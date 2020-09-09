Winter squash season is upon us. Those large, odd looking squash sold alongside pumpkins at farmers markets are edible and quite delicious.
What exactly classifies a squash as “winter?” Unlike the productive summer squash of June and July, winter squash cultivars are harvested when the fruit contains fully mature seeds and a hard-outer covering. Winter squash are harvested in the fall and termed “winter” because they are excellent for storage into the late winter months.
Vegetables that are classified as “winter squash” are a diverse group coming from several different plant species. The most commonly grown types of winter squash are of the species Curcurbita maxima, Curcurbita moschata and Curcurbita pepo.
C. maxima includes buttercup, Hubbard and the giant pumpkins often found at state fairs. Butternut squash and pumpkins that look like giant wheels of cheese are C. moshata.
Lastly, C. pepo includes acorn, spaghetti and delicata squash plus many summer squash varieties.
Winter squash is long-standing traditional crop for many Appalachian gardens. Some squash varieties, like the North Georgia Candy Roaster, have been grown by Native Americans in the Appalachian region since the early 1800s.
Historically, winter squash has been stored and used as a source of Vitamin C during the cool months when fresh fruit was scarce. Today, we may not be concerned with stocking the larder with Vitamin C, but the health benefits are still just as important.
Winter squash contain high levels of carotene which is converted to Vitamin A in the body. They also contain plenty of fiber, antioxidants and anti-inflammatory compounds. Storing squash and breaking them out for meals in the winter can be a great boost to the immune system.
If you have winter squash in your garden it can be tricky to determine the harvest time. A yellow or browning vine often indicates the squash is finally ready to pick. Squash with a fresh green stem, leaking sap, and shiny, thin skin was harvested too early.
Winter squash should be cured in open air for a few days to toughen the outer shell. This open air “curing” helps prepare the squash for long term storage.
Although each variety of winter squash is different, typically squash is ready to pick around 50 to 55 days after fruit set – this date occurs after pollination when the small squash has visibly begun to grow.
To store a squash bounty, keep squash in a cool place around 50 to 55 degrees. Some varieties will store better than others. An acorn squash will last from 1 to 3 months, while the ultra-hardy Hubbard squash can last 6 months.
A good rule of thumb is to eat the smaller varieties of winter squash first and save the larger types for later.
Don’t want to store the squash yourself? Rest assured that winter squash bought from local farmers in December or January will still be fresh and may taste better.
Types of winter squash
Acorn
Dark green squash that looks like an acorn. This is a smaller type of squash that will store for approximately 2 and a half months. The flesh of acorn squash is yellow and maintains texture after cooking. Acorn squash can also be used to decorate the table before cooking up for a fall meal. Acorn squash is great for baking or roasting with the skin left intact.
Buttercup
Buttercup squash are round with a turban-looking cap on top, dark green and mottled orange skin that can be left in place or peeled off before cooking. Buttercup squash can withstand storage for as long as 6 months. Buttercup squash is versatile and can be used in several ways from simply roasting to soups.
Butternut
Butternut squash, unlike buttercup, is a peanut shaped squash with orange to tan, smooth skin. The flesh is dense and has a small seed cavity. Butternut squash is sweet and nutty and goes a long way in a recipe. This type of squash is usually peeled before use. Try it in soups or roasted with some maple syrup and cinnamon. Keep a few butternuts for the winter months, these will last in storage from 3-6 months.
Cushaw
Cushaw squash, also called the “sweet potato pumpkin,” is a member of a completely different plant family than other commonly grown winter squash. Cushaw has a mild, sweet flavor that can be made into pie filling, butter, puddings or simply roasted.
In fact, cushaw squash has been traditionally grown in parts of southern Appalachia for use in Cushaw Pie. Cushaw squash can be huge weighing as much as 20 pounds.
Delicata
Delicata squash make a great treat. This type of squash is classified as a winter squash but is closely related to summer squash species. Delicata are smaller in size, and oblong with yellow and green striped skin. Their delicate skin makes them great for eating but not good for long term storage. Delicata are often sliced into ¼” slices and roasted with brown sugar or maple syrup with additions of nuts and cranberries.
Hubbard
Hubbard squash might not look like something you would serve for dinner, this very large, bumpy skinned squash is delicious. The flesh is mildly sweet with a baked potato texture and tastes great when roasted. Sometime growers will sell hubbard squash in wedges because it is so large. Hubbard squash can grow up to 40 pounds and can be stored for 4 to 5 months.
Spaghetti
Spaghetti squash is a large, yellow, oblong squash that is closely related to summer squash. After roasting a spaghetti squash the flesh falls apart into string-like strands – hence the name. You can use this squash in any recipe calling for traditional pasta. This unique type of squash only lasts around 2 months in storage.
Recipes
Creamy Squash Soup
- 1/4 cup butter
- 1 medium onion, finely chopped
- 6 cups butternut squash, peeled and cubed
- 3 cups chicken broth (plus extra to adjust consistency if needed)
- 1/8 tsp. cayenne pepper
- 1/4 tsp. black pepper
- 3/4 tsp. dried rubbed sage (or to taste)
- 16 oz. light cream cheese
In a large saucepan, sauté onions in butter until tender. Add squash, chicken broth, cayenne, black pepper, and sage. Bring to a boil and cook 20 minutes or until squash is tender.
Puree the squash mixture and cream cheese in a blender or food processor in batches until smooth. Return to saucepan and heat through. Do not allow to boil. If the soup needs thinning, add additional chicken broth until desired consistency is reached.
