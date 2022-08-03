The benefits of giving back to the community are well known and beneficial to everyone. There are many volunteer opportunities in the Capon Bridge community that enrich our lives and introduce us to new friends we may not have known otherwise. For me, it has been fabulous, and I would not trade that experience for anything. Once you try it, you will be hooked as I am.
News From The River House:
Wed. Aug. 3-5 and Aug. 17-19, Dungeons and Dragons Meet Up, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Come join Dungeon Master Mick as he leads you through the Nahanni Valley Campaign. This is a free event; limited spots are available. To register contact Mick at 856-3265 or email him at micktheraad@hotmail.com
Sat. Aug. 6, Art-For-All, Noon-3 p.m. This is a family friendly free event in which all materials are provided. Explore your creativity with the group.
Sat. Aug. 6, Concert: Cold Chocolate, 7-9 p.m. Returning to TRH stage, Cold Chocolate’s musical style incorporates folk, funk and bluegrass to create a unique sound. This Boston based group incorporates tight harmonies and expert musicianship that has helped them gain recognition up and down the east coast.
Sun. Aug. 7, River House Singers Choir Practice, 4-5 p.m. Led by choral conductor and voice teacher Elizabeth Podsiadlo of Honey Bee Music, this free event is open to participants 12 and older.
Mon. Aug. 8, Yoga in the Gallery, 5:30-6:30 p.m., registration is available through TRH website. All levels welcome; class size limited to 8 participants.
Sat. Aug. 13, Art-For-All, Noon-3 p.m.
Sun. Aug. 14, River House Singers Choir Practice, 4-5 p.m.
Mon. Aug. 15, Yoga in the Gallery, 5:30-6:30 p.m.
Looking Ahead: Aug. 24, Junk to Jewelry Workshop with Jade; Aug. 27, Dunlap and Mabe Concert; Sept. 2, Fin Magill Concert.
News From The Capon Bridge Library:
The library wishes to express their appreciation to Bent River Trading Co. for their recent sponsorship of the library benefit and generous donation to the library. The event included baked goods, food trucks and arts and crafts and, of course, music. They welcome the partnership with Bent River and look forward to similar events in the future.
The library continues to work on compiling photos and stories about Capon Bridge in the early days. If you have anything you would like to contribute, please drop it off by the library or contact Shirley Davy, Secretary, at 304-813-4638 or at their website, randsservicesinc@frontier.com.
The library also needs help in selecting a title for the new book. Here are the choices: “Bridge to the Past – Capon Bridge, WV;” “Bridge Through Time – Capon Bridge, WV;” “Small Town Wonders – Capon Bridge, WV;” “The Story of a Small Town – Capon Bridge, WV;” and “The Name and the Changes – Capon Bridge, WV.” All entries should be posted by Aug. 8.
Sun. Aug. 14, Concert: Rain Crow from 5-7 p.m., under the library pavilion. Be sure to mark this date on your calendar for some lively music including selections you probably know by heart. Their classic rock and roll style is a Capon Bridge favorite. There will be numerous raffles, including a 50/50 gas raffle.
Tues. Aug. 16, WV State Representative Alex Mooney will be hosting a community meeting in the library from 1:30-2:30 p.m.
Wed. Aug. 17, Lizards and Snakes Show presented by Reasonable Reptiles. Show starts at 11 a.m. Bring your children to learn about these amazing animals.
Book Club meets the 3rd Wednesday of each month at 2 p.m.
New Books: “The It Girl” by Ruth Ware; “Escape” by James Patterson and David Ellis; “A Gracious Neighbor” by Chris Cander; “Black Dog” by Stuart Woods; “Rising Tiger” by Brad Thor and “The Best is Yet to Come” by Debbie Macomber. For sale: “Winchester Tales VI” by Mike Robinson.
The library is pleased to be a drop off point for the Backpack Drive on Fri. Aug. 12. School supplies will be given out to students in the Romney area. Supplies needed include pencils, pens, rulers, stickers, markers and backpacks.
Community Events:
Every Sunday, Capon Bridge Farmer’s Market, 9:30 a.m. — 1 p.m., located in the parking lot adjacent to the Bent River Trading Company, 3463 Northwestern Pike.
First Tues. of each month, Amazing Grace Food Pantry, 4-5:30 p.m., located on Christian Church Road.
Second Wed. of each month, Hampshire County Recycling Meeting, 1 p.m., Capon Bridge Library
Wed. Aug 3, 10 and 17, NA Meeting, 6:30 p.m., Capon Bridge Community Center
Thurs. Aug. 4, Ruritan Club Meeting, 7 p.m., Capon Bridge Community Center
Fri.-Sun., Aug. 5-7, 9th Annual WV Peach Festival, Romney. Activities include free concerts all weekend, reenactors, quilt show, kids’ zone, pet show and pet parade; peach eating contest, antique car show, motorcycle show, horse drawn carriage rides and much more. Additional details at 304-707-4630 or www.wvPeachFestival.com.
Sat. Aug. 6, CB Yard Party, CB Fire Hall Grounds, 4 p.m., volleyball tournament, BBQ chicken and country ham dinners. Cross N Styles performs at 7 p.m.
Mon. Aug. 8 & 15 UMC Group 2 Meeting, 2-3:30 p.m., Capon Bridge Community Center
Mon. Aug. 8 & 15, AA Meeting, 7 p.m., Capon Bridge Community Center
Tues. Aug. 9, CB Town Council Meeting, 7 p.m., Town Hall Building; Capon Bridge
Fri. Aug. 12, Bible Study, 7 p.m., Capon Bridge Community Center
Tues. Aug. 16, CVB Meeting, 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Capon Bridge Community Center
Looking Ahead: Sat. Sept. 10, Veterans Appreciation Festival and Freedom Ride, 12 p.m.-6 p.m. Event takes place at the Capon Bridge Volunteer Fire Department and include live music, a kids area, vendors and food; Fri.-Sun. Sept. 23-25, Founders Day Festival. The events will take place at the Capon Bridge Fire Department. Additional details available at 304-856-1118 or www.cbfoundersdayfestival.net
