“Eating seasonally” isn’t exactly a new concept. In fact, it used to be the only option.
It’s as simple as it sounds — you just eat what can be harvested on that particular date. There are multiple reasons seasonal eating is good for you, and rather enjoyable.
For example, right now in gardens all around Hampshire County there are several patches of garden plants that are producing an abundance of beautiful red strawberries.
There is a reason you can’t beat this straight-out-of-the-garden taste. These berries are as fresh as you can get, and locally grown berries have more nutrients than berries that have been shipped long distances. Picking something out of your own garden or purchasing from a farm stand or farmers market is the epitome of seasonal eating.
As soon as produce is picked it begins to lose valuable nutrients, so the sooner you consume your produce the more nutrients (and taste) you get.
Modern storage methods manage to get all types of produce to grocery stores year-round, but they simply cannot keep the same taste and nutrition as produce grown and harvested locally.
Eating with the seasons can even result in a lower food bill. Seasonal produce often travels fewer miles to the store and is abundant resulting in lower prices. It is often easy to guess which fruits and vegetables are in season based on the items that are on sale at the grocery store.
Eating seasonally reduces the carbon footprint of that fruit or vegetable, if you are choosing to eat local produce the amount of transportation and therefore fossil fuels required to get that food to your house decreases dramatically.
There are several ways to figure out what is in season. Start with online produce calendars explaining when crops are in season. Next, simply talk to the farmer next door or visit a farmers market. Most likely the crops you find at these markets are not only in-season, but harvested locally.
Another way to ensure seasonal eating is to join a CSA — that’s Community Supported Agriculture — subscription plan. These programs that typically involve picking up a basket of produce each week and ensures you are getting fresh, seasonal produce. Of course, the most time-tested way to ensure you are eating seasonally is to grow it yourself.
If you are looking for fresh produce in the first few weeks of June in Hampshire County look for strawberries, asparagus, radishes, turnips, carrots and leafy greens. Some farmers using season extension techniques like high tunnels may even have the start of some heat-loving vegetables.
Enjoy your fresh produce using these recipes.
Dijon Chicken Asparagus Roll-ups
- 3 Tbsp. Dijon mustard
- 1/2 cup low fat mayonnaise
- 1 lemon, juiced (approximately 3 Tbsp.)
- 2 tsp. dried thyme
- 2 tsp. black pepper
- 1/2 tsp. salt
- 16 spears fresh asparagus, trimmed
- 4 skinless, boneless chicken breast halves (about 5 oz. each)
- 4 slices skimmed mozzarella cheese
- 1 cup panko bread crumbs
Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Grease an 11-by-7-inch baking dish. In a bowl, mix together the mustard, mayonnaise, lemon juice, thyme, salt and pepper; set aside. Place asparagus in a microwave-safe dish and microwave on high 1 to 1-1/2 minutes.
Place chicken breasts between 2 sheets of heavy plastic (a re-sealable freezer bag works well) on a firm surface. Pound the chicken breasts with the smooth side of a meat mallet to thickness of 1/4 inch.
Place 1 slice of cheese and 4 asparagus spears on each breast. Tightly roll the chicken breasts around the asparagus and cheese. Place each, seam side down, in the prepared baking dish. Apply a coating of the mustard mixture to each chicken breast and sprinkle each with the panko crumbs, pressing the crumbs into the chicken to secure.
Bake 35 minutes or until the chicken temperature is 165 degrees. For crisper chicken, place roll-ups under the broiler for 1-2 minutes on high.
Source: University of Kentucky Extension
Fresh Strawberry Vinaigrette Salad Dressing
- 1 cup strawberries, sliced
- 3 Tbsp. olive oil
- 1 Tbsp. balsamic vinegar
- 1 Tbsp. honey
- Salt and pepper to taste
Whisk vinegar and honey together in a small bowl. Add the sliced strawberries and mix to coat. Let sit for 30 minutes.
Place all ingredients in a blender or food processor and blend until smooth. Taste and adjust seasoning if necessary. Serve immediately or store in the refrigerator for up to 3 days. Makes about 1/2 cup.
Source: N.C. Cooperative Extension
Roasted Cabbage Wedges
- 1 medium cabbage
- 4 Tbsp. (avocado) oil
- 2 tsp. sea salt (or kosher salt)
- 1 tsp. black pepper, ground
- 1/2 cup Parmesan cheese, grated
Preheat oven to 425 degrees. Cut the cabbage in half and then quarters, slice out the core to discard (or put into the compost), and then cut the cabbage quarters into 1- to 1-1/2-inch wedges. Place the wedges onto a parchment paper-lined baking sheet and brush with avocado oil.
