I don’t have a brother. I was a surprise third daughter. Given the age difference between my sisters and me, my parents had initially considered trying a fourth time for a son. However, my mom experienced life-threatening complications during her pregnancy, and having another baby wouldn’t have been safe for her. Thus, I never experienced what it’s like to have a brother.
My husband has two younger sisters. The three of them share a close bond. He likes to tell stories of how he took great pride in intimidating would-be male suitors of his younger sisters during their teen years. If he thought a particular boy didn’t deserve his sisters’ time, my husband would casually threaten to put a little fear into the potential deadbeat boyfriend. My sister-in-law still remembers when, in my husband’s absence, two of his friends stepped in to scare her date into never calling again. As a big brother, my husband took the responsibility of looking out for his little sisters seriously.
I love a picture taken of my husband, his mom and his sisters this past Christmas. Both of my sisters-in-law are nearly a foot shorter than my husband. The photo captures the three of them standing together with their mom in front of a Christmas tree. It’s easy to spot how, even now, as an adult, my husband towers protectively and lovingly over his little sisters. In addition to being a great Savage husband and father, my husband is undoubtedly a good Savage big brother.
Recently, I realized this quality didn’t stop with my husband. My father-in-law used to point out that our son is the last Savage male in our family tree. What I discovered this past week is like his dad and granddaddy before him, our Savage son is also a pretty great big brother.
Our youngest daughter has been heartbroken over the loss of our family dog. As the dog’s health failed, we all knew that her eventual passing would be particularly hard on our 13-year-old. That’s where her big brother stepped in. His first impulse upon hearing our pet wouldn’t be coming home was to stand up, walk over to his little sister, and wrap her in the biggest bear hug. She wept into his shoulder while he comforted her before letting his own grief take hold.
The next day, our son was reluctant to leave his little sister to go to school. When he walked into our home following an abbreviated school day, his first inquiry was about his little sister. Later in the day, as I put laundry away, I noticed our son wasn’t in his room. Wondering where he was, I opened our daughter’s door to ask if she’d seen him. She was lying on her bed, looking at her tablet. Then, I saw a pair of long legs peeking out from her reading corner. Our son sat quietly in his sister’s room in a too-small bean bag under her starry canopy netting. She barely noticed he was there. Yet, he remained in the corner of her room just in case she needed him. At that moment, loving and protecting his little sister was his top priority.
Although I never had a brother, this past week, I witnessed firsthand why “brotherly love” describes feelings of humanity and compassion toward another. Brotherly love is the ultimate description of kinship and unconditional friendship, a sense of belongingness. A band of brothers is a group of people who are dedicated and loyal to each other. Whether you call him “brother,” “bubba,” or “bro,” this term of endearment describes a close and unwavering male friend. Many times, I’ve said that the greatest gift we’ve given our Savages is each other. This week, the loving protection of a big brother let me witness that again firsthand.
