ends of the asparagus. Drop the trimmed ends back in the boiling water and lower to a simmer. Run the asparagus tops under cold water to stop the cooking.
Melt the butter in a medium saucepan. Whisk in the flour to make a roux. Cook for 1 minute, then whisk in the milk and 1 cup of the asparagus cooking liquid. Add the salt and continue cooking until the sauce thickens, about 5 minutes.
Add the grated Cheddar and cook, stirring, until melted, about 1 minute. Arrange the asparagus in the bottom of a 9-by-12-by-2-inch baking dish, alternating the stem ends so each serving includes both heads and stems. Thinly slice the hard-boiled eggs and arrange them over the asparagus.
Pour the cheese sauce over the eggs and asparagus and sprinkle with the cracker crumbs. Bake until lightly browned and bubbles appear around the edges, about 20 minutes. Serves 8.
Source: University of North Carolina Extension Service
Ginger and Sesame Glazed Asparagus
- 1 lb. asparagus, trimmed
- 1 Tbsp. lower-sodium soy sauce
- 1 tsp. honey
- 1 tsp. lime juice
- 1 tsp. minced peeled fresh ginger
- 1/2 tsp. minced fresh garlic
- 2 tsp. toasted sesame seeds
- Lime wedges
Cook asparagus in boiling water 2 minutes, or until crisp-tender. Drain. Microwave soy sauce, honey, lime juice, ginger, and garlic on high for 2 minutes.
Arrange asparagus on a platter. Drizzle soy sauce mixture over asparagus; sprinkle with toasted sesame seeds. Serve with lime wedges.
Source: University of North Carolina Extension Service
Roasted Asparagus with Lemon Vinaigrette
- 3/4 lb. fresh asparagus, woody stems removed
- 2 Tbsp. extra-virgin olive oil
- Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper
- Vinaigrette
- 1/2 tsp. Dijon mustard
- 1/2 lemon, juiced
- 1 Tbsp. olive oil
- Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper
Preheat the oven to 400 degrees. In a large bowl toss the asparagus in the olive oil, and liberally season with salt and pepper. Spread the stalks out on a baking sheet, in a single layer, and roast until tender but still firm and moist, about 10 minutes.
Meanwhile, make the vinaigrette: In a small bowl, vigorously whisk together the mustard and lemon juice. Slowly drizzle in the olive oil, whisking quickly to emulsify the olive oil into the juice mixture. Season with salt and pepper, to taste.
Transfer the asparagus to a serving platter, toss with the vinaigrette and serve. The dish may be eaten warm or cold.
Source: University of North Carolina Extension Service
Asparagus Bacon Bundles
- 1-1/2 lbs. asparagus spears, trimmed 4 to 5 inches long tips
- Extra-virgin olive oil, for drizzling
- A few grinds black pepper
- 4 slices center-cut bacon or pancetta
- Chopped chives or scallions, optional garnish
Preheat oven, if using, to 400 degrees. Lightly coat asparagus spears in extra-virgin olive oil. Season the asparagus with black pepper.
Take a quick count of the spear tips. Divide the total number by 4. Gather that number of spears and use a slice of bacon to wrap the bundle and secure the spears together. Repeat with remaining ingredients.
To grill, place bundles on hot grill and cover. Cook 10 to 12 minutes until bacon is crisp and asparagus bundles are tender. For oven preparation, place bundles on slotted broiler pan. Bake 12 minutes.
Source: University of North Carolina Extension Service
Pesto Chicken Pasta
- 8 oz. uncooked whole-wheat farfalle (bow tie) pasta·
- 3 cups cut-up fresh or frozen asparagus
- 3 cups (12 oz.) cubed, cooked chicken
- 1 cup halved cherry tomatoes
- 1/3 cup chopped red onion
- 1 (2.25-oz.) can sliced ripe olives, well drained
- 3/4 cup prepared pesto sauce
- 3 Tbsp. freshly shredded or grated Romano cheese
Cook pasta according to package directions; rinse and drain. Steam or microwave asparagus until tender crisp. Drain. Combine cooked pasta and asparagus in a large bowl.
Stir in chicken, tomatoes, onion, and olives. Gently toss with pesto sauce. Serve warm, garnished with cheese. Refrigerate leftovers.
Source: University of North Carolina Extension Service
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.