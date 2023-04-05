0405 recipes 1.jpg

This is a special time of year for embracing special memories with family, celebrating traditions and enjoying special meals with the ones that we care about.    

Many families will decorate eggs this Easter season.  There are many store-bought dyes to choose from, as well as numerous homemade recipes. The University of Nebraska Extension offers an excellent resource on homemade dyes for your Easter eggs. If you are planning an egg hunt during your Easter festivities using real eggs, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service reminds us of a few safety tips to ensure that our special egg hunt follows safe food handling principles.

