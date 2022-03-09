St. Patrick’s Day serves up classic meals
St. Patrick’s Day was 1st celebrated in America in 1762, when homesick Irish soldiers organized a parade. The parade included Irish music, complete with drums and bagpipes.
Ireland has some strong cultural customs that can be seen during St. Patrick’s Day. The flag for Ireland is white, green and orange. Four-leaf clovers are popular symbols that can be readily observed around St. Patrick’s Day.
“The luck of the Irish” is a popular phrase, while decorations of rainbows and pots of gold can be seen in numerous locations.
Here are some fun ways to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day as a family:
• Research, plan and prepare a traditional Irish meal. Be sure to give kids a role in the planning and preparation. Invite extended family members to join in the meal.
• Research some Irish customs, blessings and foods of the country of Ireland.
• Make special St. Patrick’s Day decorations to adorn your house.
• Enjoy a special green treat such as a healthy green smoothie that includes kale or spinach. Give kids opportunities to help make the smoothie with adult supervision.
• Go to the library and find a book about St. Patrick and read together.
• Wear the color green on St. Patrick’s Day.
• The concept of corned beef originated in Ireland which is documented in writings dating back to the 12th Century. Made from the brisket, this well-known brine cured beef product often has potassium nitrate added to the brine to preserve the beef’s pink color. The word “corn” in corned beef refers to the “corns” or grains of coarse salts used to cure it.
“Ready to eat” corned beef can also be purchased in your local supermarket and is often served in Reuben Sandwiches. When corned beef is smoked with a spice mixture it is called pastrami.
Around Saint Patrick’s Day, corned beef consumption peaks, often being served as corned beef and cabbage.
Slow-Cooker Corned Beef and Cabbage
- 4 cups hot water
- 2 Tbsp. cider vinegar
- 2 Tbsp. sugar
- 1/2 tsp. freshly ground pepper
- 1 large or 2 medium onions, cut into wedges
- 5 carrots, peeled and cut into 3-inch pieces
- 1 3-lb. corned beef round or brisket with spice packet
- 8 small white or yellow potatoes, scrubbed and cut into quarters
- 1 head of green cabbage (about 1-1/2 lbs.), cored and cut into 10 wedges
In a 6-quart electric slow cooker, combine the water, vinegar, sugar, pepper and onions, mixing well. Place the corned beef in the mixture. Scatter the potatoes and carrots over the top and along the sides.
Cover and cook on high for 4 hours. Remove the lid and scatter the cabbage wedges over the top. Cover and continue cooking on high for 3 to 4 hours or longer until the beef is tender.
To serve, carve the beef into slices and serve with the cabbage, potatoes and carrots. Makes 6 to 8 servings.
Source: University of Vermont Extension Service
Irish Soda Bread
In a large bowl, combine:
- 6 cups flour
- 1 cup sugar
- 7 tsp. fresh baking powder
- 1/2 tsp. salt
- 2 tsp. fresh caraway seeds
- 1/2 cup vegetable oil
- 2 eggs
- 3 cups milk
Mix well by hand (the batter will get thick and sticky very quickly)
- 2 cups raisins
After it is combined, add 2 cups raisins and mix well. Grease and flour 2 metal loaf pans. Divide batter into the 2 prepared pans. Bake at 350 degrees for about 1 hour. It might take a little longer depending on oven temperature.
The top will split open and turn a nice light brown color. It is best if served lightly toasted or warmed in the microwave with butter.
Source: University of Vermont Extension Service
Traditional Irish Soda Bread With Buttermilk
- 4 cups all-purpose flour
- 1 tsp. baking soda
- 1 tsp. salt
- 1 to 1-1/2 cups buttermilk
Heat oven to 425 degrees. Brush a baking sheet with melted butter or spray with non-stick spray. Combine dry ingredients in a deep bowl. Gradually stir in 1 cup buttermilk, beating constantly, until dough is firm enough to be gathered into a ball. If dough crumbles, add up to 1/2 cup more buttermilk, 1 Tbsp. at a time, until it holds together.
Place on a lightly floured board and pat into an 8-inch flattened round loaf. Place loaf on baking sheet and slash a 1/2-inch deep “X” into the top of the dough with a small, sharp knife. Bake at 425 degrees for about 45 minutes, or until the top is golden. Serve hot.
Source: Oklahoma Cooperative Extension Service
Irish Potato Cakes
- 1-3/4 cups all-purpose flour
- 1 Tbsp. baking powder
- 1/2 tsp. salt
- 2 Tbsp. butter, unsalted
- 1/4 cup low-fat (1%) or skim milk
- 1-1/2 cups potato, mashed
Preheat the oven to 400 degrees. In a medium-sized bowl, mix together flour, baking powder, and salt. Cut butter into flour mixture. In a separate bowl, mix milk into mashed potatoes. Add mashed potato mixture to flour mixture and stir until it is a soft dough.
Roll out on a lightly floured surface until it is a circle that is about 1/2-inch thick. Cut into 8 wedges (like you are cutting a pizza). Put on a baking sheet sprayed with vegetable oil cooking spray. Bake for 15 to 20 minutes, or until golden brown.
