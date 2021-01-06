The New Year is a great time to make the choice to being physically active.
While there are multiple benefits to being active, from higher metabolism and self-esteem to reduced illness and stress, incorporating physical activity into our daily lifestyles is one of the best things that we can do for our bodies. While most of us are aware of these benefits, it is easy to fall into a routine of being less active.
Why is it we still find ourselves doing things like circling the parking lot for the closest parking spot, or sitting for several hours each day?
Being physically active can be easier for us if we intentionally choose to make it part of our daily activity. Sometimes the small choices that we make daily can lead to a more active lifestyle and the benefits that follow.
How do we do this?
• Determine what your motivation is.
It’s time to dig deep and determine what your motivation is. While it’s easy to make statements such as “I want to lose weight” or “I want to be healthier,” these do not really prompt a change in our lives.
Instead, think about the real reason you want to be more active. What gets you out of bed in the morning? What is most important to you?
By answering these questions it will be easier to determine the true motivation to wanting to incorporate more physical activity into your daily life. Whatever it is for you, find your true reason for taking care of your body and dwell on it often to maintain your motivation.
• Focus on today.
Know that today matters. You do not have to wait for the New Year, or next week or Monday. Today matters.
Give yourself permission to starting taking care of your body today. Give yourself permission to prioritize self-care. Be generous with yourself.
The more activity you build into your day, the more benefits you will reap, and the better mom, dad, husband, wife, sister, brother, co-worker or employee you will be.
You can make a small change today. You can take 10 extra steps or take the stairs one extra time today. What will you do today?
• Make smart goals for being active.
Goals for physical activity can be set like any other life goal. There are certain characteristics of a goal that need to be present to increase the likelihood of attaining that goal. All goals should include these elements:
Be specific: What exactly will you achieve? Explain in detail what you plan to do. Write specific activities like “walking” instead of generic terms like “be more active.”
Be measurable: How will you know when you’ve reached your goal? Typically, the goal will include a number for measurement, like “30 minutes’ or “4 days”.
Be attainable: Is this a goal that I can meet? You do not have to “go big or go home” with activity goals. Small, everyday changes will lead to new habits and a life full of health.
Be realistic: Is this a goal I can achieve in the time I’ve allotted?
Be time-sensitive: By when will you reach your goal? Be specific. There are both short-term and long-term goals. I would recommend starting with a short-term goal, like a daily goal, and then moving to a longer period of time once you’ve reached success with the short-term goal.
• Grab a buddy.
What is stopping you from asking a co-worker, friend or family member to be active with you? Tell them your goal. Hold each other to your goals or if the goals are similar – do them together.
Sesame Orange Beef and Broccoli Stir Fry
- 1/2 cup orange juice
- 1/4 cup chicken broth
- 1/4 cup soy sauce
- 2 tsp. sesame oil
- 2-1/2 tsp. cornstarch
- 1 pound beef flank steak or flat iron steak, cut into thin strips
- 2 tsp. soy sauce
- 3 Tbsp. peanut or vegetable oil, divided
- 3 cups broccoli florets and peeled, chopped stems
- 1 green or red bell pepper, cut into strips
- 1/2 cup water
- 2 green onions, sliced
- 3 cloves garlic, minced
- 1 Tbsp. minced ginger root
- Cooked rice
- 1 Tbsp. sesame seeds, toasted
For the sauce, combine the orange juice, broth, soy sauce, sesame oil and cornstarch in a bowl. Set aside.
For the stir fry, combine the meat and the soy sauce in a bowl. Heat a large skillet over high heat. Add 1 Tbsp. of the vegetable oil and heat until just smoking. Add the beef and stir fry for 3 minutes until browned. Transfer to a bowl.
Add 1 more Tbsp. of oil to the pan. Heat until the oil shimmers. Add the broccoli, bell pepper and then carefully add the water, as it will spatter a little. Cook, covered, for 3 minutes until the broccoli is bright green and tender-crisp. Add the green onion and cook for 2 minutes until tender.
Move the vegetables to one side of the skillet. Turn the heat to medium-low and add the last Tbsp. of oil and the garlic and ginger. Cook gently for about 30 seconds until fragrant. Add the beef to the pan.
Stir the sauce mixture and pour over the vegetables and beef. Cook, stirring, for 1-2 minutes until the sauce thickens. Pour over cooked rice and top with sesame seeds.
