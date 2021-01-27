According to the Royal Horticultural Society indoor plants have numerous psychological benefits, including improving mood, reducing stress, increased worker productivity, increased speed or reaction in computer tasks and improved attention span.
A University of Michigan study showed that studying or working in the presence of plants increases concentration, memory and productivity. Bringing the garden indoor can also improve some components of air quality — not to mention, it’s also a great hobby for those who are ready for longer days and more time outdoors.
Light
The amount and intensity of light in each room will affect what plants are suitable for that location. Much like growing plants outdoors, match the right plant to the right place. Without adequate light, and therefore photosynthesis, plants will likely not survive.
Plants will turn shades of light green, yellow and potentially white if they are not receiving the right amount of light. Other symptoms may include leggy stems (long spaces of stem with no leaves), young leaves that are much smaller than older leaves and a lack of flower buds. Plants with too much light will appear bleached or streaky.
Houses lacking sunny windows can still be filled with carefully chosen plants. Often house plants are divided into 3 different categories: low light, medium light and high light.
Low light plants are happy in north facing windows and can do without direct light. Low light houseplants often originated as tropical plants found on the forest floor where most light is filtered out by the canopy above.
Some examples of low light plants are: Chinese evergreens, ponytail palms, parlor palm, dumb cane, dracaena, English Ivy, pothos, philodendron, lady palm, snake plant, peace lily and arrowhead plant.
Medium light plants can be placed in east or west facing windows, they do not need direct light.
Medium light plants include: amaryllis, elephant ear, ferns, rubber plants, begonias, spider plants, grape ivy, jade plants, Norfolk Island pines, fiddleleaf fig, weeping figs, flame violets, schefflera and wax plants.
High light plants need brightly lit locations; they are best for south-facing windows. Be aware overhangs may limit the sun exposure from south facing windows.
High light plants include: cacti and succulents, citrus, culinary herbs, gardenia, kalanchoe, geraniums, poinsettias, and orchids.
Watering
Like light requirements, the amount of water required is different for each plant. It’s important to only water when needed instead of providing water on a set schedule. Research each plant species individually for the best recommendations on watering.
The best way to determine if a plant needs watering is to place a finger into the potting media to a depth of about 2 inches. If the soil is dry the plant probably needs water. Water provided to houseplants should always be room temperature.
Yellowing leaves or a loss of leaves may be a result of overwatering. Brown leaf tips may result from underwatering, or not watering often enough. A wilting plant can be a sign of either overwatering or a lack of water.
For species that do not tolerate water on leaves, try placing the pot in a pan of water for about 30 minutes. This will allow the potting mix to absorb water without damaging the leaves.
Humidity
Many houseplants need high levels of humidity that are often lacking in indoor environments. Plants may display browning or withering foliage if the humidity needs increased.
Kitchens and bathrooms are typically more humid than other rooms in the house. Houseplants can also be placed on a tray of pebbles and water to increase the humidity around the plant.
The humidity will increase around plants that are groups closely together. If a real increase in humidity is required a humidifier can be used to keep the plants and humans in the house happy.
Fertilizer and repotting
In January, there is little need to fertilize houseplants. Plants will benefit the most from fertilizer applied once a month from March to September.
Right now, is a great time to start considering repotting indoor plants. The best time for repotting is in the spring, or anytime roots can be seen growing out the drain holes of the pot.
Select a pot 2 inches in diameter larger than the current pot, and water the soil and the plant before transplanting to reduce stress. Avoid repotting in soil from the garden and instead make your own or select a commercial mix suited to houseplants (there are even mixes dedicated to certain types of houseplants (citrus, succulents, cacti, orchids).
Be careful to avoid excessive fertilizer. These plants must stay contained in their pots, usually indoors, so quick growth should not be encouraged. Nitrogen also contributes to more foliage production instead of flower production.
Winter Care
Winter conditions do not suit many houseplants, especially if the house tends to be a little cold. Houseplants prefer daytime temperatures between 65 and 75 degrees Fahrenheit.
It helps to keep plants away from cool drafts, heat vents and make sure plant foliage does not get too close to cold windows. Increasing humidity around houseplants in the winter is even more important.
Winter is a great time to remove dust and other debris from plant foliage. This can be done with a cloth and a solution of soap and water.
Before moving plants outside for the warmer months, they must be given time to acclimatize. Place them 1st in a shady spot and gradually increase the amount of time in the sun. Remember each species is different and some species will not tolerate full sun.
