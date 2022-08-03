Savor tomatoes all year long
Summer is here and fresh fruits and vegetables are everywhere, including tomatoes.
Tomatoes are most definitely at the top of the summertime food list for many of us. Nothing tastes quite as good as a tomato straight off the vine from our own garden, or from local farmers markets.
Tomatoes can be enjoyed fresh in salads, on sandwiches, in soups, stuffed, stewed, baked, in sauces, or “as is.”
There are over 10,000 varieties of tomatoes. Whether preserved for later use, or eaten fresh, tomatoes are versatile in creating great tasting recipes.
Take advantage of your abundant harvest of tomatoes this summer and capture the nutritional value of what you grew. Consider preserving tomatoes using methods such as canning, dehydrating or freezing. The benefit for you and your family is the year round availability of fresh, quality, homegrown tomatoes to use in a variety of recipes.
Health Benefits
Did you know that the tomato is also full of health benefits? Tomatoes are full of vitamins A, C, and B6, along with potassium, iron, fiber, and manganese. Tomatoes are also rich in powerful antioxidants called carotenoids that protect our bodies against certain types of cancers, including prostate, breast, colon, endometrial, pancreatic tumors, and lung.
The most abundant type of carotenoid found in tomatoes is lycopene. Tomato products are responsible for more than 80% of lycopene in the U.S. diet.
Selection and Storage
Choose tomatoes with bright, shiny skin and firm flesh. Be sure to handle tomatoes gently as they can bruise easily. While tomatoes taste best fresh out of the garden, it is recommended that they be used within 1 week.
Store tomatoes at room temperature and out of direct sunlight. Refrigerate only if you will not be able to use them before they spoil.
Barbecue Sauce for canning
- 4 qts. (16 cups) peeled, cored, chopped red ripe tomatoes (about 24 large tomatoes)
- 2 cups chopped celery
- 2 cups chopped onions
- 1-1/2 cups chopped sweet red or green peppers (about 3 medium peppers)
- 2 hot red peppers, cored and chopped
- 1 tsp. black peppercorns
- 2 cloves garlic, crushed
- 1 cup brown sugar
- 1 Tbsp. dry mustard
- 1 Tbsp. paprika
- 1 Tbsp. canning salt
- 1 tsp. hot pepper sauce (such as Tabasco)
- 1/8 to 1-1/4 tsp. cayenne pepper
- 1-1/4 cups of (5%) vinegar
- Yields: about 4 pint jars
Caution: Wear plastic or rubber gloves and do not touch your face while handling or cutting hot peppers. If you do not wear gloves, wash hands thoroughly with soap and water before touching your face or eyes.
Wash and rinse canning jars; keep them hot until ready to use. Prepare lids according to manufacturer’s directions.
Combine prepared tomatoes, celery, onions and peppers. Cook until vegetables are soft (about 30 minutes). Puree using a fine sieve, food mill, food processor or blender. Cook until mixture is reduced to about one half (about 45 minutes).
Tie peppercorns in a cheesecloth bag; add with remaining ingredients and cook slowly until mixture is the consistency of ketchup, about 1-1/2 to 2 hours. As mixture thickens, stir frequently to prevent sticking. Remove bag of peppercorns.
Fill hot sauce into clean, hot jars, leaving 1/2 inch of headspace. Remove air bubbles and adjust headspace if needed. Wipe rims of jars with a dampened clean paper towel; apply 2 -piece metal canning lids. Process in a boiling water or atmospheric steam canner for 15 minutes. Let cool, undisturbed, 12 to 24 hours and check for seals.
Source: Penn State Extension Service
Blender Ketchup for canning
Use an electric blender to eliminate the need for pressing or sieving.
- 24 lbs. ripe tomatoes
- 2 lbs. onions
- 1 lb. sweet red peppers
- 1 lb. sweet green peppers
- 9 cups vinegar (5%)
- 9 cups sugar
- 1/4 cup canning or pickling salt
- 3 Tbsp. dry mustard
- 1-1/2 Tbsp. ground red pepper
- 1-1/2 Tbsp. whole allspice
- 1-1/2 Tbsp. whole cloves
- 3 3-inch sticks of cinnamon
- Yields: 9 pints
Wash tomatoes and dip in boiling water for 30 to 60 seconds or until skins split. Then dip in cold water, slip off skins, core, and quarter. Remove seeds from peppers and slice into strips. Peel and quarter onions.
Blend tomatoes, peppers, and onions at high speed for 5 seconds in electric blender. Pour into a 3- to 4-gallon stock pot or large kettle and heat. Boil gently for 60 minutes, stirring frequently.
Add vinegar, sugar, salt and a spice bag containing dry mustard, red pepper and other spices. Continue boiling and stirring until volume is reduced one-half and ketchup rounds up on a spoon with no separation of liquid and solids.
Remove spice bag and fill jars, leaving 1/8 inch of headspace. Adjust lids and process pint jars in a boiling water bath or atmospheric steam canner for 15 minutes.
