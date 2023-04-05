This is a special time of year for embracing special memories with family, celebrating traditions and enjoying special meals with the ones that we care about.
Many families will decorate eggs this Easter season. There are many store-bought dyes to choose from, as well as numerous homemade recipes. The University of Nebraska Extension offers an excellent resource on homemade dyes for your Easter eggs. If you are planning an egg hunt during your Easter festivities using real eggs, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service reminds us of a few safety tips to ensure that our special egg hunt follows safe food handling principles.
Remember to hard cook your eggs first, then dye them. Return the dyed eggs to the refrigerator within two hours. If the eggs are to be eaten, use a food-safe coloring. As with all foods, persons dyeing the eggs should wash their hands before handling the eggs.
Some Easter bread recipes use decorated and dyed eggs in popular braided bread. These eggs should be considered a decoration only, as the bread is kept at room temperature.
Ukrainian Easter eggs call for the contents to be blown out, hollowing out the shell for decorating. While this is an annual tradition for many families, be mindful that some raw eggs may contain Salmonella, and caution should be used. Use only eggs that are un-cracked and have been kept refrigerated. The USDA recommends washing the egg in hot water and then rinsing in a solution of 1 tsp. of chlorine bleach per 1/2 cup water to destroy bacteria that may be present on the surface of the egg. The USDA recommends washing the egg in hot water and then rinsing in a solution of 1 tsp. of chlorine bleach per 1/2 cup of water.
If you are planning to eat hard-cooked eggs for an egg hunt, great care should be taken to prevent cracking the shells. Bacteria could contaminate the inside of the egg if the shell is cracked. Take care in hiding eggs in places that are protected from pets, dirt and other sources of bacteria. The time for hiding and hunting the eggs should not exceed two hours, as the “found” eggs must be placed back into the refrigerator.
I also wanted to mention a local food celebration and upcoming learning event, the Annual Colonial Feast that will be happening in our local community on Saturday, April 15 at 6 p.m. The Fort Edwards Foundations hosts a Colonial Feast in Capon Bridge that commemorates the Battle of Great Cacapehon.
This event is free and open to the public, and attendees are encouraged to invite family and friends. Organizers encourage attendees to wear colonial garb, though it’s not required. Attendees are also encouraged to bring a colonial-era themed food to share with others in attendance.
One of the evening’s events will be a Brunswick Stew Contest. Early settlers considered Brunswick stew a hunters’ stew. Local ingredients that were on hand were used for the stew as well as fresh game. This thick, tomato-based stew was comprised of vegetables that included corn, lima beans and potatoes, and simmered most of the day to tenderize the tougher meats. Most Brunswick stews are made with rabbit, beef, chicken or pork along with the above-mentioned vegetables, but sometimes the meat used can vary among regions or states. Many local gatherings, festivals and cook-offs boast large cast-iron pot full of this local fare, and attendees can enjoy trying the varying recipes. This is not a difficult stew to make, and attendees going to the event in Capon Bridge should consider making a pot for the cook off. To enter the stew contest, please reach out to MaryAnne Lister at mamlister50@gmail.com.
Brunswick Stew
1 (4-lb.) baking chicken, cut into pieces
Chicken stock or water
4 lbs. ground pork
2 cups onions, chopped, divided
2 cloves garlic, finely chopped and divided
1 Tbsp. chili powder
1 Tbsp. thyme, dried
1 Tbsp. cayenne pepper
Coarse salt and black pepper
1 (10-oz.) package lima beans, frozen (optional)
36 oz. tomato juice or 1 (38-oz.) can whole peeled tomatoes
4 oz. tomato ketchup
3 cups corn kernels (fresh or frozen)
1 tsp. Tabasco sauce or to taste
In a large pot over medium heat, simmer the chicken pieces in the water or chicken broth approximately 40 to 60 minutes or until very tender; remove from heat and let cool. Once chicken is cool, de-bone and finely chop the meat and set aside.
Meanwhile, in a large heavy pot or Dutch oven over medium heat, cook the ground pork until 1/2 done. Add 1 cup chopped onions, garlic, chili powder, thyme, cayenne pepper and a generous sprinkling of salt and black pepper. Continue to cook until the meat is well browned, stirring every few minutes to break up any lumps. Add the finely chopped chicken and stir to combine
Add the lima beans, tomato juice or chopped tomatoes, catsup, corn kernels, and Tabasco Sauce; let simmer for 90 minutes. Add the remaining 1 cup chopped onions and remaining chopped garlic; let simmer for another 30 minutes. Taste for salt (adjust if needed).
Remove off the fat (and discard) before serving. Makes 8 to 10 servings.
Recipe Source: Adapted recipe from What’s Cooking America
Refrigerated Pickled Eggs
16 fresh eggs
2 Tbsp. whole allspice
2 Tbsp. whole peppercorns
2 Tbsp. ground ginger
4 cups white vinegar (five percent)
2 Tbsp. white sugar
Cook eggs in simmering water for 15 minutes. Place eggs in cold water, remove shells and pack into jars that have been sterilized in boiling water for 10 minutes. In a pot, combine vinegar, sugar and spices. Bring to a boil, reduce heat and simmer for five minutes. Pour hot liquid over hard-boiled eggs. Put lid on jar. Store the finished product in the refrigerator. Use within a month. This recipe is not intended for long-term storage at room temperature.
Note: add one can of beets to the mixture if you want the eggs to be purple.
Recipe Source: Michigan State University Extension Service
Deviled Eggs
6 large hard-boiled and peeled eggs
1/4 cup mayonnaise
1/8 tsp. salt
1/8 tsp. pepper
Slice eggs into halves lengthwise. Remove yellow yolks and save whites.
