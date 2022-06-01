You’ll be growing more than food
Many of us have been toiling away in the garden for several weeks now, maybe months if you had an early start. Have you thought about sharing the workload with the little ones who occupy your house or neighborhood?
Gardens are an easy and common tradition to pass from one generation to the next. I can remember some of the things my grandparents grew – poppies, bleeding hearts and yellow pear tomatoes! The smell of fresh carrots still reminds me of my grandparents’ garden.
Little ones may be learning more than you realize from a garden. Of course, gardens teach skills like patience and perseverance and the hugely valuable skill of growing your own food. But the very basis of science, experimentation, can easily be demonstrated in the garden.
Kids can observe (an important part of science) and design their own garden experiments. These experiments can increase the necessary critical thinking and problem-solving skills our children need.
In a 2005 study, science achievement scores were significantly higher for 3rd-, 4th- and 5th grade students who participated in a gardening program than those who did not.
Teaching science in a garden can provide children with opportunities to see science not just as a set of facts to be learned, but as a method to discover and understand the world around them.
In addition to an improvement in science skills, gardening with kids can increase many aspects of child wellness, including social skills. Multiple studies have shown garden programs can increase a child’s ability to bond with parents and other adults.
An analysis of studies of early childhood learning found environmental exposures, especially for children under the age of 6, are incredibly important for long term health.
School gardens also increase physical activity and healthy eating. In fact, children are more likely to try veggies that they grow themselves.
Although, simply inviting your child into the garden is a great way to get them outdoors and learning, here are some ideas to encourage young garden explorers.
• Print off local identification guides for native plants, birds, and trees and practice identifying the species around your garden
• Put up birdhouses and feeders to encourage birds
• Grow a Giants Garden full of large pumpkins, walking stick cabbages, yard long beans and gourds
• Learn about pollination and flower structure by planting several types of flowering plants
• Plant a self-sowing garden – full of tomatoes, cosmos, marigolds, dill – and watch these plants come back year after year. Help your child identify the little plants that come back the following year.
• Create a garden journal for children to write down and draw what they see in the garden. They can make their own “plant identification guide.”
• Make meal plans that involve the produce harvested from garden.
• Plant a moon garden for night time flowers and pollinators. Plant species like moon vine, flowering tobacco and yarrow.
• Plant tall and vining crops. Use crops like mammoth sunflowers, cucamelons, multi-colored beans, decorative gourds, love-in-a-puff and runner beans. Plant these crops in a square so they form a fort by mid-summer.
• Spend some time in the garden at night. See if you can identify the birds and animals you hear. Identify constellations you see.
• Plant herbs; have the little ones smell, taste and cook with them.
• Plant a butterfly or hummingbird garden. Allow children to design art for the garden – paint garden signs or rocks.
• Create a garden scavenger hunt and have you child searching for common objects found in your yard and garden.
• Allow children to plant or design themed gardens. Example themes include rainbow gardens, salsa gardens, dinosaur gardens, fairy gardens.
Once your child has a harvest, encourage them to cook with their bounty.
Carrot Cake Bites
- Non-stick cooking spray
- 1/2 cup flour
- 1 cup dry oats
- 1 Tbsp. cinnamon
- 1/2 tsp. baking soda
- 1 cup brown sugar
- 1 egg
- 1/2 cup butter
- 1 cup shredded carrots
- 1/2 cup raisins
- 1/2 package cream cheese (about 4 oz.)
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Spray cookie sheet with non-stick spray. Mix together flour, oats, cinnamon, baking soda and brown sugar in a large bowl. In a separate bowl, beat egg, butter, carrots, raisins and cream cheese together.
Add egg mixture to flour mixture. Stir until all ingredients are mixed and batter forms. Drop dough by small teaspoon onto a cookie sheet. Bake at 350 degrees for 20 minutes.
Source: NC Cooperative Extension
Cowboy Salad
- 2 cans (15 oz. each) black-eyed peas or black beans, drained and rinsed (try a mix or other types)
- 1-1/2 cups corn (fresh, frozen, or canned, drained and rinsed)
- 1 bunch cilantro, chopped
- 1 bunch green onions (about 5 green onions), chopped
- 3 medium tomatoes, diced
- 1 avocado, chopped (optional)
- 1 Tbsp. vegetable oil
- 2 Tbsp. vinegar or lime juice
- 1/2 tsp. each salt and pepper
Wash hands with soap and water. In a large bowl, combine all the veggies. In a small bowl, mix together oil, vinegar, salt and pepper. Pour oil mixture over veggies and toss lightly. Refrigerate leftovers within 2 hours.
Notes: Use as a filling for tacos, burritos or wraps, on a burger, over a baked potato, or as a snack with tortilla chips. Try adding other vegetables such as sweet or hot peppers, cucumber or zucchini. Freeze extra lime juice to use later. Cook your own dry beans. One can (15 oz.) is about 1-1/2 to 1-3/4 cups drained beans. Try adding cilantro on top for more flavor.
