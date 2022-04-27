It’s the time of year in West Virginia when rhubarb’s red stalks and large leaves span our gardens.
Rhubarb is an edible perennial that is a member of the buckwheat family. Rhubarb is a fruit with high acidity which gives it a tart flavor. Many recognize it as the “pie plant.”
Although fresh rhubarb is at its peak through May and June, harvesting can continue through the summer if plants have adequate water and don’t wilt from the intense heat of July and August.
Asia has cultivated rhubarb and used it for medicinal purposes for thousands of years. While folklore credits Benjamin Franklin with bringing rhubarb to America in the 1700s, the United States did not start using it for culinary purposes until the late 18th or early 19th century.
Rhubarb is 95% water and is a significant source of vitamins A and C. It also contains calcium and potassium. While it’s low in fats and carbohydrates, its high acidity requires the addition of sugar which can greatly add to the caloric content.
There are over 40 polyphenol compounds in rhubarb including anthocyanins, the disease-fighting compound that’s also in blueberries. Cooking rhubarb increases its polyphenol content and overall antioxidant capacity.
Research suggests there are beneficial compounds in rhubarb that may also reduce inflammation, lower blood pressure, lower cholesterol, fight cancer, and protect eye and brain health.
Rhubarb performs best in well drained, fertile soils that are high in organic matter. Harvest rhubarb when the stalks are approximately 10 to 15 inches long. Hold the stalk near its base and cut the stalk with a sharp knife. Discard the large leaf blades as they are poisonous to humans. Again, only the stems are edible.
If you have more rhubarb than you can use at one time, simply chop it into small pieces, place it in a plastic bag and freeze it for later use.
Rhubarb-Strawberry Topping
- 4 cups rhubarb, cut in one inch chunks
- 1/2 cup sugar
- 1/3 cup water
- 2-1/2 tsp. cornstarch
- 1 Tbsp. water
- 3 cups strawberries, sliced
- 1 tsp. vanilla flavoring
Combine 1st 3 ingredients in a medium saucepan and bring to a boil. Reduce heat and simmer uncovered for 5 minutes or until the rhubarb is tender. Combine 1 Tbsp. water and cornstarch; stir well and add to rhubarb mixture. Bring to a boil, stir constantly and cook 1 minute or until thickened.
Remove from heat; stir in strawberries and vanilla. Serve warm or chilled over custard, low-fat ice cream or angel food cake.
Source: University of Maine Extension Service
Rhubarb Surprise
- 5 cups rhubarb, cut into 1/2-inch pieces
- 1 pkg. (3 oz.) strawberry gelatin
- 1/4 cup sugar
- 1 box (15.25 oz.) yellow cake mix
- 1-1/2 cups water
- 1/2 cup butter, cut into tiny pieces
Put rhubarb in a 9- by 13-inch pan. Sprinkle with gelatin, sugar, cake mix, water and butter. Bake at 350 degrees for 45 to 50 minutes. Serve with favorite topping.
Source: Vermont Extension Service
Rhubarb Pie
- 2-1/2 cups diced rhubarb
- 1/2 cup flour
- 1 tsp. baking powder
- 3/4 cup sugar
- 1/2 cup chopped walnuts
- 1 tsp. vanilla
- 1 egg, slightly beaten
- 1 tsp. cinnamon
Mix all ingredients together. Spread in a 9-inch pie plate. Bake at 350 degrees for 30 to 40 minutes. Serve with whipped cream or vanilla ice cream.
Source: Vermont Extension Service
Rhubarb Crunch
- 1 cup sifted flour
- 3/4 cup uncooked oatmeal
- 1 cup brown sugar, firmly packed
- 1/2 cup melted butter
- 1 tsp. cinnamon
- 4 cups diced rhubarb
- 1 cup sugar
- 2 tsp. cornstarch
- 1 cups water
- 1 tsp. vanilla
Mix the flour, oatmeal, brown sugar, butter and cinnamon until crumbly. Press half of the mixture into a 9-inch-square pan. Cover the crumb mixture with the diced rhubarb. In a saucepan, combine the sugar, cornstarch, water and vanilla; cook until thick and clear.
