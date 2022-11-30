Kitty has been feeling under the weather, so here’s a classic column (and a wonderful seasonal reminder) from Nov. 28, 2018.
A few days before Thanksgiving, I entered our 3rd-grader’s room to tuck her in for the night. I found her in bed crying.
A few days before Thanksgiving, I entered our 3rd-grader’s room to tuck her in for the night. I found her in bed crying.
When I asked what was wrong, she answered, “I’m just so sad about something that happened in 2nd grade.” I inquired, “You’re crying over something that happened to you in 2nd grade?” Between sobs, she responded, “It happened to all of us.”
Then, with a small finger she pointed to the picture of her and her Granddaddy that she keeps in a frame adorned with hearts on a shelf in her room. I exhaled, “Oh, my sweet baby,” climbed into her bed, and hugged her as she wept.
Grief isn’t temporary.
The holidays can be especially hard for those who’ve lost someone they love. Ordinarily joyful times like Thanksgiving and Christmas, when we gather together with our families and celebrate the many blessings in our lives, can magnify the hole left by the death of a loved one.
Regardless of how long it’s been, many people will be grieving the passing of someone they love this holiday season. How can we expect grief to be temporary when the loss is permanent?
A few months after my dad died, I received a handwritten letter from an acquaintance. She wrote that months after her own mother’s death, when the people all around her returned to their normal day-to-day lives, was when she began to really feel the magnitude of her loss.
As such, she acknowledged that she’d purposely waited to send me her note of condolence. It was the nicest, most comforting letter I have ever received.
I always think about the initial busyness around us when someone we love dies. There’re memorial services to plan, visits from friends and family far and near, food brought in, and sympathy cards overflowing your mailbox. Then, the funeral happens, the hubbub disappears, and there you are still with a broken heart.
I read once that life is often marked by those moments when you realize that things will never be the same. They say it’s divided into 2 parts, before the moment and after it.
Sometimes those moments are wonderful things like falling in love or the birth of a child. Other times, they’re incredibly sad things like the death of someone you love. Nonetheless, as our lives change, so do our holidays.
Grief isn’t seasonal. It doesn’t get brushed aside to make room for our pumpkin pie and Advent calendar. If anything, not only does it remain, but it often intensifies during this time of year. It’s not temporary, and our response to those we love that have experienced loss shouldn’t be either.
This holiday season let’s remember the people around us who’ve experienced one of those life marking moments and who are still feeling the depths of their new normal.
Whether it be with a special handwritten note or the simple offer of a hug and listening ear, help to make someone’s Christmas feel a little less blue.
