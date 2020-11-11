Oatmeal is a whole grain that can be a delicious way to warm you up on these cool fall mornings.
Oatmeal can also add nutrition to your diet. Oats are full of important nutrients like vitamins E and B, zinc, magnesium and calcium. Oats also contain beta-glucan, a special kind of fiber that’s effective in lowering cholesterol.
Oats are a source of insoluble dietary fiber, which keeps our bowel clean and has been found to have anticancer properties. Best of all, oats, like most other whole grains, can help us maintain a healthy weight.
There are several types of oatmeal such as quick-cooking oats, oat flour, rolled oats, instant oats and steel-cut oats. While all of these types have similar nutritional values, sometimes instant oatmeal can have other ingredients added. It’s important to check the label to know if there are extra ingredients added.
Ideas to boost nutrition and flavor include:
• Use milk to make your oatmeal instead of water.
• Toss in dried fruits such as cranberries, cherries or raisins. Nuts can also be added for additional nutrition.
• Mix unsweetened applesauce into your oatmeal.
• Sprinkle with cinnamon for sweetness; it adds flavor without calories.
• Add fresh or frozen berries or other fruits like bananas or apples.
• Using rolled oats in baked products like muffins, breads, cookies or other desserts. Oats can also be used in place of bread crumbs in meat loaf or patties. Enjoy these recipes that will help you increase your oatmeal intake.
Overnight Oatmeal
- 1 cup uncooked old fashioned rolled oats
- 1 cup low-fat yogurt
- 1⁄2 cup nonfat or 1 percent milk
- 1⁄2 cup berries, fresh or frozen
- 1⁄2 cup chopped apple
In a medium bowl, mix oats, yogurt and milk. Add the fruit now or add just before eating. Cover and refrigerate oatmeal mixture for 6-12 hours. Refrigerate leftovers within 2 hours.
Recipe Source: University of Oregon Extension Service
Oatmeal Banana Bread
- 1/3 c. canola oil
- 2 eggs, beaten
- 2/3 c. white sugar
- 1 c. all-purpose flour
- 1 c. quick-cooking oats
- 1-1/4 tsp. baking soda
- 1/2 tsp. baking powder
- 1 tsp. salt
- 1 c. mashed ripe bananas (2 to 3 medium bananas)
- 1/4 c. chopped raisins or nuts (optional)
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Grease or spray a 9- by 5-inch loaf pan. Beat the oil and eggs with a mixer (or by hand). Add sugar and beat until fluffy. Mix flour, oats, baking soda, baking powder and salt in a bowl. Add flour mixture and mashed bananas to oil and egg mixture. Add raisins or nuts if you want. Stir until blended.
Pour mixture into loaf pan. Tent a piece of aluminum foil over the top of the pan (to prevent overbrowning). Bake for 50 to 60 minutes. Bread is done when toothpick inserted in the center of bread comes out clean.
Remove bread from oven and let it cool for 5 to 10 minutes. Run a knife between the bread and the sides of the pan. Turn the pan upside down on a baking rack. Cool bread before you cut it
Recipe Source: NDSU Extension Service
Oatmeal and Apple Muffins
- 1 c. quick-cooking oatmeal
- 1 c. buttermilk
- 1 egg, beaten
- 1/2 c. brown sugar
- 1/4 c. canola oil
- 1 c. all-purpose flour
- 1 tsp. baking powder
- 1/2 tsp. baking soda
- 1/2 tsp. salt
- 1 tsp. cinnamon
- 1/2 c. apple, diced, not peeled (about 1 small apple)
- Optional topping (1 Tbsp. sugar and 1/4 tsp. cinnamon)
Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Mix oatmeal and buttermilk in a large bowl and allow to stand for 15 minutes. Add beaten egg, brown sugar and oil to the oatmeal mixture.
In a separate bowl, mix flour, baking powder, soda, salt and cinnamon. Add the dry ingredients to the wet ingredients and mix just until combined (over-mixing may result in lower-quality muffins with peaked tops and tunnels).
Finally, gently stir in the apples. Spray muffin tins with nonstick spray (or use oil to grease them). Fill the muffin cups about 2/3 full of batter. Sprinkle the tops with cinnamon-sugar mixture. Bake for 15 to 18 minutes, until lightly browned and a toothpick comes out clean.