Cranberry Apple Coleslaw
Dressing
- 3/4 cup fat free plain Greek Yogurt
- 1/4 cup light mayonnaise
- 1/4 cup honey
- 2 Tbsp. apple-cider vinegar
Coleslaw mix
- 1 small green cabbage, shredded — around 7 cups
- 1-1/2 cups carrots, shredded
- 2 medium Gala apples sliced
- 1/2 cup green onions sliced
- 1/2 cup dried cranberries
Wash hands and clean preparation area. Rinse all produce before shredding. In a mixing bowl, whisk together the yogurt, mayonnaise, honey and vinegar until smooth.
In a separate large bowl, toss together the shredded cabbage, carrots, apples, green onions and cranberries. Pour dressing over cabbage mixture and toss to coat. Serve with your favorite main dish!
Be sure to refrigerate coleslaw if not serving immediately.
Source: Texas A&M Agrilife Extension
Curried Lentil Squash Soup
- 1 tsp. vegetable oil
- 1 large onion, diced
- 4 cloves garlic, minced
- 1 Tbsp. fresh grated ginger, or 1 teaspoon of ground ginger
- 3-4 cups winter squash, peeled and cut into 1-inch pieces
- 2 Tbsp. curry powder
- 4 cups low-sodium vegetable or chicken broth
- 1-1/2 cups water
- 12-oz. package dry red lentils
Wash hands with soap and water. In a stockpot or large soup pot, heat oil over medium heat and sauté onions, garlic and ginger for 3 to 4 minutes. Add squash and curry powder and sauté 5 minutes.
Add stock and water, bring to a boil and reduce to a simmer for 10 minutes. Stir in lentils and cook 15-20 minutes, until lentils and squash are soft.
Optional: Purée in a blender or mash with a potato masher.
Source: University of Maine Cooperative Extension
Hearty Beef Soup
- 1/4-pound beef round roast (thawed and chopped)
- 1 Tbsp. vegetable oil
- 3 cups water
- 2 cups winter squash (chopped, or 2 cups cabbage, finely chopped)
- 1/2 cup onions (chopped)
- 1 celery stalk
- 1 tsp. garlic (finely chopped)
- 1/2 tsp. dried oregano
- 1 Tbsp. parsley (chopped, optional)
- 1/4 cup macaroni (dry)
- 1 tomato (large, chopped, or 1 can, about 15 ounces, low-sodium diced tomatoes)
- 1/2 cup green pepper (finely chopped)
- 1/2 tsp. salt
- 1/2 tsp. black pepper
In a large pot, brown beef in oil over medium to high heat for 8 to 10 minutes. Drain fat. Add water, squash, onion, celery, garlic and oregano. If using parsley, add that too. Mix well.
Bring pot to a boil. Lower heat and cook for 20 minutes. Add macaroni, tomatoes, green pepper, salt and pepper. Keep cooking over low heat for 20 minutes. Serve hot.
Source: Cornell Cooperative Extension
Roasted Brussels Sprouts
- 1-1/2 lb. Brussels sprouts, trimmed and ready to use
- 2 Tbsp. olive or vegetable oil
- 1/4 tsp. salt
- 1/4 tsp. black pepper
- 1-1/2 tsp. lemon juice
Preheat the oven to 400 degrees. Cut large Brussels sprouts in half from top to bottom, leave smaller ones whole. Trim off base from each sprout. Place Brussels sprouts in a large mixing bowl. Add oil and stir to coat. Add salt and pepper and stir until well coated with seasonings.
Spray a sheet pan with non-stick cooking spray or line with parchment paper. Place sprouts in a single layer on the prepared sheet pan. Be careful not to overcrowd the pan. Roast in a preheated oven for 20-30 minutes, stirring halfway through the cooking time.
The Brussels sprouts should be caramelized to a medium brown. Remove from the oven and drizzle with lemon juice. Stir to distribute lemon juice evenly.
Source: Mississippi State University Extension
White Chili
- 2 Tbsp. Olive oil, divided
- 1-1/2 lb. boneless skinless chicken breast halves, chopped into 1/2-inch bite-size pieces (3 cups)
- 1 cup onion (large), chopped
- 1 cup red pepper (large), chopped
- 1 tsp. garlic clove, minced
- 3 cup chicken broth
- 1 tsp ground cumin
- 2 tsp chili powder
- 3 15-oz. cans of Great Northern or White Kidney (cannellini) beans, drained and rinsed
- 1/2 cups shredded Monterey Jack cheese, optional
Heat 1 Tbsp. oil in a large pot over medium heat. Add chicken and cook until done. Remove chicken from pan. Add 1 Tbsp. oil, onions, red pepper and garlic and sauté until onions and pepper are tender.
Add the chicken, chicken broth, cumin and chili powder. Cover. Bring to a boil. Reduce heat to low and add the beans. Cover. Simmer for 20 to 30 minutes, or until heated thoroughly. Pour into individual bowls and top with the cheese if desired.
Source: Purdue University Extension
