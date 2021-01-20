Who knew gardening could involve so much math and foresight?
Although there may be a lack of color and green in the garden today, now is the time to plan out all the little details. If canning and preserving is on the to do list for 2021, it helps to add additional plants to the garden plan.
For gardeners new to preserving, the best place to start is the pantry. Think about what types of canned goods are normally purchased and the amount of time it would take to preserve those products.
How much should you plant?
Determining how much to plant depends on several factors: household size, garden size, and vegetable preferences. The amount to plant will be different for each gardener. Estimated garden yields are provided by multiple online resources.
Use this data to roughly estimate how much to plant. The WVU Extension Service website (extension.wvu.edu) has a plethora of updated garden information to help with this planning process.
Approximate garden yields are often reported as “number of plants needed per person.” This number represents how much a person will use during the growing season, additional plants must be added to account for preserving.
The recommended number of tomato plants per person is 3-5, but an additional 3-5 plants should be added if the gardener plans on preserving tomato products. (salsa, ketchup, diced tomatoes, whole tomatoes, crushed tomatoes, tomato paste, spaghetti sauce, tomato soup, tomato juice, sun-dried tomatoes).
Another helpful resource is the estimated yield for a 10-foot row of garden space. Using this yield data, you can estimate out amount of garden space needed to fill your pantry. From a 10-foot row, bush beans will yield an approximate 3-5 pounds, and peppers will yield an approximate 5-18 pounds.
This data is variable because different cultivars have different yield potentials. Often seed catalogs will list details on cultivar productivity.
Timing
Timing can make or break a canning schedule. Is there anything worse than all the tomatoes ripening right before a vacation to the beach? It is possible to plant around these occasions.
Use the days to maturity listed on seed packets or in catalogs to help estimate when major harvesting periods will occur. Although, days to maturity can be variable due to weather and specific garden conditions, it still proves to be useful, especially in gardens focused on production.
Delay the tomato harvest by simply planting them later. The WVU Garden Calendar says tomatoes can be planted from the end of May to the beginning of July.
Use row cover on early May planted tomatoes and be prepared to double up this cover if a cold night threatens. Planting times can be varied for most garden vegetables including preserving favorites, beans, cucumbers, peppers and summer squash. Use planting date and days to maturity to avoid harvesting these crops all at once.
Succession planting
Succession planting can increase preserving efforts. Many crops must be succession planted to ensure a continual supply. This is especially true with root crops.
Since root crops can be sown throughout the spring and into early fall, gardeners could sow a greater number of carrots, beets and turnips later in the year to ensure they have a supply going into the winter months. Many herbs frequently used for canning, like basil, dill and cilantro, need to be succession planted for a continual supply.
For truly homegrown pickles, plan to harvest cucumber and dill at the same time. The same concept can apply to tomatoes and basil.
To obtain the greatest harvest from the garden, it’s important to keep sowing until August or even September. Cool season spring crops can be re-sown in August, and brassica seedlings can be started indoor in July for planting out in August and harvesting in late fall.
Varieties
Some vegetable varieties have been specifically bred for the purpose of canning and preserving.
Paste tomatoes are best for making sauces, they are meatier and contain fewer seeds. Example paste varieties include Roma, and San Marzano.
According to Johnny’s Selected Seeds, the “Bolero” carrot is a good choice for storage and can be harvested in the fall and winter and “Cylindra” beet is recommended for canning because it produces long uniform roots.
Data on storage length can also be used to keep a full pantry. Winter squash cultivars are typically harvested at the same time in the fall, but some cultivars store longer than others. For example, grow “Delicata” squash for eating right after harvest, and butternut squash for storage into the winter.
Butternut Squash Bisque
- 1 large butternut squash or 1 (20 oz.) bag frozen butternut squash
- 1/2 cup scallions, chopped
- 3 cups low-sodium vegetable or chicken broth
- 2 carrots, peeled and sliced
- 1 apple, chopped
- 1 potato, peeled and chopped
- 1 large onion, chopped
- 2 cloves garlic (or 1 tablespoon minced garlic)
- 1 tsp. dried oregano
- 1/2 tsp. dried rosemary
- 5 oz. fat-free evaporated milk
Peel, seed and coarsely chop the squash. Disregard this step if using frozen squash.
In a 3-quart saucepan, combine scallions, squash, broth, carrots, apples, potatoes, onions, parsley, garlic, oregano and rosemary. Cover and cook over medium heat until the vegetables are tender, about 30-minutes.
Puree soup in a blender or use an immersion blender, working in batches.
Stir in the milk, adding more if the bisque is too thick.
Source: University of Maine Cooperative Extension
Corn and Black Bean Salsa
- 1 (16-oz.) jar salsa (mild or medium)
- 1 (15.5-oz.) can black beans, drained and rinsed
- 1-1/2 cups cooked corn, sliced from cob (or substitute frozen kernels)
- 2 medium-sized tomatoes, chopped
- 2 Tbsp. lemon juice
- 1/4 tsp. garlic powder
- 1/2 tsp. ground cumin
- 2 Tbsp. chopped fresh cilantro or 1 tsp. dried (optional)
Combine all ingredients and chill for 30 minutes. Serve with whole-grain crackers or tortilla chips, or as a side dish with grilled food.
