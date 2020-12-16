The foods we pick can help us stay healthy
Fruits and vegetables high in Vitamin C are especially important because Vitamin C boosts our immunity while also protecting from infection. While citrus fruits are well known sources, we can also get Vitamin C from consuming deep orange vegetables such as sweet potatoes, carrots and winter squash.
Cruciferous vegetables such as cauliflower, broccoli, cabbage and kale are also great sources. Fruits and vegetables also have no cholesterol, they are naturally low in fat and they are high in fiber and water, so they help us feel satisfied faster.
Along with Vitamin C, citrus fruits and deep orange vegetables also contain Vitamin A. Both vitamins A and C offer antioxidants that help combat harmful free radicals in our bodies.
Other nutrients that are important to consume during the winter months are Calcium and Vitamin D, which aid in bone health. Vitamin D and calcium can be consumed by eating dairy products.
Omega-3 fatty acids, which can reduce the risk of inflammatory diseases, heart attack and strokes are likewise important, and can be found in tuna, salmon, herring, mackerel, trout and sardines and specific plant-based materials, including: Chia seeds, walnuts, flax seeds, broccoli, cauliflower, spinach, and other fortified products.
The ChooseMyPlate.gov site is a great resource to help determine the amount of fruits and vegetables we should consume based on our level of physical activity, gender and age.
Generally, those who are age 14 and older and eating a standard 2,000-calorie diet should consume 2-1/2 cups of vegetables a day and 2 cups of fruits.
Other ways to help keep our bodies healthy during the winter months:
• Exercise – Combining a healthy diet with outdoor or indoor exercise lowers our blood pressure, controls our body weight and improves our cardiovascular system. Exercise also does wonders for our moods and can improve mental well-being.
• Hand washing – All it takes is 20 seconds and it’s especially important to help prevent the spread of germs. Wash your hands after using the restroom or coming home from work, the store or other public places.
• Get enough rest — Sleeping is essential for our body. It helps us restore and rejuvenate so we can go about our day. The CDC recommends that adults should get at least seven or more hours of sleep per night.
Apple Cranberry Salad Toss
1 head of lettuce (about 10 cups)
2 medium sliced apples
1/2 cup chopped walnuts
1 cup dried cranberries
1/2 cup sliced green onions
3/4 cup vinaigrette dressing
Toss lettuce, apples, walnuts, cranberries and onions in large bowl. Add dressing; toss to coat. Serve immediately.
Source: Cornell University Extension Service
Gingerbread Pancakes
1⁄2 cup whole wheat flour
1⁄2 cup all-purpose flour
1⁄2 tsp. salt
1⁄2 tsp. baking soda
2 tsp. pumpkin pie spice
1 egg
2 Tbsp. molasses
1 Tbsp. vegetable oil
1 cup low-fat buttermilk
Mix dry ingredients in a bowl. In another bowl, beat egg. Stir in molasses, oil and buttermilk.Pour milk mixture into dry ingredients; stir together lightly.
Lightly spray a large skillet or griddle with non-stick cooking spray or lightly wipe with oil. Heat skillet or griddle over medium-high heat (350 degrees in an electric skillet). For each pancake, pour about 1/4 cup of batter onto the hot griddle.
Cook until pancakes are puffed and dry around edges. Turn and cook other side until golden brown.
Refrigerate leftovers within 2 hours.
Hot Apple Orange Cider
64 fluid oz. 100% apple juice (8 cups)
32 fluid oz. water (4 cups)
2 oranges
12 whole cloves
2 allspice peppercorns
6 cinnamon sticks
In a 4-quart stock pot, add apple juice, water, oranges (cut in half) and all the spices.
Bring to a boil and simmer for 2 hours.
Serve hot and enjoy.
Refrigerate leftovers within 2 hours
Source: Oregon State Extension Service
Maple Glazed Bacon Brussels Sprouts
16 oz. bag frozen Brussels sprouts, (thawed in refrigerator and drained), or 1 pound fresh Brussels sprouts, washed and halved
2 strips bacon, chopped
2 Tbsp. butter, melted
2 Tbsp. maple syrup or pancake syrup
1/4 tsp. salt
1/4 tsp. black pepper
Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Place Brussels sprouts in medium mixing bowl. Cover with chopped bacon, melted butter, maple syrup, salt, and pepper. Mix gently to combine.
Spray baking sheet with nonstick cooking spray. Spread Brussels sprouts on baking sheet. Cook about 45 minutes, stirring a few times during cooking process, until Brussels sprouts are tender.
