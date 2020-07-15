Did you know Hampshire County is one of the top livestock-producing counties in the state?
Hampshire produces enough animals to be placed near the top for several categories including beef cattle, sheep and lambs, broiler chickens, hogs and goats in the 2012 Agricultural Census. The terrain in Hampshire County is well suited for raising animals, and the COVID-19 pandemic has led to an uptick in buying meat in bulk. Residents in Hampshire County have plenty of opportunities for filling their freezers with local meat.
A Sunday drive in Hampshire County is not complete without seeing a few cows. Purchasing local meat may take more effort than simply driving to the nearest grocery store, but consumers are rewarded by a relationship with the farmer, and knowing their money is going back into the local economy.
To find local farms try contacting the WVU Extension Service, checking out local farmers markets, or searching social media for farmers near you. Local farmers markets can be found on www.wvfarmers.org a website maintained by the West Virginia Farmers Market Association.
Many farmers who sell meat locally will have websites explaining their offerings. The West Virginia Department of Agriculture maintains a website with a list of the many local producers in West Virginia. Check out “WV Grown” for a full list of producers in the state. Hampshire County has several markets that regularly stock local meats in their freezers.
“Filling a freezer” is probably a familiar term for many. Instead of buying one cut of meat at a time, it is possible and quite economical to purchase larger quantities of meat. This method is ideal for families who eat meat regularly. Many local farms would be happy to supply a half or whole animal for interested families.
Buying in bulk directly from the farmer is cost efficient for both the farmer and the consumer. Search out local farms and contact the farmer directly to determine the purchasing options offered. If you are up for some adventure some farmers may sell you a quarter or half of animal that you can butcher yourself. Other farmers may offer quarter or halves that are butchered and neatly packaged. According to the University of Minnesota Extension Service, a typical quarter of beef will result in 7 rib eye steaks, 6 T-bone steaks, 3 sirloin steaks, 3 sirloin tip steaks, 3 round steaks, 6 roasts, and 35-60 lbs of ground beef. Approximately 4.5 cu. ft of chest freezer space is needed for a quarter beef, or around 5.5 cu ft of upright freezer space. If one quarter beef is too much, consider splitting the cost with a neighbor or friend. Purchasing local pork works in much the same way. According to the University of Minnesota Extension Service, a half a hog with a weight of 250 to 270 lbs would result in 3 shoulder roasts, 6 to 10 lbs ground pork or sausage, 3 lbs spare ribs, 8 to 10 lbs bacon, 12 to 14 pork chops, one 15-18 lb ham, and 2 smoked hocks. Sixty to 70 lbs of pork can typically fit into an average home freezer.
Purchasing whole goats or lambs is also feasible, and less expensive due to the smaller size of the animal. If your freezer space is limited, consider purchasing whole chickens.
Freezing is a great way to preserve quality animal products. Meat cuts should be tightly sealed and frozen quickly to 0°F or below. Careful handling is essential for storage of animal products due to the potential of microbial growth that can lead to foodborne illness if not properly handled.
Animal products should never be left at room temperature for more than 2 hours. Also, remember to handle animal products on sterilized surfaces and use a cutting board specific to the type of meat.
Consumers have three different options for thawing frozen meat. These include: cold water thawing, microwave thawing or refrigerator thawing. Meat should never be left on the counter at room temperature for thawing. Bacteria grows quickly at temperatures between 40 and 140 degrees.
It’s helpful to set reminders for thawing larger pieces of meat so they are ready for planned meals. Frozen meat or poultry will require 24 hours for every 5 pounds of meat. Ground meat, poultry and stew meat will remain safe for 1-2 days after thawing.
Red meat cuts remain safe for 3 to 5 days after thawing. Frozen cuts of meat can be cooked directly by adding 50 percent more time to the recommended amount. Try using an pressure cooker or Instapot to make a quick meal out of a frozen meat cut.
Sources: North Carolina State Extension, Purdue University Extension Service, University of Minnesota Extension, Michigan State University Extension Service
America’s Favorite Pork Chops
- 4 pork chops, 3/4-inch thick
- 3/4 cup Italian dressing
- 1 tsp. Worcestershire sauce
Place all ingredients in a self-sealing bag; seal bag and place in refrigerator for at least 20 minutes (or as long as overnight). Remove chops from bag, discarding marinade, and grill over a medium-hot fire, turning once, until just done, about eight to 11 minutes total cooking time, until internal temperature on thermometer reads 160 degrees.
Makes 4 servings.
Source: NDSU Extension Service
Best Grilled Chicken
- 1/4 cup apple cider vinegar
- 3 Tbsp. Dijon mustard
- 3 cloves garlic, minced
- 1 lime, juiced
- 1/2 lemon, juiced
- 1/4 cup brown sugar
- 1-1/2 tsp. kosher salt
- 1/4 cup extra virgin olive oil
- 6 skinless, boneless chicken breasts
Mix all ingredients in a bowl except olive oil and chicken. Drizzle olive oil in very slowly while whisking the marinade mixture quickly.
Put the chicken in a large, sealing plastic bag and pour 3/4 of the marinade over it. Put chicken in the fridge to marinate for at least two hours.