Recipe Source: NDSU Extension Service
Apple Spice Baked Oatmeal
- 1 egg, beaten
- 1⁄2 cup applesauce
- 1-1⁄2 cups nonfat or 1 percent milk
- 1 tsp. vanilla
- 2 Tbsp. oil
- 1 apple, chopped (about 1 1⁄2 cups)
- 2 cups old fashioned rolled oats
- 1 tsp. baking powder
- 1⁄4 tsp. salt
- 1 tsp. cinnamon
Topping
- 2 Tbsp. brown sugar
- 2 Tbsp. chopped nuts
Preheat oven to 375 degrees. Lightly oil or spray an 8-by-8-inch baking pan. Combine the egg, applesauce, milk, vanilla and oil in a bowl. Add the apple.
In a separate bowl, mix the rolled oats, baking powder, salt and cinnamon. Add to the liquid ingredients and mix well. Pour mixture into baking dish, and bake for 25 minutes. Remove from oven and sprinkle with brown sugar and nuts.
Return to oven and broil for 3 to 4 minutes until top is browned and the sugar bubbles. Serve warm. Refrigerate leftovers within 2 hours.
Substitute other fruit for the apple. Try bananas, pears, blueberries or a mixture.
Recipe Source: University of Oregon Extension Service
Baked Berry Oatmeal
- 2 cups old fashioned rolled oats
- 1 tsp. baking powder
- 1 tsp. cinnamon
- 1⁄4 tsp. salt
- 2 eggs
- 1⁄2 cup brown sugar
- 1-1⁄2 tsp. vanilla
- 2 cups nonfat or 1 percent milk
- 4 tsp. butter or margarine, melted
- 2 cups blueberries, blackberries or raspberries, fresh or frozen
- 1⁄4 cup walnuts, chopped (optional)
Preheat oven to 375 degrees. In a medium bowl, mix together the oats, baking powder, cinnamon and salt. In a separate bowl, beat the eggs until blended; Stir in brown sugar, vanilla, milk and melted butter.
Pour wet ingredients into the dry ingredients and stir until well combined. Add the berries and stir lightly to evenly distribute. Pour mixture into 2-quart baking dish. Sprinkle with chopped nuts if desired. Bake for 20-30 minutes or until the top is golden brown. Refrigerate leftovers within 2 hours.
Recipe Source: University of Oregon Extension Service
Cranberry Oatmeal Balls
- 1 cup quick-cooking oats
- 1⁄3 cup almonds, chopped
- 1⁄3 cup reduced-fat peanut butter
- 1⁄4 cup honey
- 1⁄3 cup dried cranberries
In a medium bowl combine all ingredients until well mixed. Form oat mixture into 18 balls about 1 inch wide. Place balls on a cookie sheet. Refrigerate for 30 minutes.
Recipe Source: University of Oregon Extension Service
Skillet Granola
- 1⁄3 cup vegetable oil
- 3 Tbsp. honey
- 1⁄4 cup powdered milk
- 1 tsp. vanilla
- 4 cups uncooked, old fashioned rolled oats
- 1⁄2 cup sunflower seeds
- 1 cup raisins
Warm oil and honey in a skillet for 1 minute over medium heat (300 degrees in an electric skillet). Add powdered milk and vanilla. Stir in oats and sunflower seeds, and mix until coated with oil and honey mixture.
Heat over medium heat. Stir until oatmeal is slightly brown. Take off heat. Stir in raisins. Cool mixture. Store in an airtight container (jar or plastic bag).
Note: For a less expensive and dairy-free version, omit the dried milk. Nutritionally, there will be slightly less calcium. Try baking this dish instead. Once the first 6 ingredients are combined transfer to a baking pan and bake at 325 degrees for 20 minutes or until golden brown, stirring half way through. Try adding any of these ingredients: 1 tsp. cinnamon, chopped nuts, dried fruit, wheat germ or coconut. Serve with milk, yogurt, ice cream or fruit, fresh or canned. Honey is not recommended for children under 1 year old.
Recipe Source: University of Oregon Extension Service