Pour over rhubarb. Top with remaining crumbs and bake in a moderate oven at 350 degrees for 45 to 60 minutes. Serve warm as is or top with whipped cream.
Source: University of Alaska Extension Service
Rhubarb Strawberry Jelly
- 1 quart rhubarb, cut very fine
- 2 quarts ripe strawberries
- 6 cups sugar
- 6 oz. commercial pectin
Cut rhubarb very fine. Crush the ripe strawberries. Combine and bring to a boil. Squeeze juice through jelly bag. Use 3-1/2 cups juice. Combine with sugar and bring to a boil. Add 1 bottle pectin and boil 1 minute.
Remove from heat and skim. Pour into hot, sterilized jars, leaving 1/4 inch headspace. Adjust caps. Process 5 minutes in a boiling water bath. Yields 6 to 7 half pints.
Source: University of Alaska Extension Service
Walnut Rhubarb Bread
- 1/2 cup chopped walnuts
- 1-1/2 cups unbleached all-purpose flour
- 1 cup sugar
- 1/2 tsp. baking soda
- 1/4 tsp. salt
- 1/4 tsp. nutmeg
- 1 Tbsp. lemon zest or 1/4 tsp. lemon oil
- 2 eggs
- 1-1/4 cups cooked rhubarb*
- 1/2 cup vegetable oil
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Grease and flour (or spray with non-stick spray) a 9- by 5-inch loaf pan. In a medium-sized bowl, whisk together the walnuts, flour, sugar, soda, salt and nutmeg.
In a separate bowl, whisk together the lemon, eggs, cooked rhubarb, and vegetable oil. Combine the wet ingredients with the dry ingredients, whisking until well-blended. Pour batter into prepared pan, and bake for 55 to 60 minutes, until a cake tester inserted into the center comes out clean.
Cool the bread in the pan for 15 minutes, then remove it from the pan and transfer it to a rack to cool completely, 1 hour or longer. For best flavor and easiest slicing, wrap the bread while still slightly warm and let it sit overnight.
*Note: Start with 2-1/2 cups sliced rhubarb. Cook over medium heat (or in the microwave) to make about 1-1/4 cups unsweetened rhubarb sauce.
Source: University of Vermont Extension Service
Rhubarb Pecan Muffins
- 2 cups flour
- 1-1/2 tsp. baking powder
- 1 tsp. salt
- 1 large egg
- 2 tsp. orange peel, grated
- 1-1/4 cups rhubarb (fresh), finely chopped
- 3/4 cup sugar
- 1/2 tsp. baking soda
- 3/4 cup pecans, chopped
- 1/4 cup vegetable oil
- 3/4 cup orange juice
Combine all dry ingredients. Beat egg and oil; add orange juice. Add to flour mixture. Add rhubarb. Pour into 12 greased muffin tins. Bake at 350 degrees for 25-30 minutes.
Source: North Carolina Cooperative Extension Service
Strawberry Rhubarb Crisp with Crumb Topping For Fruit
- 1-1/2 lbs. rhubarb stalks, cut into 3/4-inch pieces (about. 3 cups)
- 1 pint fresh strawberries, hulled and quartered
- 1/2 cup sugar
- 2 tsp. of flour
- 1 tsp. of lemon zest, freshly grated
Topping
- 1/4 cup unsalted butter, melted and cooled
- 1/2 cup all purpose flour
- 1/3 cup firmly packed light brown sugar
- 1-1/2 tsp. cinnamon
- Pinch salt
- 2/3 cup chopped walnuts
In a medium bowl, combine rhubarb, strawberries, sugar and lemon zest. Transfer to a buttered 8-inch baking dish.
For topping, combine flour, sugar, cinnamon and walnuts. Pour in melted butter and toss to combine, tumble over fruit mixture. Bake until fruit is bubbling and topping is browned. Serve warm with softly whipped cream.
Source: North Carolina Cooperative Extension Service