Once desired level of marination is reached, grill over medium-high heat until a thermometer placed in the thickest part of the chicken breast reads 165 degrees Fahrenheit.
Source: WVU Extension Service
Crunchy Beef Taco (heart-healthy)
Tacos
- 4 oz. raw extra-lean ground beef (4 percent fat or less)
- 1/2 cup finely chopped brown mushrooms
- 2 tbsp. chopped onion
- 1 tsp. taco seasoning mix
- 2 corn taco shells (flat bottomed, if available)
- 1/4 cup shredded lettuce
- 2 Tbsp. pico de gallo (or fresh salsa)
Salad
- 1 cup lettuce
- 1 cup cucumber, mushrooms, kale, spinach, cabbage, or other veggies
- 2 Tbsp. pico de gallo (or fresh salsa)
- 2 tsp. vinegar (balsamic, red wine, white wine, rice, or cider)
Bring a skillet sprayed with nonstick spray to medium-high heat. Add beef, mushrooms, and onion. Cook, stir, and crumble until beef is fully cooked and veggies have softened, about 5 minutes.
Sprinkle with taco seasoning, and continue to cook until any excess liquid has evaporated.
Evenly divide mixture between taco shells, and top with lettuce and pico de gallo.
Toss salad ingredients in a medium bowl, and serve with tacos!
Source: Cornell Cooperative Extension
Farikal (Lamb and Cabbage Stew)
- 2 lbs. sliced lamb shoulder, neck or breast on the bone
- 1 large cabbage
- 1 Tbsp. whole peppercorns
- 2 tsp. salt (or less)
- 2 Tbsp. flour
- 1/4 cup water
Slice the cabbage into “boats” by radiating slices from the center outward. In a wide, heavy pot, layer the meat with the cabbage, sprinkling each layer with salt, flour and peppercorns, ending with a layer of cabbage. Add the water. Bring to a boil and simmer until the meat is tender, about 1 1/2 hours. Serve with boiled potatoes.
Makes 8 servings.
Source: NDSU Extension Service
Pork Tenderloin
- 1-1/2 lbs. pork tenderloin, trimmed of visible fat
- 1/4 tsp. salt (optional)
- 1/8 tsp. pepper
- 1-1/2 tbsp. all-purpose flour
- 1 Tbsp. canola oil
- 1-1/2 Tbsp. cornstarch
- 1/4 cup cold water
- 1-1/2 cups skim milk
- 1/4 tsp. salt (optional)
Mix salt, pepper and flour in small dish. Coat tenderloins. Heat frying pan and add oil. Brown tenderloins in oil. Lower heat and simmer until centers are gray. Remove only meat from pan.
Dissolve cornstarch in water and add to milk. Add salt if desired. Cook remaining pan mixture on medium heat until gravy is thick and bubbly. Use spatula to loosen browned flour from bottom of pan.
Source: University of Arkansas Cooperative Extension
Secret Recipe Beef Stew
- 1-1/2 pounds lean beef, cut into 1-inch pieces
- 1/3 cup all-purpose flour
- 3 Tbsp. vegetable oil
- 1 (28-oz.) can Italian-style stewed tomatoes, undrained
- 1 (14.5-oz.) can beef broth
- 1 medium onion, coarsely chopped
- 1/2 tsp. black pepper
- 1/2 tsp. dried thyme leaves
- 3 medium potatoes, peeled and cut into 1-inch pieces
- 2 cup baby carrots or 2 cup sliced carrots, 1-inch thick
Toss the beef with flour in a medium bowl. Heat oil in a large, heavy saucepan or Dutch oven over medium-high heat. Add the beef and cook for five minutes, until browned, turning occasionally.
Add tomatoes, broth, onion, pepper, and thyme; bring to a boil over high heat. Reduce heat to low and cover. Simmer for 45 minutes or until the beef is just tender. Add the potatoes and carrots; return to a boil.
Reduce heat and cover. Simmer for 45 minutes or until the beef and vegetables are tender.
Makes 8 servings
Source: NDSU Extension Service
Zucchini Beef Boats
- 3 medium zucchini
- 1 pound lean ground beef
- 1/2 small yellow onion chopped
- 2 cloves garlic chopped
- 8 ounces tomato sauce
- 1 cup low fat mozzarella
- 1-1/2 tsp. chili powder
- 1 tsp. ground cumin
Wash your hands and clean your preparation area. Wash the zucchini under cool running water with a soft bristle brush. Wash the tops of all canned foods before opening.
Preheat oven to 375 degrees.
Slice the zucchini lengthwise then remove the seeds and part of the center flesh, creating a place for the meat mixture. Chop the onion and garlic. Place onion, garlic, ground beef, chili powder and cumin in a skillet on medium heat. Drain any excess fat from beef once cooked.
Cook beef until the temperature reaches 160 degrees Fahrenheit. Add tomato sauce to beef mixture and cook until warm. Remove beef mixture from heat and spoon even amounts of the beef mixture into each zucchini half. Place filled zucchini halves in a glass baking dish and top with cheese.
Cook zucchini boats for 25-30 minutes or until zucchini has softened.
Source: Texas A&M Agrilife Extension