Source: OSU Extension Service
Fruit Salsa with Cinnamon Chips
- 3 kiwi, gently rubbed under cold running water, peeled and diced
- 2 apples, gently rubbed under cold running water, peeled, cored, and diced
- 6 oz. raspberries, washed gently under cool running water
- 1 lb. strawberries, washed gently under cool running water, sliced
- 2 Tbsp. sugar
- 1 Tbsp. brown sugar
- 3 Tbsp. strawberry fruit preserves
- 1/2 cup sugar
- 1 tsp. cinnamon
- 10 whole wheat flour tortillas
Wash hands with soap and water. In a large bowl, combine kiwis, apples, raspberries, strawberries, 2 Tbsp. sugar, brown sugar and fruit preserves. Mix gently. Cover and chill in the refrigerator for at least 15 minutes. In a small bowl, mix 1/2 cup sugar with cinnamon. Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
Cut tortillas into wedges and arrange in a single layer on a large baking sheet. Coat one side of each wedge with cooking spray. Sprinkle wedges with cinnamon and sugar mixture. Spray again with cooking spray. Bake 8-10 minutes. Repeat with any remaining tortilla wedges. Serve with chilled fruit salsa. Store leftover salsa in a sealed container in the refrigerator for up to 4 days.
Source: University of Nebraska-Lincoln Extension Service
Peter Pumpkin Bars
- 16-oz. can pumpkin
- 1-1/2 cups rolled oats
- 1-1/2 cups brown sugar, packed
- 1 Tbsp. cinnamon
- 4 eggs
- 2 tsp. baking powder
- 3/4 cup vegetable oil
- 1 tsp. baking soda
- 1-1/2 cups flour
In a mixing bowl stir together pumpkin, brown sugar, eggs and oil until well mixed. In another bowl, combine flour, oats cinnamon, baking powder and baking soda. Combine flour mixture with pumpkin mixture and mix well. Pour into greased 9-by-13 pan. Bake at 350 degrees for 30 minutes.
Source: University of Nebraska-Lincoln Extension Service
Summer Vegetable and Pasta Salad
- 3 cups uncooked whole wheat pasta
- 1 cup chopped broccoli
- 1 cup peeled and diced cucumber
- 1 cup sliced summer squash
- 3/4 cup Italian salad dressing
Cook pasta according to package directions. Rinse with cold water. Place in large bowl. Add remaining ingredients and mix well. Refrigerate leftovers within 2 hours.
Source: OSU Extension Service
Veggie Pizza
- 1/2 cup plain yogurt
- 8 oz. low-fat cream cheese
- 2 Tbsp. ranch dressing mix
- Whole grain crackers
- Chopped or grated vegetables such as broccoli, carrots, tomatoes, cucumber, etc.
Blend softened cream cheese with yogurt and dry dressing until smooth. Refrigerate.
Wash and prepare vegetables. Spread cream cheese mixture on crackers. Top with vegetables.
Source: University of Nebraska-Lincoln Extension Service
Veggie Tots
- 2 cups russet potatoes ready to serve
- 2 cups frozen broccoli florets thawed
- 1.5 cups shredded Parmesan cheese
- 1/8 cup grated Parmesan cheese
- 1/2 cup dry bread crumbs
- 1 egg white
- 1 Tbsp. Italian seasoning
Preheat oven to 425 degrees, place oven rack in the middle of the oven and line baking sheet with silicone mat or parchment paper. Steam or microwave the potatoes to the point where a fork is easily inserted but it’s too tough to eat (20 seconds for ready-to-eat potatoes in microwave). Once they are cooked, drain them and set them aside to cool down.
Then place 2 cups of thawed broccoli florets into your food processor and pulse it until the broccoli resembles coarse rice. (should yield 1-1/2 cups chopped) Measure out 1-1/2 cups of the finely chopped broccoli and transfer into a large bowl.
Next, pulse the semi-cooked potatoes and 1-1/2 cups of the Parmesan cheese; pulse just enough to break up the potatoes and combine then with the cheese.
Place the cheese and potato mixture into the bowl with the broccoli. Add seasoning into the large bowl and fold all ingredients with a large spatula to combine all ingredients evenly.
Then place grated Parmesan cheese and Panko bread crumbs into small bowl. Form small balls with a 1 Tbsp. size cookie scoop or your hands and a spoon with the folded. Once the ball is formed, roll each veggie tot in the grated-cheese-and-bread-crumb coating.
Place each veggie tot on the baking sheet, about 1/2 inch apart. Bake 12 minutes, until golden brown. Remove from the oven, let cool for 2-3 minutes and enjoy!
Source: Texas A&M AgriLife Extension
