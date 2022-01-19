My most-treasured memories include time spent as a child with my grandparents and enjoying our family’s food traditions together. These traditions connect me to my roots and I am responsible for passing them to my children, along with chances to make memories with her own grandparents.
Research shows that both older adults and children benefit from time spent together. If a child does not have a relationship with a safe older person, volunteering at a nearby retirement village or nursing home or taking part in an intergenerational program can give chances for ongoing exchanges of resources and learning among older and younger generations.
Studies have shown that such activities increase adults’ self-esteem, improve well-being, increase social contact, decrease distress, and gratification for their contribution to the community, while children develop positive attitudes towards the elderly, and understanding of the aging process.
Activities with food, or sharing food traditions are a way for elders to pass along essential skills to the next generation, including young children.
A family food tradition might be rising before the sun and making frybread or tamales together for hundreds of others, or simply eating a special food or beverage together over conversation.
Food connects us, and its preparation and consumption are activities that can bridge members of multiple generations.
Below is a recipe for Pfeffernusse, or German for “pepper nuts” belonging to the author’s grandmother. Pfeffernusse was her childhood favorite and Laura is enjoying sharing the recipe with her children.
The gingerbread-spiced dough is easy for children to form into bite-sized nuggets for baking and rolling in powdered sugar. Like a fun-sized gingerbread biscotti, these treats are easy for young children to munch on, or for grown children to eat with after-meal coffee or tea.
Pfeffernusse (Pepper Nuts)
- 1 cup light corn syrup
- 3/4 cup molasses
- 1/2 cup shortening
- 1/2 cup butter
- 1 cup sugar
- 2 eggs
- 1/2 tsp. cloves
- 1/2 tsp. allspice
- 1/2 tsp. cinnamon
- 1/4 tsp. nutmeg
- 1 tsp. anise extract
- 2 cups black walnuts, chopped fine
- 1-1/2 tsp. baking soda
- 2 Tbsp. sour cream
- 7 cups flour
- 3/4 tsp. salt
Wash hands with soap and water. Combine syrup and molasses; bring to a boil. Allow to cool.
Cream shortening, butter and sugar thoroughly; mix into cooled syrup. Beat in eggs one at a time, beating after each. Wash hands with soap and water after cracking each raw egg. Mix in spices, anise extract and nuts. Dissolve soda in sour cream and blend into mixture.
Sift flour and salt; add to mixture; mix well. Chill. Roll into thin ropes of dough and cut into pieces. Wash hands with soap and water after touching raw dough. Bake at 325 degrees for 12-15 minutes or until golden brown.
Makes approximately 30 dozen bite-sized cookies.
Chicken and Fruit Salad
- 3 cups cooked chicken, chopped
- 1 (20-oz.) can pineapple chunks in 100% juice, drained
- 1 (11-oz.) can mandarin oranges in 100% juice, drained
- 3/4 cup chopped celery
- 1 cup halved seedless grapes
- 1/4 cup low-fat mayonnaise
- 1/4 tsp. black pepper
- 8 large lettuce leaves
In a large, bowl, mix gently chicken, pineapple chunks, oranges, celery, and grapes. In a separate bowl, mix low-fat mayonnaise and black pepper. Gently stir mayonnaise mixture into chicken mixture. Cover and chill in refrigerator. To serve, scoop 2/3 cup of chicken salad onto a lettuce leaf and enjoy.
Source: North Carolina State Extension
Roasted Root Vegetables
- 6 medium beets
- 2 large sweet potatoes
- 3 parsnips
- 2 Tbsp. olive oil
- 1 tsp. salt
- 1 tsp. black pepper
Dressing
- 1/3 cup white wine vinegar
- 1/4 cup olive oil
- 2 Tbsp. horseradish
- 1 Tbsp. Dijon mustard
- 2 tsp. honey
- 1/2 tsp. salt
- 1/2 tsp. pepper
Stir together and set aside.
Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Peel beets, sweet potatoes and parsnips. Cut into 1/2-inch cubes. Toss vegetables with olive oil and place in a single layer on a greased baking sheet. Sprinkle with salt and pepper. Bake for 20 to 25 minutes, or until tender. Cool. Arrange vegetables on a serving dish and drizzle with dressing.
Source: University of Kentucky Extension
Sweet Potato Crisp
- 3 large fresh sweet potatoes, cooked until tender.