Source: UMass Extension Service
Low-fat Shepherd’s Pie
- 1 Tbsp. canola oil
- 1 medium onion, finely chopped
- 2 large carrots, chopped
- 1 lb. extra-lean ground beef
- 2 Tbsp. Worcestershire sauce
- 2 Tbsp. no-salt-added tomato paste
- 2 tsp. dried mixed herbs
- 1 cup fat-free, reduced sodium beef broth
- 1 cup frozen peas
Topping
- 2 lbs. Yukon Gold potatoes, peeled and cut into 1- to 1-1/2-inch pieces
- 1/2 cup fat-free milk
- 1 Tbsp. light butter
In a large pot, heat canola oil on medium-low heat. Sauté onions and carrots until softened. Turn up heat to medium-high and add beef; cook until no longer pink. Add Worcestershire sauce, tomato paste, herbs and broth. Reduce heat and simmer uncovered for 15 minutes. Add peas, then simmer 5 minutes more.
If sauce seems too watery for your liking, combine 1 tsp. of cornstarch into 1/8 cup of water and stir into beef mixture.
While sauce is simmering, bring a large pot of water to boil. Add potatoes, reduce heat to a simmer and cook until tender, about 15-20 minutes. Drain water. Add milk and light butter. Mash with a potato masher until smooth. Season if you like.
Pour sauce into an 11-by-7 baking dish and allow to cool slightly. Top with potato. Optional: sprinkle with 1/3 cup reduced-fat cheese. Bake in a preheated 400-degree oven for 20-25 minutes.
Source: N.C. Cooperative Extension
(Un)Stuffed Cabbage Soup
Get the flavor of stuffed cabbage with a “little” less effort.
Meatballs
- 2 lbs. lean ground meat (or your favorite blend of pork and beef)
- 1 cup uncooked rice
- 1 Tbsp. salt
- 1 tsp. freshly ground black pepper
- 1/4 tsp. ground cumin
- 1/2 medium onion, minced
Soup
- 2 Tbsp. minced garlic (about 3 cloves)
- 2 Tbsp. olive oil
- 1 cup coarsely minced onion
- 1 cup thinly sliced carrots
- 1 cup tomato paste
- 1/2 cup brown sugar
- 1/2 cup ketchup
- One 28-oz. can whole peeled tomatoes with juice
- Salt and freshly ground black pepper
- 1 medium cabbage
- 1 bay leaf
- Sour cream for topping
For the meatballs, in a large bowl, combine the ground meat, rice, salt, pepper, cumin and onions. Form into 1-inch balls and set aside while you make the soup.
For the soup, in a 6-quart pot, sweat the garlic in the olive oil until white in color. Add the onions and sweat until translucent. Then add 1-1/2 cups water, the carrots, tomato paste, brown sugar, ketchup and whole tomatoes with juice. Season with salt and pepper and simmer at a lively bubble for 10 minutes. Crush the whole tomatoes with a potato masher or fork. Continue to simmer until the carrots are tender, about 10 more minutes.
Working in batches, transfer the soup to a blender and blend until smooth but not pureed. Return the soup to the pot. Remove the cabbage ribs and cut the leaves crosswise into 1/4-inch ribbons. Add the cabbage to the soup and stir to incorporate. Add the bay leaf and simmer over medium-high heat for 10 minutes more (the cabbage should be reduced in size).
Add water to thin the soup to the desired consistency. Add the meatballs and simmer for 25 minutes. Ladle the soup into bowls and garnish with sour cream.
Source: NC Cooperative Extension
Braised Cabbage
- 1 Tbsp. oil
- 1 large onion, chopped
- 1 lb. cabbage, cored and thinly sliced
- 1 apple, thinly sliced
- Black pepper to taste
- 1 Tbsp. brown sugar
- 1 cup warm water
- 1 Tbsp. vinegar
Heat the oil in a large skillet and add the onion. Sauté the onion for 1 minute. Add the cabbage and apple and cook for 5 minutes. Combine the pepper, brown sugar, water and vinegar. Add this mixture to the cabbage mixture and cook, covered, over low heat for 20 minutes. Stir every 5 minutes. Serve the cabbage hot or cold.
Source: University of Maine Extension Service
Hot Reuben Dip
- 1/2 lb. diced corned beef
- 1 package (8 oz.) cream cheese, softened
- 1 cup shredded Swiss cheese
- 1 cup sauerkraut, drained well
- 1/2 cup sour cream
- 1 Tbsp. ketchup (If you prefer you may substitute sour cream and ketchup with your favorite Thousand Island Dressing)
- 1 Tbsp. spicy brown mustard
- Cocktail Rye Bread (consider toasting)
In a medium bowl, combine corned beef, cream cheese, Swiss cheese, sauerkraut, sour cream, ketchup and mustard. Spoon into a greased, 1-quart baking dish. Bake at 350 degrees for 30 minutes, until hot and bubbly. Serve warm with rye bread.
Source: NC Cooperative Extension