Sprinkle salt and pepper and put 1 Tbsp. of freshly grated parmesan cheese on each wedge. Roast in oven for 25 minutes and enjoy. Makes 4 servings.
Source: West Virginia University Extension
Roasted Root Vegetables
- Nonstick cooking spray
- 1 potato, cubed in 1-inch pieces
- 1 turnip, cubed in 1-inch pieces
- 1 sweet potato, cubed in 1-inch pieces
- 1 rutabaga, cubed in 1-inch pieces
- 2 carrots, cubed in 1-inch pieces
- 1 onion, coarsely chopped
- 1 Tbsp. canola oil
- 1 tsp. dried rosemary
- 1 tsp. garlic powder
- 1tsp. dried sage
- 3 Tbsp. Parmesan cheese
Heat oven to 350 degrees. Spray a baking sheet with nonstick spray. Rinse potatoes, turnip, rutabaga, and carrots, leaving skins on, and cube. As vegetables are cubed, add them to a large plastic food storage bag.
Add chopped onion, oil, and seasonings to plastic bag. Seal plastic bag and shake well to distribute seasonings. Spread contents of bag in an even layer on baking sheet. Bake at 350 degrees for 1 hour or until tender.Sprinkle with Parmesan cheese before serving.
Source: Virginia Cooperative Extension
Snap Pea Salad
- 3 Tbsp. olive oil
- 3 Tbsp. lemon juice
- 1/4 tsp. salt
- 1 tsp. fresh or 1/2 tsp dried oregano
- 1 garlic clove, minced
- 1 lb. sugar snap peas, gently rubbed under cold running water, trimmed and strings removed
- 3 oz. spring greens or spinach, gently rubbed under cold running water and patted dry
- Lemon Vinaigrette: In a small jar or bowl, combine olive oil, lemon juice, salt, oregano and garlic. Cover and set aside. This can be made a day in advance. Refrigerate until ready to serve.
Slice peas in half on the diagonal. Set aside.
Fill a 2-quart saucepan (medium sized) half-full with water. Cover and bring to a boil. Add raw peas and blanch for 2 minutes. Drain. Place in bowl and cover with cold water. Drain again.
Stir together the vinaigrette. Add about 1/4 cup of vinaigrette to peas and stir. Place greens or spinach on a large platter. Top with peas. Use additional dressing if desired. Store leftovers in a sealed container in the refrigerator for up to 4 days.
Source: University of Nebraska Lincoln Extension
Spinach Pasta Bake
- 2 cups whole-wheat penne pasta
- 1 lb. lean ground beef
- 1 large onion, chopped
- 1 large carrot, shredded
- 1 tsp. black pepper
- 1-1/2 tsp. dry basil
- 1 tsp. garlic powder
- 1 tsp. dried oregano
- 1 can (14 oz.) Italian diced tomatoes, drained
- 10 oz. fresh spinach, chopped
- 1 cup low-fat shredded Mozzarella cheese
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Cook pasta according to package directions. Drain and cover to keep warm. In a large skillet over medium heat, cook the beef and onions until beef is no longer pink. Drain.
Return beef to skillet. Add carrots and spices and cook an additional 2 minutes. Stir in tomatoes. Reduce heat to low. Cover and simmer 10 minutes. Add pasta and spinach and mix well. Cover and cook an additional 3 minutes or until spinach is wilted. Pour into greased 3-quart baking dish. Sprinkle with Mozzarella cheese. Bake, uncovered for 10 minutes.
Source: University of Kentucky Extension
Strawberry Pistachio Dutch Baby
- 1 qt. fresh strawberries
- 2 tsp. powdered sugar
- 2 tsp. grated lemon rind, divided
- 2 Tbsp. fresh lemon juice
- Cooking spray
- 1 Tbsp. cornstarch
- 10 Tbsp. fat-free milk
- 1/2 cup all-purpose flour
- 2 large eggs
- 1 large egg white
- 2-1/2 Tbsp. butter, melted and divided
- 2 Tbsp. shelled unsalted pistachios, crushed
Hull and quarter strawberries; place in a medium bowl. Add sugar, 1 tsp. lemon rind, and juice; toss well. Set aside.
Spray a 12-inch cast-iron skillet with cooking spray. Place in oven; preheat to 450 degrees. Combine cornstarch, milk, flour, eggs, egg white, remaining 1 tsp. lemon rind and 1 Tbsp. butter in a blender; blend until smooth.
Once oven is preheated, remove pan. Add remaining 1-1⁄2 Tbsp. butter to pan; swirl to coat. Add batter to pan; place pan in oven. Bake at 450 degrees for 20 minutes or until batter is very puffed and deeply browned. Remove from oven. Top with strawberry mixture; sprinkle with nuts. Slice into quarters; serve immediately.
Source: N.C. Cooperative Extension
