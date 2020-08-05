Now’s the time to enjoy the wonderful bounty of Hampshire County’s fresh peaches. From canning to peach pies there are many ways to enjoy this locally grown fruit.
Let’s not take for granted how easy it is for us to visit our local orchards and fruit stands to purchase this healthy product for our families. One peach is an excellent source of Vitamin C. Peaches also offer vitamins including Vitamin A, Vitamin E, niacin, riboflavin, and thiamin.
Canning peaches now is also a great way to preserve and enjoy peaches during the winter months. Peaches are high in acid and can therefore be processed in a boiling water canner. Adding syrup can help fruit retain shape, color and flavor.
Canning Peaches, Hot Pack Method
About 17.5 pounds peaches is needed to make 7 quarts. Dip fruit in boiling water for 30 to 60 seconds until skins loosen. Dip quickly in cold water and slip off skins. Cut in half; remove pits and slice if desired.
Place fruit in antioxidant solution and drain before boiling. In large saucepan, place fruit in water, juice or syrup and bring to a boil. Pack hot fruit into jars; cover with boiling liquid, leaving-1/2-inch headspace. Raw packs make poor quality peaches. Commercial unsweetened apple juice, pineapple juice, or white grape juice can also be used.
Syrup solutions for 4-quart loads:
Very light: 6-1/2 cups water and 3/4 cups sugar.
Light: 5-3/4 and 1-1/2
Medium: 5-1/4 and 2-1/4
Heavy: 5 and 3-1/4
Very heavy: 4-1/4 of each
Processing Times for peaches
Process in boiling water bath 30 minutes for pints and 35 minutes for quarts.
If you process in a pressure canner, set the dial gauge at 7 pounds and the weighted gauge at 10 pounds. Cook for 10 minutes whether it’s pints or quarts.
Source: WVUES We Can Fruits Food Preservation publication
Peach Jam
(about 8 half-pint jars)
- 2 quarts crushed, peeled peaches
- 1/2 cup water
- 6 cups sugar
Sterilize canning jars. Combine peaches and water; cook gently 10 minutes. Add sugar; slowly bring to boiling, stirring occasionally until sugar dissolves. Cook rapidly until think, about 15 minutes; stir frequently to prevent sticking. Pour hot jam into hot jars, leaving-1/4 inch headspace. Wipe jar rims and adjust lids. Process 5 minutes in a boiling water bath.
Source: Cooperative Extension University of GA
Peach Jelly With Powdered Pectin
- 3 cups peach juice (about 3-1/2 pounds peaches and-1/2 cup water)
- 5 cups sugar
- 1/2 cup bottled lemon juice
- l box powdered pectin
To prepare juice: Wash and slice or chop fully-ripe peaches. Do not pit or peel. Crush fruit. Place crushed fruit and-1/2 cup water in saucepan. Cover, bring to a boil and simmer 5 minutes, stirring occasionally. Extract juice.
To make jelly: Measure sugar and set aside. Measure prepared juice, powdered pectin and lemon juice into a large saucepot. Bring to a full boil over high heat, stirring occasionally. At once, stir in sugar.
Bring to a full rolling boil that cannot be stirred down. Boil hard 1 minute, stirring constantly. Remove from heat, quickly skim off foam. Pour jelly immediately into hot, sterile canning jars, leaving-1/4-inch headspace. Wipe jar rims and adjust lids. Process for 5 minutes in a boiling water bath.
Yield: About 5 or 6 half-pint jars
Source: Clemson Cooperative Extension Service
Peach Pie Filling
The 1st measurement is for 1 quart and the 2nd is for a batch of 7 quarts.
- Fresh sliced peaches: 3-1/2 cups or 6 quarts
- Granulated sugar: 1 cup or 7 cups
- ClearJel: 1/4 cup+1 Tbsp. or 2 cups+3 Tbsp.
- Cold water: 3/4 cup or 5-1/4 cups
- Cinnamon (optional): 1/8 tsp. or 1 tsp.
- Almond extract (optional): 1/8 tsp. or 2 tsp.
- Bottled lemon juice: 1/4 cup or 1-3/4 cups
- Select ripe but firm peaches. Red Haven, Redskin, Sun High and other varieties of similar quality are suitable.
Peel peaches.
To loosen skins, submerge peaches in boiling water for 30 to 60 seconds and then place them in cold water for 20 seconds.
Slip off skins and prepare slices-1/2 inch wide.
Place slices in water containing 1 tsp. of ascorbic acid crystals or 6 500-milligram vitamin C tablets in 1 gallon of water to prevent browning.
For fresh fruit, place 6 cups at a time in 1 gallon of boiling water.
Boil each batch for 1 minute after the water returns to a boil.
Drain but keep heated fruit in a covered bowl or pot.
Combine sugar, ClearJel, water and cinnamon or almond extract in a large kettle.
Stir and cook on medium-high heat until mixture thickens and begins to bubble.
Add lemon juice and boil sauce for 1 minute more, stirring constantly.
Fold in drained peach slices and continue to heat for 3 minutes, then fill jars with mixture, leaving 1 inch of headspace, and process without delay.