Recipe Source: University of Tennessee Extension Service
Winter Minestrone
- 1 cup dried great northern beans
- 2 Tbsp. olive oil
- 1 onion, chopped
- 3 stalks celery, chopped
- 2 carrots, chopped
- 3 cloves garlic, pressed
- 1/4 tsp. crushed red pepper
- 1/2 tsp. dried thyme
- 1 tsp. Italian seasoning
- 8 cups water
- 2 Tbsp. chicken base (or low sodium bouillon)
- 1/4 head green cabbage, cored and thinly sliced and chopped
- 1 large potato, peeled and chopped
- 1 (14-1/2- oz.) can whole tomatoes, broken up
- 1/4 tsp. salt
- 1/4 tsp. black pepper
Cover beans with water to cover by several inches and soak overnight. In a large Dutch oven, heat olive oil and add onion, celery and carrot. Sauté until translucent and tender. Add garlic, red pepper, thyme and Italian seasoning and cook until fragrant.
Add water, chicken base cabbage and beans. Bring to a boil, reduce to a simmer and cook, stirring occasionally, for 90 minutes, covered. Uncover and add potato, tomatoes, salt and pepper. Simmer for 30-45 minutes longer until potatoes and beans are tender. Taste and adjust salt.
Recipe Source: University of Tennessee Extension Service
Chicken and Root Vegetables Pot Pie
- 2 Tbsp. butter
- 3 stalks celery, chopped
- 2 carrots, chopped
- 1 package boneless, skinless chicken breasts, (about 3 half breasts) cut into bite sized pieces
- 3 cups fat free, reduced sodium chicken broth
- 1-1/2 cups frozen peas
- 1 cup (1/2- inch) cubed, peeled potatoes
- 1 cup (1/2- inch) cubed, peeled sweet potatoes
- 1 cup (1/2-i nch) slices parsnips
- 1 (10- oz.) package frozen pearl onions
- 3 Tbsp. butter
- 3 Tbsp. olive oil
- 10 Tbsp. flour (1/2 cup + 2 Tbsp.)
- 1-1/2 cups milk
- 1/4 cup chopped fresh parsley
- 2 Tbsp. fresh thyme leaves
- 2 tsp. salt
- 1 tsp. freshly ground black pepper
- 1 sheet frozen puff pastry, thawed
In a large Dutch oven or stock pot, sauté celery, carrots and chicken in butter until just tender and chicken is almost cooked through. Add chicken broth, peas, potatoes, sweet potatoes, parsnips and pearl onions. Bring to a boil, cover and reduce heat and simmer for 10 minutes.
In a small saucepan, melt butter and olive oil. Whisk in the flour and cook for 1 minute. Whisk in the milk. Bring to a boil and cook until thickened, whisking constantly. When potatoes are just tender, push the vegetables aside to make a hole in the middle of the pot. Whisk the flour mixture into the liquid, then use a silicone scraper to gently stir the mixture.
Add the parsley, thyme, salt and pepper. Spoon into a 9-by-13 baking dish sprayed with cooking spray. Sprinkle a little flour on a work surface and roll puff pastry dough into a 10-by-14 rectangle. Place dough over chicken mixture, pressing to seal at edges of dish. Cut small slits into dough to allow steam to escape. Place dish on a foil-lined baking sheet. Bake at 400 degrees for 16-20 minutes or until pastry is browned.
Recipe Source: University of Tennessee Extension Service
Strawberry Spinach Salad
- 5 cups torn fresh spinach
- 1/2 cup sliced celery
- 1 pint fresh strawberries, washed, hulled and halved
- 1/2 cup toasted almonds
- 1/4 cup vegetable oil
- 2 Tbsp. sugar
- 2 Tbsp. cider vinegar
- 1 Tbsp. finely chopped onion
- 1 tsp. poppy seeds
- 1 tsp. sesame seeds
- 1/4 tsp. paprika
- 1/8 tsp. Worcestershire sauce
In a large bowl, combine the spinach, strawberries and almonds. Place oil, sugar, vinegar, onion, poppy seeds, sesame seeds, paprika and Worcestershire sauce in a blender; cover and process until combined. Pour over salad and toss to coat. Serve immediately.
Recipe Source: University of Tennessee Extension Service
Whole Meal Salad
- 2 cups salad greens
- 1 cup chopped vegetables such as cucumber, frozen peas (thawed),onion, tomatoes, carrots, fresh mushrooms or bell peppers
- 1 egg, hard boiled and sliced
- 1 oz. chicken, beef, or pork (cooked and chopped) or a 1⁄4 cup canned beans, drained
- 1 Tbsp. shredded cheese, chopped dried fruit, or chopped nuts
- 2 Tbsp. low fat salad dressing
Arrange greens on large plate or bowl.
Add vegetables.
Add egg, meat or beans.
Sprinkle with cheese, dried fruit or nuts.
Drizzle dressing over top.
Pair the salad with a whole-grain roll and cup of nonfat milk for a balanced meal.
Recipe Source: University of Maine Extension Service