Source: Penn State Extension Service
Spaghetti Sauce Without Meat
- 30 lbs. tomatoes
- 1 cup onions, chopped
- 5 cloves garlic, minced
- 1 cup celery or green pepper, chopped
- 1 lb. fresh mushrooms, sliced (optional)
- 1/4 cup vegetable oil
- 2 Tbsp. oregano
- 4 Tbsp. parsley, minced
- 2 tsp. black pepper
- 4-1/2 tsp. salt
- 1/4 cup brown sugar
Yields: about 9 pints
Do not increase the proportion of onions, peppers or mushrooms. Wash tomatoes and dip in boiling water for 30 to 60 seconds or until skins split. Dip in cold water and slip off skins. Remove cores and quarter tomatoes.
Boil for 20 minutes uncovered in large saucepan. Squeeze out juice with a food mill or sieve. Sauté onions, garlic, celery or peppers, and mushrooms (if desired) in vegetable oil until tender.
Combine sautéed vegetables and tomato juice and add remainder of spices, salt and sugar. Bring to a boil. Simmer uncovered until thick enough for serving. At this time, the initial volume will have been reduced by nearly one-half. Stir frequently to avoid burning.
Fill jars, leaving 1 inch of headspace. Adjust lids and process in a dial gauge pressure canner at 11 pounds pressure or in a weighted gauge pressure canner at 10 pounds pressure.
Pints: 20 minutes
Quarts: 25 minutes
Source: Penn State Extension Service
Spaghetti Sauce with Meat
Sauté 2 1/2 pounds of ground beef or sausage until brown. Using the recipe for making spaghetti sauce without meat, add the quantities specified for garlic, onion, celery or green pepper, and mushrooms to the sautéed meat. Cook until vegetables are tender.
Combine sautéed meat and vegetables with the tomato juice. Then follow the directions above for making sauce without meat. Adjust lids and process in a dial gauge pressure canner at 11 pounds pressure or in a weighted gauge pressure canner at 10 pounds pressure.
Pints: 60 minutes
Quarts: 70 minutes
Source: Penn State Extension Service
Fresh Tomato and Corn Salad
- 5 ears fresh corn, shucked
- 10-15 cherry tomatoes, halved or quartered if large
- 1/2 medium red onion, chopped
- 6 Tbsp. olive oil
- 2 Tbsp. cider vinegar
- 1 tsp. sugar
- 1 tsp. kosher salt
- 1/2 tsp. black pepper
- 6 Tbsp. finely chopped fresh basil
- In a large pot of boiling water, cook the corn for 3 minutes or just until the starchiness is gone. Drain and immerse the corn in ice water to stop the cooking and to set the color.
When the corn is cool, cut the kernels off the cob. Toss the kernels in a large bowl with tomatoes and onions. In a small bowl, whisk together the oil, vinegar, sugar, salt and pepper. Pour over corn mixture and toss. Chill until ready to eat, stir in basil just before serving. Can serve chilled or bring to room temperature.
Source: University of Tennessee Extension Service
Crisp Cucumber Salsa
- 2 cups finely chopped cucumber, peeled and seeded
- 1/2 cup finely chopped seeded tomato
- 1/4 cup chopped red onions
- 2 Tbsp. of minced, fresh parsley
- 1 jalapeno pepper, seeded and chopped
- 4-1/2 tsp. minced, fresh cilantro
- 1 garlic clove, minced
- 1/4 cup reduced-fat or light sour cream
- 1-1/2 tsp. lemon juice
- 1-1/2 tsp. lime juice
- 1/4 tsp. salt
- 1/4 tsp. ground cumin
- Baked tortilla chip scoops
In a small bowl, combine the first 7 ingredients. In another bowl, combine the sour cream, lemon and lime juices, cumin and seasoned salt. Pour over the cucumber mixture and toss gently to coat. Serve immediately with chips.
Source: WVU Extension FNP Program
Corn and Tomato Salad
- 1-3/4 cups corn (fresh cooked, frozen or canned and drained)
- 3 small tomatoes, diced (about 1-1/2 cups)
- 1/3 cup fat-free Italian salad dressing
- 1/4 cup minced fresh basil
- 5 Tbsp. apple juice
- 2 Tbsp. wine or cider vinegar
- 1 Tbsp. lemon juice
- 1 garlic clove, minced or 1/4 tsp. garlic powder
- 1/2 tsp. onion powder
- 1/2 tsp. dried basil
- 1/2 tsp. dried oregano
- 1/8 tsp. salt and pepper
- 1/8 tsp. brown or yellow mustard
Dressing
In a jar, combine apple juice, wine or cider vinegar, lemon juice,
garlic, onion powder, dried basil, dried oregano, salt and pepper, and mustard. Cover jar and shake well before adding to salad
Salad
Combine corn, tomatoes, basil in a medium bowl. Serve at room temperature or chilled. Refrigerate leftovers within 2 hours.
Source: Purdue University Extension