Recommended process times for peach pie filling in a boiling water canner is 30 minutes up to 1,000 feet altitude and 35 minutes for 1,001 to 3,000 feet.
Source: Penn State Extension Service
Peach Crisp
- 2 cans of peaches (drained). Save the juice or use fresh peaches
- 1 Tbsp. cornstarch or flour
- 1/4 tsp. ground cloves
- 1/2 tsp. cinnamon
- Dash of nutmeg
Topping
- 1 cup oats
- 1/4 cup flour
- 1/4 cup brown sugar
- 2 Tbsp. reduced-fat margarine or reduced-fat cooking spray
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. In an 8-by-8 baking dish place the peaches and then mix the cornstarch, cloves, cinnamon and nutmeg and sprinkle over the fruit. Mix the topping ingredients and sprinkle over the fruit. If using cooking spray, mix all the ingredients less the spray, sprinkle over the fruit and then just lightly spray the top. Bake for 45 minutes.
Yield: makes 6-8 servings
Source: WVUES Family Nutrition Program
Peachy Pork Loin
- 10 to 12 fresh peaches, unpeeled
- 1/4 cup lemon juice
- 1/4 cup soy sauce, reduced sodium
- 1/3 cup honey
- 1 clove garlic, finely minced
- 1/8 tsp. ginger
- 1/8 tsp. pepper
- 4- to 6-pound pork loin roast
Cut 5 peaches in half and remove pits. Blend to make 2 cups of puree. Mix 1 cup of the puree with 1 Tbsp. of lemon juice. Refrigerate.
Combine remaining peach puree with the remaining lemon juice, soy sauce, honey, minced garlic, ginger and pepper. Pour over meat and marinate in a non-reactive container or large sealed plastic bag in the refrigerator for 3 hours or more, turning occasionally. Drain and reserve marinade.
Cook meat on a spit over low coals for about 3 hours, basting often with marinade. Cut the remaining peaches in half and remove pits. About 30 to 40 minutes before the roast is done, place the peach halves on a double thickness of foil under the roast. Brush with marinade and serve as a garnish surrounding the roast. Heat the refrigerated peach mixture with the marinade to serve with the roast.
Recipe Source: North Carolina Cooperative Extension Service
Peach Pie Smoothie
- 1/2 cup nonfat or 1-percent low-fat milk
- 1/2 cup nonfat plain yogurt
- 1 cup frozen unsweetened peaches
- 1 Tbsp. honey, plus more to taste
- 1/4 tsp. vanilla extract
- 1/8 tsp. ground cinnamon
- Pinch ground nutmeg
- Pinch ground ginger
Put all ingredients into a blender and blend until smooth.
Recipe Source: North Carolina Cooperative Extension Service
Low-Fat Peach Pound Cake
- 1/3 cup vegetable oil
- 1/2 cup plain low fat yogurt
- 1-1/2 cups sugar, divided
- 3 eggs
- 2 egg whites
- 2 cups chopped, fresh peaches
- 1 tsp. vanilla
- 3 cups flour, divided
- 1-1/2 tsp. baking powder
- 1/2 tsp. salt
Spray a 10-inch tube pan with cooking spray. Sprinkle with 1 tsp. sugar. Combine oil and yogurt; gradually add remaining sugar, beating well. Add whole eggs and whites, one at a time, beating well after each addition.
Add vanilla and mix well. Combine 2-3/4 cups flour, baking powder and salt. Gradually add to yogurt mixture; beat until well blended. Dredge peaches with remaining-1/4 cup flour. Fold peaches into batter.
Pour batter into prepared pan. Bake at 350 degrees for 1 hour 10 minutes. Remove from pan and cool completely. Yield: 16 servings
Recipe Source: North Carolina Cooperative Extension Service
Peach Pie
- 4 cups sliced fresh peaches
- 1-1/2 cups cane sugar
- 2 Tbsp. orange or apple juice
- 5 Tbsp. cornstarch
- 1/2 tsp. cinnamon
- Pinch of nutmeg
Crumble
- 1/2 cup sugar
- 1/2 cup butter
- 1 cup flour
Cut peaches into 1-inch pieces, add juice and simmer in a pot over medium high heat. Mix together sugar, cornstarch, cinnamon and nutmeg in a small bowl. After peaches release some juice pour the sugar mixture to the pot and stir well. Stir the pot frequently.
Once the filling has thickened remove from heat and pour in the pie shell. Mix the crumble ingredients together to achieve a grainy consistency. Top the filling with the crumble and bake at 350 degrees for 45 to 60 minutes until the pie get bubbly around the edges.
Recipe Source: Cornell Extension Service
Peach Sherbet
- 1 envelope unflavored gelatin
- 1/4 cup cold water
- 1/2 cup boiling water
- 1/4 cup sugar
- 2 cups mashed peaches
- 1 quart nonfat buttermilk
- 2/3 cup lemon juice
Soften gelatin by sprinkling it over cold water; let it soak until all gelatin is moist. Then add gelatin to boiling water and stir until dissolved. Add sugar, peaches, buttermilk and lemon juice. Stir until mixed well.
Pour into 2 square baking pans and place in freezer. When half frozen, scrape into a bowl; beat with electric mixer. Return to pans; freeze until firm.