Place yolks in a one-quart zip lock style bag along with the remaining ingredients (except the egg whites). Press out air. Close bag and knead (mush together) until ingredients are well-blended (Note: you could also put yolks in a bowl with other ingredients – except the egg whites – and mix together well until they look like a paste).
Push contents toward one corner of the bag. Cut about 1/2 inch off the corner of the bag. Squeezing the bag gently, fill reserved egg white hollows with the yolk mixture. (Note: If you used a bowl, you can spoon the yolk mixture into the egg whites. Or, a small cookie scoop may be used to fill eggs.) Chill to blend flavors.
Recipe Source: Adapted recipe from What’s Cooking America
Classic Glazed Ham for Easter
1 9-to-10-lb. bone-in fully cooked smoked ham (butt or shank half)
2 Tbsp. whole cloves (optional)
1-1/2 cups glaze
Remove the ham from the refrigerator and bring to room temperature, about 30 minutes. Preheat the oven to 325 degrees. Trim off any skin from the ham. Use a sharp paring knife to score through the fat in a diagonal crosshatch pattern without cutting through to the meat (Insert the cloves into the ham (if using), placing them at the intersections of the cuts).
Put the ham, flat-side down, on a rack in a roasting pan. Pour 1/4 inch water into the bottom of the pan. Transfer to the oven and roast until a thermometer inserted into the thickest part of the ham registers 130 degrees, about 2 hours, 30 minutes (about 15 minutes per lb.).
Increase the oven temperature to 425 degrees F. Pour half of the glaze (see below for glaze options) over the ham and brush to coat. If the water in the bottom of the pan has evaporated, add more. Return the ham to the oven and roast, basting every 10 minutes with the remaining glaze, until glossy and well browned, about 45 more minutes.
Recipe Source: University of North Carolina Extension Service
Mustard Orange Glaze
1 cup light brown sugar
3/4 cup Dijon mustard
Grated zest and juice of 1 orange in a bowl
Mix together ingredients for spreading.
Recipe Source: University of North Carolina Extension Service
Traditional Pineapple and Cherry Glaze
1 20-oz. can pineapple slices, juice reserved
15 to 20 whole cloves (optional)
1 small jar maraschino cherries
3/4 cup packed light brown sugar
2 Tbsp. yellow mustard
Decoratively arrange the pineapple slices on top of the ham, securing them with whole cloves, if using, or toothpicks. Place a cherry in the center of each pineapple ring and secure with a clove or toothpick.
In a small bowl, combine the brown sugar, mustard and just enough of the reserved pineapple juice to make a thick glaze. Spoon the glaze over the ham and bake for the remaining 30 minutes. Remove the ham from the oven, transfer to a cutting board and carve.
Recipe Source: University of North Carolina Extension Service
Passover Rhubarb Cobbler
1-3/4 cups sugar, divided
1/4 cup quick-cooking tapioca
4 cups 1/2-inch rhubarb pieces
1 cup unsweetened raspberries
2 Tbsp. lemon juice
1 cup matzo meal
1/2 cup margarine or butter
1/8 tsp. ground nutmeg
Lemon sorbet or whipped cream (optional)
In a shallow 2-quart baking dish, combine 1-1/4 cups sugar and tapioca. Add rhubarb, raspberries and lemon juice—mixing gently but thoroughly. Let stand from 15 minutes to one hour to soften tapioca, mixing several times. Meanwhile, in a food processor or a bowl, whirl or rub together with your fingers the matzo meal, the remaining ½ cup sugar, margarine and nutmeg to create fine crumbs. Squeeze matzo mixture to compact into lumps, then crumble over rhubarb mixture. Bake in a 375 degree oven until cobbler is bubbling in center and top is golden brown, about 1 hour. Let cool 15 minutes; spoon cobbler into bowls and top with sorbet or whipped cream, if desired.
Recipe Source: NDSU Extension Service
Healthier Carrot Cake
1 20-oz. can crushed pineapple
2 cups whole-wheat pastry flour
2 tsp. baking soda
1/2 tsp. salt
2 tsp. ground cinnamon
3 large eggs
1-1/2 cups granulated sugar
3/4 cup nonfat buttermilk
1/2 cup canola oil
1 tsp. vanilla extract
2 cups grated carrots, (4-6 medium)
1/4 cup unsweetened flaked coconut
1/2 cup chopped walnuts, toasted
Frosting
12 oz. reduced-fat cream cheese, softened
1/2 cup confectioners’ sugar, sifted
1-1/2 tsp. vanilla extract
2 Tbsp. coconut chips, or flaked coconut, toasted
To prepare cake: Preheat oven to 350. Coat a 9-by-13-inch baking pan with cooking spray. Drain pineapple in a sieve set over a bowl, pressing on the solids. Reserve the drained pineapple and 1/4 cup of the juice.
Whisk flour, baking soda, salt and cinnamon in a medium bowl. Whisk eggs, sugar, buttermilk, oil, vanilla and the 1/4-cup pineapple juice in a large bowl until blended. Stir in pineapple, carrots and 1/4-cup coconut. Add the dry ingredients and mix with a rubber spatula just until blended. Stir in the nuts. Scrape the batter into the prepared pan, spreading evenly.
Bake the cake until the top springs back when touched lightly and a skewer inserted in the center comes out clean, 40 to 45 minutes. Let cool completely on a wire rack.
To prepare frosting and finish cake: Beat cream cheese, confectioners’ sugar and vanilla in a mixing bowl with an electric mixer until smooth and creamy. Spread the frosting over the cooled cake. Sprinkle with toasted coconut.