- 8 oz. reduced-fat cream cheese, softened
- 1 cup brown sugar, divided
- 1 tsp. vanilla
- 1 Tbsp. ground cinnamon
- 2 medium apples, chopped
- 1/2 cup all-purpose flour
- 2/3 cup quick cooking oats
- 3 Tbsp. butter
- 1/4 cup chopped pecans
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Lightly spray a 13- by 9-inch pan with non-stick spray. Mash sweet potatoes. Add cream cheese, 2/3 cup brown sugar, vanilla and cinnamon. Mix until smooth. Spread sweet potato mixture evenly into pan. Top sweet potatoes with chopped apples.
In a small bowl, combine flour, oats and 1/3 cup brown sugar. Cut in butter until mixture resembles coarse crumbles. Stir in pecans. Sprinkle mixture over apples. Bake uncovered for 35-40 minutes or until topping is golden brown and fruit is tender.
Source: University of Kentucky Extension
Roasted Parmesan Garlic Potatoes
- 2 large red potatoes
- 1 large russet potato
- 1 large sweet potato
- 1 medium red onion
- 2 Tbsp. olive oil
- 2 Tbsp. unsalted butter, melted
- 5 cloves of garlic, minced
- 1 tsp. dried thyme
- 1/2 tsp. dried oregano
- 1/2 tsp. dried basil
- 1/3 c. freshly grated parmesan
- 1/8 tsp. salt
- 1/8 tsp. pepper
- 2 Tbsp. parsley leaves, chopped
Preheat the oven to 425 degrees. Wash and slice potatoes and onion into 1/4-inch slices.* In a round pie plate, line the potatoes and onion alternately. In a bowl, combine melted butter, olive oil, herbs, salt, pepper, parmesan and minced garlic.
Drizzle the mixture over the potato and onion round, brushing the herbs and parmesan left over the top. Place in the oven for 1 hour or until fork tender with crispy edges. Serve warm, with a little fresh parsley and a dash of parmesan.
*Try to match the size of potatoes and onions when arranging them in the pie plate
Source: North Dakota State Extension
Classic Chili
(Pressure Cooker)
- 1 cup pinto beans, dry
- 1/2 cup kidney beans, dry
- 4 qt. water plus 3 Tbsp. salt (for soaking beans)
- 2 Tbsp. olive oil
- 1 lb. ground beef, lean
- 2 cups fresh onion, chopped
- 1 red bell pepper, chopped
- 2 tsp. garlic, minced
- 2 Tbsp. chili powder
- 1 Tbsp. oregano, dry, crushed
- 1 Tbsp. cumin
- 1/2 tsp. salt or to taste
- 1/2 tsp. black pepper
- 1/4 tsp. cayenne pepper
- 4 cups beef broth, reduced-sodium
- 1 can (14-oz.) diced fire roasted tomatoes
- 1 can (6-oz.) tomato paste
- Your choice of toppings
Two hours prior to cooking, place beans in 4 quarts water with 3 Tbsp. of salt and allow the beans to soak for at least 2 hours. After 2 hours, drain and rinse beans.
On the sauté setting, heat oil in the bottom of the pot; brown ground beef until done. Rinse then prepare vegetables. Stir in onion, bell pepper and garlic; sauté until onion is soft, about 2 minutes.
Add chili powder, oregano, cumin, salt, black pepper and cayenne pepper, and stir until fragrant, about 1 minute. Stir in broth, diced tomatoes, tomato paste and beans.
Pressure cook for about 20 minutes and then allow a natural pressure release for 20 minutes. Release any remaining pressure and remove lid. Cook chili on sauté setting until it thickens, stirring frequently, about 5 minutes. Serve with your choice of toppings.
Source: North Dakota State Extension
Cabbage Roll Soup
- 1 lb. extra-lean ground beef
- 1 medium yellow onion diced finely
- 2 cloves garlic minced
- 4 cups chopped green cabbage
- 2 medium carrots quartered and sliced
- 4 cups low-sodium beef broth
- 3 (8-oz.) cans tomato sauce
- 1 large potato
- 1 bay leaf
- 3 Tbsp. light brown sugar (or less to taste)
- 2 Tbsp. fresh parsley, chopped
In a large pot brown ground beef until 165 degrees is reached when measured by a food thermometer. Drain fat as needed. Add diced onion and minced garlic and cook for another 2 to 3 minutes, until onions are tender.
Add in chopped cabbage, carrots, tomato sauce, beef broth, bay leaf and brown sugar and stir to combine. Peel and chop potatoes into 1-inch cubes. Add to soup.
Bring soup to a simmer and let cook for about 25 minutes, until potatoes are tender. Take out the bay leaf and sprinkle with chopped parsley. Season with salt and pepper to taste.
Source: North Dakota State Extension
