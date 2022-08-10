Creamy Cucumber, Radish and Tomato Chopped Salad 

  • 1/2 cup mayonnaise 
  • 1/2 cup crumbled feta cheese 
  • 1 Tbsp. chopped fresh chives, plus more for garnish 
  • 1 Tbsp. chopped fresh dill, plus more for garnish 
  • 1 Tbsp. lemon juice 
  • 1/4 tsp. salt 
  • 1/4 tsp. ground pepper 
  • 1 large English cucumber, diced 
  • 1 pint cherry tomatoes, quartered 
  • 1 bunch radishes, diced 
  • 1/2 medium red onion, finely diced 
