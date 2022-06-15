Fair season is upon us and this means an abundance of opportunities for showing off the agricultural heritage of Hampshire County.
During the last week of July, many youth FFA and 4-H members will have their animals judged during the week-long event, but did you know other community members can show off their gardening, cooking and crafting skills. It is a time-honored tradition for the Extension Service to host judging events that honor quality agricultural products.
Fair participation is a well-established American tradition, the county and state fairs were first established in the United States in the early 19th Century, and like today they were focused on agricultural exposition and innovation.
According to Arcadia Publishing the 1st example of a county fair was held in Pittsfield, Mass., where local farmers brought their livestock to be judged on quality. Although this 1st fair was small, soon activities for men, women and children of all ages were included in fair lineups as the idea spread across rural communities.
The Hampshire County Community Educational Outreach Service (CEOS) hosts exhibits of local, handmade items from pies to pickles. Start planning your exhibit by selecting canning or baking recipes you’d like to try. Test out the recipe now to allow for plenty of time to adjust to a winning product.
In addition to kitchen skills, community members can submit exhibits of several different crafting skills including, needlework, knitting, sewing, painting, and scrapbooking. To participate simply reach out to the Extension Office for the list of accepted items and start your plan today.
In addition to the CEOS building, the Potomac Highlands Master Gardeners host the Crops Barn. Just as it sounds, this barn hosts vegetables, flowers and other garden products. If you’ve visited any fair and seen giant pumpkins and tall sunflowers, this barn is Hampshire County’s version of the event. Full lists of items that will be accepted for exhibits can be obtained by calling or visiting the Extension Office in Romney.
Products should be prepared for display much like they would be prepared for sale at a market. Customers typically expect clean, true to type produce of appropriate size for the species. Select fruits and vegetables that are free from diseases and insect damage, or those that have been damaged by environmental stressors like sun or hail.
Most displays require an exact number of specimens to be displayed. For example, at the Hampshire County Fair, a green bean entry would require 12 beans and a beet exhibit would require 5 beets. Judges do consider the uniformity of each fruit or vegetable in the display — meaning if you are choosing to display beets, make sure to select 5 that are of uniform color and shape.
You would not want to display 1 white beet in a display of otherwise dark red beets. Of course, the produce will decline in quality as the fair week progresses, but the judging takes place the 1st day when the produce is at peak quality.
For displaying flowers, be sure to remove any dead foliage, or spent flowers. Try to select uniform blooms that are large and brightly colored. Check specifics for individual flower types, but most showy flowers are displayed as a single bloom.
Harvest the flowers right before they have fully opened, so they are at their prime at the time of judging. Be sure to harvest a couple extra flowers at the prime stage in case one is damaged during transport.
Have an abundance of flowers? Consider entering a whole arrangement.
If you are looking for recipes to test out during fair week try adding “extension service” to an internet search. Browsing recipes provided by extension will ensure you are using safe, tested recipes for cooking and canning. Below are some examples.
Apple Preserves with powdered pectin
- 6 cups peeled, cored, sliced apples
- 1 cup water
- 1 Tbsp. lemon juice
- 1 package powdered pectin
- 1/2 lemon, thinly sliced (optional)
- 4 cups sugar
- 2 tsp. ground nutmeg
Please read Using Boiling Water Canners before beginning. If this is your 1st time canning, it is recommended that you read Principles of Home Canning.
Sterilize canning jars. Combine apples, water and lemon juice in a large saucepot. Simmer covered for 10 minutes. Stir in pectin and bring to a full rolling boil, stirring frequently. Add lemon slices (optional) and sugar. Return to a full rolling boil. Boil hard 1 minute, stirring frequently. Remove from heat; add nutmeg.
Pour hot preserves into hot jars, leaving 1/4-inch headspace. Wipe rims of jars with a dampened clean paper towel; adjust 2-piece metal canning lids. Process in a boiling water canner for 5 minutes at altitudes of 0-1,000 feet, for 10 minutes at altitudes of 1,001 to 6,000 feet.
Source: University of Georgia Extension
Bread and Butter Pickles
- 6 pounds pickling cucumbers (4 to 5 inch)
- 8 cups onions, thinly sliced (about 3 lbs.)
- 1/2 cup canning or pickling salt
- 4 cups vinegar (5%)
- 4-1/2 cups sugar
- 2 Tbsp. mustard seed
- 1-1/2 Tbsp. celery seed
- 1 Tbsp. ground turmeric
- 1 cup pickling lime (optional – makes firmer pickles)
Yield: About 8 pints
Wash cucumbers. Cut 1/16-inch off blossom end and discard. Cut into 3/16-inch slices.
Combine cucumbers, onions and salt in a large bowl. Cover with 2 inches of ice. Refrigerate 3 to 4 hours, adding more ice as needed. Combine remaining ingredients in a large pot and boil 10 minutes.
Drain and add cucumbers and onions; slowly reheat to boiling. Fill jars with slices and cooking syrup, leaving 1/2-inch headspace. Secure lids and process in a water bath canner for 10 minutes (Altitudes above 1,000 feet require an increase in processing time).