Source: NDSU Extension Service
Cushaw Pie
- 2 cups cooked and mashed cushaw squash
- 1/4 cup butter
- 1/4 cup sugar
- 1/2 cup brown sugar
- 2 eggs
- 1 tsp. lemon extract
- 1 tsp. vanilla extract
- 1/2 tsp. nutmeg
- 1/4 tsp. ground cinnamon
- 1 9-inch graham cracker pie shell
To prepare squash: Wash and remove rind from the squash. Cut flesh into 1 inch squares. Steam squash cubes until tender. Drain and mash.
Preheat oven to 400. In a large bowl, mix together the cushaw, butter and sugars. Add eggs, lemon extract, vanilla extract, nutmeg and cinnamon. Mix until smooth.
Pour mixture into pie shell. Bake 15 minutes at 400. Reduce oven temperature to 350 and bake pie for an additional 45 minutes or until filling sets.
Source: University of Kentucky Extension
Delicata Squash with Tahini
- 2 delicata squash
- 2 Tbsp. butter, melted
- 1 tsp. salt
- 2 Tbsp. tahini
- 1 Tbsp. lemon juice
- 1/4 cup water
- 2 Tbsp. roasted pistachios, coarsely chopped
- 2 Tbsp. fresh Italian parsley leaves
Cut the squash in half lengthwise and remove seeds. Cut into 1/2-inch slices. Toss squash with melted butter. Place on a parchment-lined baking sheet, sprinkle with salt, and bake at 425 for 10 minutes. Flip squash over and bake another 10 minutes until tender and golden brown.
Whisk together tahini and lemon juice. Slowly whisk in water until a pourable consistency is reached. You may need more or less water depending on the brand of tahini you use.
Arrange squash on a serving platter and pour dressing over. Top with chopped pistachios and parsley leaves
Source: Washington State University Extension – Clark County Master Food Preservers
Pumpkin Leather
- 2 cups pumpkin or squash, cooked and pureed
- 1/2 cup honey or brown sugar
- 1/4 tsp. cinnamon
- 1/8 tsp. nutmeg
- 1/8 tsp. powdered cloves
Blend all ingredients well. Spread on a lightly oiled drying sheet or cookie sheet lined with plastic wrap. Dry at 140 degrees in a dehydrator or oven.
Source: Oregon State University Extension Service
Spaghetti Squash Tacos
- 1 large spaghetti squash, halved and seeded
- 2 tsp. canola oil (or oil of choice)
- 1/3 c. onion, diced
- 1 jalapeno pepper, seeded and diced
- 1/2 (1.25-oz.) package dry taco seasoning mix
- 1 pinch salt, to taste
- 12 crisp taco shells
Preheat oven to 375. Place the 2 halves of the squash with the cut side facing down into a baking dish. Bake until tender, 30 to 40 minutes. Strip the squash from the rind with a fork into short strands and set aside.
Heat the vegetable oil in a skillet over medium heat; cook the onion and jalapeno pepper in the hot oil until the onion is browned and soft, seven to 10 minutes. Add the squash and taco seasoning; cook and stir the mixture for 5 minutes more. Season with salt. Stuff into taco shells to serve.
Source: NDSU Extension Service
Squash with Black Beans
- 1 pound (1 small) winter squash
- 1 tsp. vegetable oil
- 1 small onion (chopped)
- 1/4 tsp. garlic powder
- 1/4 cup red wine vinegar
- 1/4 cup water
- 2 16-ounce cans black beans (rinsed and drained)
- 1/2 tsp. oregano
Heat the squash in the microwave on high for 1–2 minutes. This will soften the skin. Carefully peel the squash with a vegetable peeler or small knife.
Cut the squash into 1/2-inch cubes. Peel and chop the onion. In a large pan, heat the oil over medium heat. Add the onion, garlic powder and squash. Cook for 5 minutes.
Add vinegar and water, bring to a simmer and turn the heat to low. Cook until the squash is tender (about 10 minutes). Add the beans and oregano. Cook until the beans are heated through (3-5 minutes).
Source: Purdue University Extension
Squash Apple Casserole
- 2-1/2 cups fresh winter squash, cut into 1/2-inch slices
- 1-1/2 cups cooking apples, pared and cut into 1/2-inch slices
- 1 tsp. cinnamon
- 1/2 tsp. nutmeg
Alternate layers of squash and apples in an 8-by-8 pan, ending with apples on top layer. Sprinkle spices over top layer. Cover pan with aluminum foil and bake in 350-degree oven for approximately 45 to 60 minutes, until squash is tender.
Remove foil and bake another 10 to 15 minutes to remove any excess liquid that might have accumulated. Cool slightly before serving.
Source: University of Maine Extension
Stuffed Acorn Squash
- 1 medium acorn squash
- 1/2 medium sweet potato
- 3 turkey sausage patties
- 1/2 cup steamed spinach
- 1 dried oregano
- 1 tsp. onion powder
- 1 tsp. garlic powder
- 1 Tbsp. butter
Preheat oven to 400 and on stovetop, add 3 cups water to a medium pot for boiling. Cut squash in half, scrape out the seeds, and bake for one hour at 400 until the flesh is soft.
In the meantime, peel the sweet potato and chop into uniform cubes for mashing.
Add sweet potatoes to the boiling water, and cook for about 15 minutes. Place the turkey sausage patties in a separate dish and put them in the oven 20 minutes before the squash is to come out.
When the squash comes out of the oven, remove the flesh with a spoon, reserving the shells. Mash and whip the sweet potato and squash together. Add all other ingredients to this mash, mix, and spoon back into the squash shells. Bake an additional 15 minutes.
Source: University of Georgia’s University Health Center
