Canning tips from WVU Extension’s experts
You don’t have to stop enjoying this summer’s fresh produce as soon as the season passes.
Preserve the taste of hard-earned fruits and vegetables with canning tips from experts at the West Virginia University Extension Service
Canning not only benefits taste buds, but also personal finances. Canning is among one of many cost-efficient ways to preserve food while enjoying high-quality produce from your garden long after the harvest has passed.
If you are a current or aspiring home food preserver, follow these tips on canning methods, equipment usage and recipes to ensure your canning experience is successful.
• Check your equipment — Get your pressure canner tested for accuracy at the Extension Office. The weighted gauge on a canner (the one that jiggles) doesn’t have to be tested. If the pressure canner’s gasket is nicked, replace it.
• Inspect jars and lids — One of the most important canning safety considerations should be the quality of your canning jars and lids. Over time, canning jars can become cracked or chipped, which can keep canning lids from sealing properly and could lead to food-borne illness.
Examine jars for cracks or chips, particularly around the mouth, and make sure metal screw bands are free from rust and corrosion. Throw away rusty or dented rings to prevent seal failure.
As a general rule of thumb, only new flat lids should be used for canning. Before use, make sure the flat lid is free from breaks in the rubber gaskets on the underside.
• Wash equipment — Wash jars and lids with hot, soapy water and rinse them before using. It is not necessary to sanitize jars in boiling water unless the processing time for the recipe is shorter than 10 minutes. Never boil lids or rings, as it may compromise their ability to seal well.
• Know which method to use — There are 2 different canning methods, depending on the type of food you wish to preserve.
The boiling water bath method is used for foods with naturally high acid levels like fruits, soft spreads, pickles and relishes. Pressure canning is used for all vegetables (excluding acidified tomatoes and pickled products), meats, poultry, seafood and combination recipes.
When following canning recipes, use only tested canning recipes published after 1996. It may surprise you to know that testing canning recipes for safety began in the mid-1990s.
• Keep jars and lids warm — To ensure canning success, keep jars and lids warm when canning. Preheating jars can help prevent glass from cracking when hot foods are put into cold jars.
You can preheat by placing clean jars into water that is near simmering temperature, or 180 degrees Fahrenheit.
Prepare the flat part of the lid by placing it in hot (not boiling) water. The gasket on the flat lid needs to soften in order to seal properly, and hot water does the trick.
• Store properly — Store home canned foods in a clean, dark and dry place between 50 and 70 degrees Fahrenheit. Do not store jars in direct sunlight or near hot pipes, a range or a furnace, as food will lose quality quickly and may spoil.
Use canned foods within a year to maintain quality and finally enjoy the fruits of your hard-earned labor.
To learn more about WVU Extension programs, or for more canning resources, visit https://extension.wvu.edu/food-health/home-food-preservation, or contact the Hampshire County Extension Service.
Bread and Butter Pickle Slices
- (about 8 pint jars)
- 6 lbs. of 4- to 5-inch pickling cucumbers
- 8 cups thinly sliced onions (about 3 lbs.)
- 1/2 cup salt
- Crushed or cubed ice
- 4 cups vinegar (5%)
- 4-1/2 cups sugar
- 2 Tbsp. mustard seed
- 1-1/2 Tbsp. celery seed
- 1 Tbsp. ground turmeric
Wash cucumbers. Cut 1/16 inch off blossom end and discard. Cut into 3/16 inch rings. Combine cucumbers and onions in a large bowl. Add salt. Cover with 2 inches crushed or cubed ice. Refrigerate 3 to 4 hours, adding more ice as needed.
To Make Pickles, add sugar and remaining ingredients to vinegar in a large pot. Boil 10 minutes. Add well drained cucumbers and onions and slowly reheat to boiling.
Fill pint or quart jars with slices, leaving 1/2 inch headspace. Fill to 1/2 inch from top with hot cooking liquid. Remove air bubbles. Wipe jar rims. Adjust lids. Process pints or quarts for 10 minutes in a boiling water bath. After processing and cooling, jars should be stored 4 to 5 weeks before use to develop ideal flavor.
Recipe from the University of Georgia Extension Service
Pickled Beets
- (about 8 pint jars)
- 7 lbs of 2 to 2-1/2 inch diameter beets
- 4 cups vinegar (5%)
- 1-1/2 tsp. salt
- 2 cups sugar
- 2 cups water
- 2 cinnamon sticks
- 12 whole cloves
4 to 6 onions, optional
Trim off beet tops, leaving 1 inch of stem and roots to prevent bleeding of color. Wash thoroughly. Sort for size.
Cover similar sizes with boiling water and cook until tender (about 25 to 30 minutes). Caution: Drain and discard liquid.
Cool beets. Trim off roots and stems; slip off skins. Slice into 1/4-inch slices. Peel and thinly slice onions. Combine vinegar, salt, sugar and fresh water. Put spices in cheesecloth bag and add to vinegar mixture. Bring to a boil. Add beets and onions. Simmer 5 minutes. Remove spice bag.