For firmer pickles, wash, trim and slice as outlined above, then mix 1 cup pickling lime and 1/2 cup salt to 1 gallon water in a 2- to 3-gallon crock or enamelware container. Soak cucumber slices in lime water for 12 to 24 hours, stirring occasionally.
Remove from lime solution, rinse and re-soak 1 hour in fresh, cold water. Repeat the rinsing and soaking steps 2 more times. Drain well. Continue with processing as directed. In this option, onions are not limed.
Source: SDSU Extension
Fermented Dill Pickles
- 4 lbs. pickling cucumbers, 3 to 6 inches long
- 4 to 5 heads fresh or dry dill weed or 2 Tbsp. dill seed
- 1/2 cup canning and pickling salt
- 1/4 cup vinegar (5% acetic acid)
- 8 cups water
- 1 or more of the following:
- 2 tsp. whole mixed pickling spice (optional)
- 2 garlic cloves, peeled (optional)
- 2 dried red peppers (optional)
Wash cucumbers and drain on a rack or wipe dry. Handle gently to avoid bruising. Trim 1/16 inch from the blossom end and discard, but leave 1 ⁄4-inch stem attached. Place half of dill and spices on the bottom of a clean crock or a container of glass or food-grade plastic. Add cucumbers, remaining dill and spices.
Mix the vinegar and water together. Add salt and stir to dissolve. Pour the vinegar and salt mixture over cucumbers.
Cover with a heavy plate or lid that fits inside the crock or container. Use a weight to hold the plate down and keep the cucumbers under the brine. Cover the crock loosely with a clean cloth.
Keep pickles at room temperature (70 to 75 degrees). Temperatures of 55 to 65 are acceptable, but then fermentation will take 5 to 6 weeks. Avoid temperatures above 80, or pickles will become too soft during fermentation.
Do not stir pickles around in the container but be sure they are completely covered with brine. If necessary, make more brine using the original proportions. Remove scum daily. Most scum can be avoided if you use a brine-filled bag to seal the crock.
Caution: If the pickles become soft or slimy, or develop a disagreeable odor, discard them.
In about 3 weeks, the cucumbers will have become olive green and should have a desirable flavor.
Once the fermentation is complete, heat process pickles for storage. To process fermented dill pickles, drain the pickles, collecting the fermentation brine. Strain the fermentation brine through a double layer of cheesecloth or paper coffee filters into a large pan. Heat to boiling, and simmer for 5 minutes.
Source: University of Wisconsin-Extension Service
Guiltless Apple Pie
- 2 refrigerated pie crusts
- 6 cups apples thinly sliced
- 1/4 cup sugar
- 1-1/2 Tbsp. flour
- 1 tsp. cinnamon
- 1/4 tsp. nutmeg
- 1/4 tsp. all spice
- 1/4 tsp. salt
- 1 Tbsp. lemon juice
Preheat oven to 425 degrees. Wash, peel and thinly slice apples.
In a large bowl, mix sliced apples and remaining ingredients. Place 1 pie crust in an ungreased pie plate. Press firmly against the bottom and sides. Add apple mixture to pie dish. Top with the 2nd crust. Press pie crust edges together to seal. Cut slits or shapes in several places in the top crust.
Bake for 40-45 minutes or until apples are soft and crust is golden brown. Cover edge of crust with 2-3 inch wide foil strips for 15-20 minutes to prevent the edges from burning.
Let the pie cool for at least 2 hours before serving. The filling will thicken as it cools.
Source: Texas A&M AgriLife Extension
Pear Butter
- 2 quarts pear pulp (about 20 medium, fully ripe pears)
- 4 cups sugar
- 1 tsp. grated orange rind
- 1/3 cup orange juice
- 1/2 tsp. ground nutmeg
Cut pears in quarters and remove cores. Cook until soft, adding only enough water to prevent sticking (about 1/2 cup.) Press through a sieve or food mill. Measure pulp.
Add remaining ingredients and cook until thick, about 15 minutes. As mixture thickens, stir frequently to prevent sticking. (Refer to doneness tests described above.) Pour hot butter into hot sterilized jars, leaving 1/4-inch headspace. Wipe jar rims and adjust lids. Process 5 minutes in a boiling water bath or atmospheric steam canner. (Adjust process times for high altitudes.)
Remove canner from heat and remove canner lid. Wait 5 minutes before removing jars. Makes about 4 half-pint jars.
Source: Penn State Extension
Strawberry Jam
- 5-1/2 cups strawberries, crushed (about 3 quart boxes)
- 6 cups sugar
- 1 package powdered pectin
Sort and wash fully ripe strawberries. Remove stems and caps. Crush berries.
Measure crushed strawberries into a kettle. Add pectin and stir well.
Place on high heat and bring quickly to a full boil with bubble over the entire surface; stir constantly.
Add sugar, continue stirring and heat again to a full, bubbling boil. Boil hard for 1 minute, stirring constantly. Remove from heat and skim the surface.
Fill hot jam immediately into hot, sterile jars, leaving 1/4-inch headspace.
Wipe rims of jars with a dampened, clean paper towel; secure lids and process in a water bath canner for 5 minutes (Altitudes above 1,000 feet require an increase in processing time).
Source: SDSU Extension