Recipe Source: University of Illinois Extension Service
Holiday Breakfast Casserole
10 slices bread, cubed
1/2 pound bulk pork sausage, cooked, drained, and crumbled
1/2 cup shredded low-fat Cheddar cheese
1/2 cup shredded low-fat Swiss cheese
1/2 cup canned mushrooms, drained
6 eggs, beaten
2 cup nonfat milk
salt and pepper, to taste
Spray a 9-inch by 13-inch pan with non-stick cooking spray. Arrange layers of bread, sausage, cheese, and mushrooms in pan. Combine eggs and milk and pour over top. Refrigerate 8 hours or overnight.
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. To bake, cover with foil and bake for 45 minutes.
Recipe Source: University of Illinois Extension Service
Roasted Butternut squash and Spinach Salad
1 lb. butternut squash, peeled and seeded
1 Tbsp. olive oil
1 to 2 Tbsp. maple syrup
Salt and pepper to taste
1/4 cup dried cranberries
4 oz. spinach (or spinach and arugula mix)
1/2 cup toasted walnut halves
1/2 cup freshly grated Parmesan cheese
Vinaigrette
1/2 cup apple cider or apple juice
2 Tbsp. cider vinegar
2 Tbsp. minced shallots
3 tsp. Dijon mustard
1/3 cup olive oil
Preheat oven to 425 degrees. Peel and cut squash into 1-inch chunks or cubes. Place on a sheet pan and toss with 1 Tbsp. olive oil, maple syrup, salt and pepper. Roast for 30 minutes, stirring once.
Add cranberries to the pan for the last 5 minutes of roasting. Combine the apple cider, vinegar and shallots in a saucepan and boil over medium-high heat for about 8 minutes, until the cider has reduced. Remove from stove and add the mustard and 1/3 cup olive oil. Season with salt and pepper to taste.
Place the spinach in a large bowl and add the roasted squash. Top with walnuts and grated Parmesan cheese. Spoon vinaigrette over the salad to lightly moisten and toss well.
Recipe Source: North Carolina State University Extension Service
Healthy Holiday Stuffing
1/2 cup chopped carrots
1/2 cup chopped celery
1/2 cup chopped onion
1-1/2 cup de-fatted turkey broth or 1 cup low-sodium non-fat chicken broth
1 cup sliced raw mushrooms
1 8-oz. package of seasoned stuffing mix
Non-stick cooking spray
Wash, peel and finely chop carrots, celery and onion. Place in a medium saucepan with broth and bring to a boil. Cover, turn heat down and simmer for 5 minutes.
Slice mushrooms. Heat nonstick skillet over medium heat. Remove from heat briefly and spray with non-stick cooking spray. Return to heat and add mushrooms to saute.
Place stuffing mix in large bowl. Add mushrooms and vegetables in broth. Toss lightly with a fork. Spray baking dish lightly with cooking spray. Spoon stuffing into baking dish. Cover tightly with foil. Bake at 325 degrees. If you choose to stuff your turkey, be sure to do it loosely.
Recipe Source: WV State Extension Service
Broccoli and Mandarin Orange Salad
4 cups broccoli florets
1 medium yellow onion
1 cup golden raisins
1 cup dry cooking sherry
1/2 cup lime juice
1 Tbsp. dried cilantro
1/2 cup olive oil
1 tsp. salt
1 tsp. ground white pepper
1 cup canned mandarin oranges (drain and reserve liquid)
1/2 cup blanched almond slivers
Wash broccoli florets and cut into bite-sized pieces. Remove skin from onion and cut into 1/4-inch pieces. Place raisins in 1 cup cooking sherry and let soak for 15 minutes.
For the dressing, combine lime juice, cilantro, olive oil, salt and white pepper, and reserved liquid from the mandarin oranges. Mix well.
Combine broccoli, onion, raisins, mandarin oranges and blanched slivered almonds. Mix until well blended. Pour dressing on top of broccoli mixture and stir until blended. Refrigerate for at least 1 hour before serving
Recipe Source: North Carolina Cooperative Extension Service
Greek Salad
1 cucumber
1 red bell pepper
1 yellow bell pepper
1/2 red onion
1 pint cherry tomatoes
1/2 pound feta cheese
1/2 cup pitted calamata olives
Dressing
2 cloves garlic
1 tsp. dried oregano
1/2 cup Dijon mustard
1/4 cup red wine vinegar
1 tsp. salt
1/2 tsp. black pepper
1/2 cup olive oil
Slice and combine the cucumber, bell peppers, red onion and tomatoes in a bowl. Mince the garlic and whisk together in a separate bowl with the oregano, mustard, vinegar, salt and pepper. While still whisking, slowly add the olive oil to make an emulsion.
Pour the vinaigrette over the vegetables. Add feta and olives, then toss the salad lightly. Cover with plastic wrap and place in the refrigerator for 30 minutes, allowing for the flavors to blend.
Recipe source: Tennessee State University Extension Service