Fill jars with beets and onions, leaving 1/2 inch headspace. Add hot vinegar solution, allowing 1/2 inch headspace. Remove air bubbles. Wipe jar rims. Adjust lids. Process pints or quarts 30 minutes in a boiling water bath.
For pickled whole baby beets, follow the above directions but use beets that are 1 to 1-1/2 inches in diameter. Pack whole; do not slice. Onions may be omitted.
Recipe from the University of Georgia Extension Service.
Berry Jams
- (7 or 8 half-pint jars of blackberry, blueberry, wineberry or raspberry)
- 9 cups crushed berries
- 6 cups sugar
Sterilize canning jars. Combine berries and sugar. Bring slowly to a boil, stirring occasionally until sugar dissolves. Cook rapidly to, or almost to, jellying point, depending upon whether a firm or soft jam is desired. As mixture thickens, stir frequently to prevent sticking.
Pour hot jam into hot jars, leaving 1/4 inch headspace. Wipe jar rims and adjust lids. Process 5 minutes in a boiling water bath.
Note, if seedless jam is preferred, crushed berries may be heated until soft and pressed through a sieve or food mill; then add sugar and proceed as above.
Recipe from the University of Georgia Extension Service.
Tomato Ketchup
- 24 lbs. ripe tomatoes
- 3 cups onions, chopped
- 3/4 tsp. ground red pepper (cayenne)
- 3 cups cider vinegar (5%)
- 4 tsp. whole cloves
Wash tomatoes. Dip in boiling water for 30 to 60 seconds or until skins split. Dip in cold water. Slip off skins and remove cores. Quarter tomatoes into 4-gallon stock pot or a large kettle. Add onions and red peppers. Bring to a boil and simmer uncovered for 20 minutes.
Combine spices in a spice bag and add vinegar in a 2-quart saucepan. Bring to boil. Cover, turn off heat, and hold tomato mixture 20 minutes. Then, remove spice bag and combine vinegar and tomato mixtures.
Boil about 30 minutes. Put boiled mixture through a food mill or sieve. Return to pot. Add sugar and salt, boil gently, and stir frequently until volume is reduced by one-half or until mixture rounds up on spoon without separation.
Fill pint jars, leaving 1⁄8-inch headspace. Adjust lids and process jars. Hot pack in pints for 20 minutes.
Recipe from WVU Extension.
Spaghetti Sauce With and Without Meat
- 30 lbs. tomatoes
- 1 cup onions, chopped
- 5 cloves garlic, minced
- 1 cup celery or green pepper, chopped
- 1 lb. fresh mushrooms, sliced (optional)
- 4-1/2 tsp. salt
- 2 Tbsp. oregano
- 4 Tbsp. parsley, minced
- 2 tsp. black pepper
- 1/4 cup brown sugar
- 1/4 cup vegetable oil
Do not increase the proportion of onions, peppers or mushrooms.
Wash tomatoes and dip in boiling water for 30 to 60 seconds or until skins split. Dip in cold water and slip off skins. Remove cores and quarter tomatoes. Boil 20 minutes, uncovered, in large saucepan. Squeeze out juice with a food mill or sieve.
Saute onions, garlic, celery or peppers and mushrooms (if desired) in vegetable oil until tender. Combine sauteed vegetables and tomatoes and add remainder of spices, salt, and sugar. Bring to a boil. Simmer, uncovered, until thick enough for serving.
At this time, the initial volume will have been reduced by nearly one-half. Stir frequently to avoid burning.
Fill jars, leaving 1-inch headspace. Adjust lids and process. Use hot pack method and process pints for 20 minutes and quarts 25 minutes in a pressure canner. Dial gauge – 12 and weighted gauge – 15.
To make sauce with meat
Saute 2-1/2 lbs. of ground beef or sausage until brown. Using the recipe for making sauce without meat, add the quantities specified for garlic, onion, celery or green pepper and mushrooms. Cook until vegetables are tender.
Combine sauteed meat and vegetables with the tomato juice. Then follow the directions above for making sauce without meat. Use the hot pack method and process pints for 60 minutes and quarts for 70 minutes in a pressure canner. Dial gauge – 12 lbs. pressure and weighted gauge 15 lbs. pressure
Recipe from WVU Extension.
Beans – Snap and Italian Pieces
About 14 lbs. is needed to make 7 quarts. Wash, trim, and cut or snap in 1-inch pieces or leave whole. Cover beans with water. Bring to a boil. Boil 5 minutes. Pack hot beans loosely almost to top of hot jars.
Cover with boiling water leaving 1-inch headspace. Process pints for 20 minutes and quarts for 25 minutes in a pressure canner. Dial gauge -12 lbs. pressure and weighted gauge 15 lbs. pressure.
Recipe from WVU Extension.