Source: NDSU Extension
Delicata Squash Bisque
- 3 pounds delicata squash (2 large or 3 small)
- Oil or non-stick spray for roasting
- 4 cups vegetable broth
- 1 tsp. thyme
- Black pepper
- Salt to taste
Cashew Cream
- 1 cup unsalted cashews (use raw unless you have a strong food processor)
- 1 cup vegetable broth
Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Peel squash and cut off the ends. Halve the squash lengthwise and scrape out the seeds. Spray with non-stick spray or brush lightly with oil and place on a baking sheet, cut-side down. Bake for 12 minutes, then turn over and cook until tender and beginning to brown, another 12 minutes or so.
To make cashew cream, add cashews to blender or food processor with 1/2 cup of veggie broth. Begin pulsing to incorporate, eventually turning the blender all the way on while slowly adding the other 1/2 cup or so of broth. Let blender run for 1-2 minutes until smooth. Set cream aside.
Transfer squash into a large soup pot, breaking into chunks. Add 4 cups of veggie broth, thyme, and black pepper as desired. Bring to boil, turn down the heat and let simmer for 20 minutes, covered.
Blend the soup in batches until smooth. Or use a hand-held blender. Return the blended soup to pot and add all but 1/4 cup of the cashew cream. Taste and season with salt and more pepper if desired. Garnish in bowls with extra cashew cream drizzled on the top.
Source: NC Cooperative Extension
Garlic Sesame Green Beans
- 3 pounds fresh green beans, trimmed
- 1 Tbsp. sesame oil
- 1 shallot, finely chopped
- 6 garlic cloves
- 2 Tbsp. sesame seeds, roasted
In a large pot or Dutch oven, bring 10 cups of water to a boil. Add green beans; cook, uncovered, 6 to 8 minutes or until tender.
Meanwhile, in a small skillet, heat oils over medium heat. Add shallot and garlic; cook and stir 2 to 3 minutes or until tender.
Drain green beans and return to pot. Add shallot mixture; toss to coat. Sprinkle with sesame seeds. Add salt and pepper to taste
Source: WVU Extension Service
Italian Sausages with Sautéed Onions and Peppers
- 6 yellow onion
- 1/4 cup olive oil
- 2 red bell peppers, julienned
- 2 green bell peppers, julienned
- 2 cloves garlic, minced
- 1/4 cup white wine vinegar
- 1 Tbsp. tomato paste
- 1/2 tsp. red pepper flake
- 1 tsp. kosher salt
- 1/2 tsp. black pepper
- 8 Italian sausages
- 8 hot dog buns
- Mustard
Cut the onions in half and then slice them into 1/8” thick half-rounds (you will have about 10 cups of onions). Heat the olive oil in a large sauté pan over medium heat. Add the onions and sauté for 15 to 20 minutes.
Add the peppers, garlic, vinegar, tomato paste, pepper flakes, salt and pepper and continue cooking an additional 10 minutes. In the meantime, sauté or grill Italian sausages until browned on the outside and cooked through. Place sausages on hot dog buns and top with onion/pepper mixture and mustard.
Source: University of Tennessee Extension
Minestrone Soup
- 1 (16 oz.) package frozen mixed vegetables
- 1 (15-1/2 oz.) can spaghetti sauce
- 1/2 cup water
- 1 (14-1/2 oz.) can low-sodium vegetable broth
- 1 (16 oz.) can vegetarian baked beans
- 1 (15-1/2 oz.) can kidney beans, drained
- 1/2 cup pasta shells, uncooked
- 1 tsp. oregano (optional)
- 1 tsp. basil (optional)
- 1 tsp. garlic powder (optional)
Combine all ingredients in a large pot; cover and bring to a boil.
Reduce heat to low and simmer, covered, for 20-25 minutes. Stir occasionally and add water if needed.
Source: University of Maine Cooperative Extension
Pork Stir Fry with Turnips and Carrots
Sauce
- 4 Tbsp. water
- 1 tsp cornstarch
- 3 Tbsp. hoisin sauce
- 2 Tbsp. low sodium soy sauce
- 2 Tbsp. sherry
- 1-1/2 tsp. rice wine vinegar
- 1 tsp. sugar
Stir fry
- 4 Tbsp. peanut or vegetable oil, divided
- 1/2 pork tenderloin, cut into 1/4-inch matchsticks
- 1/2 turnip, peeled and cut into 1/4-inch matchsticks
- 6-7 baby carrots, cut into 1/4-inch matchsticks
- 1/2 small onion, sliced into quarter moons
- 2 cloves garlic, pressed
- 1/4 tsp. red pepper flakes, or to taste
- 2 Tbsp. roughly chopped cilantro
- Cooked medium-grain white rice
In a small bowl, dissolve the cornstarch in the water. Add the hoisin sauce, soy sauce, sherry, vinegar and sugar. Set aside.
Heat 2 tablespoons oil over high heat in a large frying pan or wok. Add half of the pork strips and stir until just cooked through. Remove to a bowl. Heat the oil again and add the remainder of the pork. Add to bowl when done.
Add remaining 2 Tbsp. oil to the pan and heat. Add turnips, carrots and onion. Cook until tender to a fork but still just slightly crisp, stirring often over medium high heat. Add garlic and red pepper and cook until fragrant, about a minute. Add the sauce mixture and return the meat to the pan.
Cook until sauce is slightly thickened and everything is coated. Stir in cilantro just before serving. Serve over rice.
Source: University of Tennessee Extension
