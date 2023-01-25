Kitty Savage - A Savage Life

I don’t have a brother. I was a surprise third daughter. Given the age difference between my sisters and me, my parents had initially considered trying a fourth time for a son. However, my mom experienced life-threatening complications during her pregnancy, and having another baby wouldn’t have been safe for her. Thus, I never experienced what it’s like to have a brother.

My husband has two younger sisters. The three of them share a close bond. He likes to tell stories of how he took great pride in intimidating would-be male suitors of his younger sisters during their teen years. If he thought a particular boy didn’t deserve his sisters’ time, my husband would casually threaten to put a little fear into the potential deadbeat boyfriend. My sister-in-law still remembers when, in my husband’s absence, two of his friends stepped in to scare her date into never calling again. As a big brother, my husband took the responsibility of looking out for his little sisters seriously.  

